Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV.   GB00BPQY8M80

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:29 2022-09-27 am EDT
415.60 GBX   +0.17%
08:10aAviva Investors agrees outsourcing deal with BNY Mellon
RE
09/21Defence, oil stocks lift London's FTSE 100 amid Russia, Fed worries
RE
09/14UK equities fall despite cooling August inflation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aviva Investors agrees outsourcing deal with BNY Mellon

09/27/2022 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A BNY Mellon sign is seen on their headquarters in New York's financial district

LONDON (Reuters) - Aviva Investors has agreed a deal to outsource data and back office functions to BNY Mellon, the two companies said on Tuesday, as the investment division of the British insurer looks to bolster its services to clients and cut costs.

Asset managers have increasingly been handing over responsibility for back office functions such as custody of securities to third parties, while outsourcing has in some cases extended as far as front office functions such as trading.

Transferring activities such as custody, accounting and performance measurement to BNY Mellon will "allow us to enhance our client proposition and improve operational efficiency," Mark Versey, Aviva Investors CEO, said in a statement, adding that the partnership with BNY Mellon was "transformative" for the fund manager's business.

BNY Mellon said it was using cloud-based platform Data Vault to provide data to Aviva.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AVIVA PLC
08:10aAviva Investors agrees outsourcing deal with BNY Mellon
RE
09/21Defence, oil stocks lift London's FTSE 100 amid Russia, Fed worries
RE
09/14UK equities fall despite cooling August inflation
RE
09/13Aviva : Speaking up
PU
09/09Barclays Lifts Aviva PT, Affirms Equalweight Rating
MT
09/08Aviva : colleagues named in HERoes Role Model Lists
PU
09/07Aviva : pledges extra support to UK charites supporting financial wellbeing
PU
09/07Analysis-Europe's banks dim lights as they brace for winter blackout
RE
09/06The pound, bonds and energy: the winners and losers under Br..
RE
09/06RBC Lifts Aviva PT, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIVA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 47 709 M 51 628 M 51 628 M
Net income 2022 562 M 608 M 608 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 7,49%
Capitalization 11 590 M 12 542 M 12 542 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 22 062
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 414,90 GBX
Average target price 495,18 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Jones Chief Financial Officer
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC5.97%12 542
AXA-10.20%52 263
METLIFE, INC.-2.61%48 543
AFLAC INCORPORATED-2.67%35 912
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-19.31%32 490
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-10.83%29 879