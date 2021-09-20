Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/20 11:35:03 am
389.2 GBX   -3.62%
12:32pAVIVA IRELAND : 1 in 5 homeowners have experienced a security breach
PU
06:42aAVIVA : The pension preparedness vacuum
PU
09/17Miners weigh London's FTSE 100 down; travel stocks jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aviva Ireland: 1 in 5 homeowners have experienced a security breach

09/20/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • 80% of people take added precautions to protect their home from intruders
  • 36% believe their home might be underinsured

As many as 1 in 5 (19%) homeowners have experienced some form of security breach in or around their homes since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to new research from Aviva Insurance Ireland, one of Ireland's leading insurers.

The types of incidents reported nationwide ranged from suspicious strangers lurking around homes, residents feeling intimated by people nearby, cars stolen or damaged, to actual home break-ins.

The research carried out by iReach Insights on behalf of Aviva Ireland, on 1,200 adults throughout the country, revealed that homeowners have been actively taking measures to reinforce the security in their homes. The top five security measures as chosen by homeowners include:

  1. The addition of window locks (48%)
  2. The installation of a house or smart home alarm (47%)
  3. Security bolts on external doors (25%)
  4. Having a dog in the house for security (22%)
  5. Security cameras (20%)

Commenting on the research findings, Billy Shannon, Aviva Insurance Ireland said: "It's always concerning to hear that anyone has had their personal living space invaded to any extent. But what's really encouraging from this survey is that people are taking measures to protect themselves, their family, and their property. From structural protections such as window locks to more frivolous additions such as "beware of the dog" signs erected by residents who don't even own a dog, it appears that people are not complacent when it comes to home security - with 80% reporting to have taken one or more security measures".

People are taking measures to protect themselves, their family, and their property.
Billy Shannon, Aviva Insurance Ireland

The Aviva survey also sought to gain insight into people's overall knowledge around their home insurance policy and ultimately what they are covered for.

Billy Shannon continued, "Most homeowners said they are confident that they are fully insured for rebuilding and contents costs, but there were still 36% who believe they could be underinsured. That's a sizeable portion of people when you consider the hundreds of thousands of homeowners in the country - many of whom could be leaving themselves significantly financially exposed in the event of damage or loss to the property".

When probed on which valuables respondents have itemised on their home insurance policy, the top five items were:

  1. Engagement rings and other jewellery (33%)
  2. Electronics such as computers, smartphones etc at 23%
  3. Bicycles (12%)
  4. Watches and clock (8%)
  5. Artworks / antique furniture (6%)

"It is really important for homeowners to check with their insurer or broker to understand if they have sufficient cover for their needs. Both under and over insuring can be common mistakes by policyholders. Homeowners should also satisfy themselves that the sum insured is adequate to reflect the rebuilding cost of their home, taking into account fees and site clearing costs. The Society of Chartered Surveyors Irelandprovides an online calculator which should help homeowners in determining this value.

"It's also important to let your insurer know if you have added certain security features to your home such as burglar alarms and door locks. With regards to contents cover, we recommend doing a room-by-room inventory to ensure the sums insured are adequate. Homeowners should also arrange extra cover where necessary for high value items or items such as jewellery, which are worn outside of the house regularly where 'all-risks' cover may be required", concluded Billy Shannon.

-ENDS-

Media enquiries

Anne Mathews, Communications & PR Manager
anne.mathews@aviva.com
087 246 0358.

The research was carried out by iReach Insights Limited and was part of a nationwide study conducted as part of the iReach Consumer Decisions Omnibus Survey with 1,200 respondents, 777 of whom were homeowners. The fieldwork was undertaken at the end of April 2021.

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 16:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVIVA PLC
12:32pAVIVA IRELAND : 1 in 5 homeowners have experienced a security breach
PU
06:42aAVIVA : The pension preparedness vacuum
PU
09/17Miners weigh London's FTSE 100 down; travel stocks jump
RE
09/16AVIVA : announces £320m bulk annuity deal with the John Laing Pension Fund
PU
09/14Aviva plc Announces Board Changes
CI
09/13AVIVA : Brits lose 43 nights' sleep a year over decisions
PU
09/13Energy stocks help steady FTSE 100 after worst week since mid-August
RE
09/10AVIVA : Appetite for electric and hybrid vehicles accelerated through the pandem..
PU
09/09AVIVA : Hailstones the size of ping pong balls
PU
09/09AVIVA : Residents hadn't seen anything like it
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIVA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 40 644 M 55 511 M 55 511 M
Net income 2021 1 593 M 2 176 M 2 176 M
Net cash 2021 8 664 M 11 833 M 11 833 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,62x
Yield 2021 5,50%
Capitalization 15 690 M 21 456 M 21 429 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 403,80 GBX
Average target price 470,19 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC24.17%21 580
AXA18.36%64 731
METLIFE, INC.31.46%52 888
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.31%51 734
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.32.11%39 895
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.21%37 341