Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/21 11:30:00 am
387.8 GBX   +1.86%
11:38aAVIVA : Natural disaster H1 insured losses hit 10-year high - Aon
RE
07:03aIrish insurance regulator urges reform of renewal rules
RE
06:52aAVIVA : Morgan Stanley Lowers Aviva to Equalweight from Overweight
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aviva : Natural disaster H1 insured losses hit 10-year high - Aon

07/21/2021 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Damages are seen in an area affected by floods caused by heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 20, 2021.

LONDON (Reuters) - Insured losses from natural disasters hit a 10-year high of $42 billion in the first half of 2021, with the biggest loss related to extreme cold in the United States in February, insurance broker Aon said on Wednesday.

Overall economic losses came in below their 10-year average, however, at $93 billion, Aon said in a report.

Disasters which hit developed countries typically lead to greater insured losses. Seventy-two percent of global insured losses occurred in the United States in the first half, Aon said.

The Polar Vortex-induced period of extreme cold there led to an insured loss of at least $15 billion.

Major storms in western and central Europe in June caused at least $4.5 billion in insured losses, Aon said.

Floods in Europe since last week have likely caused $2-3 billion in reinsurance losses, analysts say.

Natural disasters were responsible for around 3,000 deaths globally in the first half, with 800 fatalities from the heatwave which hit parts of Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest in late June.

"The juxtaposition of observed record heat and cold around the globe highlighted the humanitarian and structural stresses from temperature extremes," said Steve Bowen, managing director and head of catastrophe insight on the Impact Forecasting team at Aon.

Bowen added that as a result of climate change, "it becomes more imperative to explore ways to better manage the physical and non-physical risks that are more urgently requiring actionable solutions".

British insurer Aviva called on Wednesday for urgent action from policymakers, developers and insurers to protect homes and businesses from the impact of climate change, saying most were ill-prepared to handle extreme weather.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AVIVA PLC
11:38aAVIVA : Natural disaster H1 insured losses hit 10-year high - Aon
RE
07:03aIrish insurance regulator urges reform of renewal rules
RE
06:52aAVIVA : Morgan Stanley Lowers Aviva to Equalweight from Overweight
MT
06:27aAVIVA : Seven steps to help protect UK homes, businesses and communities from cl..
PU
07/20AVIVA : British homes, businesses unprepared for climate change, Aviva says
RE
07/19Investors flee stocks, pile into bonds as COVID-19 surges; oil plunges
RE
07/19COVID-19 surge drives down shares and bond yields; oil plunges
RE
07/19AVIVA : More than 3 in 4 people in Ireland concerned about climate change
PU
07/19Stocks on worst run in 18-months amid global COVID-19 surge
RE
07/19Asian shares slip to 1-week lows on renewed virus scare, inflation worry
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46 772 M 63 770 M 63 770 M
Net income 2021 2 231 M 3 042 M 3 042 M
Net Debt 2021 5 426 M 7 398 M 7 398 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,66x
Yield 2021 5,85%
Capitalization 14 953 M 20 353 M 20 388 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 380,70 GBX
Average target price 467,15 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC17.07%22 787
AXA8.70%62 649
METLIFE, INC.22.90%53 418
PRUDENTIAL PLC-2.19%52 488
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.26.89%41 106
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.77%38 899