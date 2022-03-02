Aviva PLC Pretax Profit Fell in 2021; To Increase 2022 Dividend by 40%

By Michael Susin

Aviva PLC on Wednesday posted a fall in pretax profit for 2021, but upgraded its dividend policy for 2022 and 2023.

The FTSE 100-listed insurer made a pretax profit of 801 million pounds ($1.07 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with GBP1.81 billion for 2020.

The company said its gross premiums reached the highest level in more than a decade to GBP8.8 billion from GBP8.3 billion.

Adjusted operating profit--one of the company's preferred metrics, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--fell to GBP1.63 billion from GBP1.81 billion for 2020.

The insurer ended the year with a Solvency II ratio--a measure of capital strength--of 244% compared with 202% at Dec. 31, 2020.

The insurer declared a final dividend of 14.7 pence a share, bringing the total dividend to 22.05 pence.

The company said that it expects to increase its dividend per share by 40% to 31.5 pence in 2022, and expects low-to-mid single digit growth in dividend a share in 2023.

