    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
03/22 03:06:03 am
423.2 GBX   +3.40%
Aviva PLC Pretax Profit Fell in 2021; To Increase 2022 Dividend by 40%

03/02/2022 | 02:50am EST
By Michael Susin


Aviva PLC on Wednesday posted a fall in pretax profit for 2021, but upgraded its dividend policy for 2022 and 2023.

The FTSE 100-listed insurer made a pretax profit of 801 million pounds ($1.07 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with GBP1.81 billion for 2020.

The company said its gross premiums reached the highest level in more than a decade to GBP8.8 billion from GBP8.3 billion.

Adjusted operating profit--one of the company's preferred metrics, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--fell to GBP1.63 billion from GBP1.81 billion for 2020.

The insurer ended the year with a Solvency II ratio--a measure of capital strength--of 244% compared with 202% at Dec. 31, 2020.

The insurer declared a final dividend of 14.7 pence a share, bringing the total dividend to 22.05 pence.

The company said that it expects to increase its dividend per share by 40% to 31.5 pence in 2022, and expects low-to-mid single digit growth in dividend a share in 2023.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-22 0250ET

Financials
Sales 2021 41 783 M 55 717 M 55 717 M
Net income 2021 1 909 M 2 546 M 2 546 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,14x
Yield 2021 5,51%
Capitalization 15 104 M 20 141 M 20 141 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,2%
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 406,60 GBX
Average target price 485,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC-0.93%20 141
AXA-11.29%64 213
METLIFE, INC.3.12%55 734
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.27%41 984
PRUDENTIAL PLC-16.59%41 694
AFLAC INCORPORATED0.15%39 700