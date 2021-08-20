Aviva : Protecting people

Protecting people
Time to invest in Mid-Lifers
24 Feb 2020
Traditionally, workers over the age of 45 have been thought of as 'on their way out'. But today, Mid-Lifers are a growing proportion of the workforce. Investment in this age group must increase, to ensure their well being and experience are maximised, not overlooked.
