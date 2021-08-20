Log in
    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/20 11:35:23 am
414.1 GBX   -0.07%
Aviva : Protecting people

08/20/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
Protecting people

Time to invest in Mid-Lifers

24 Feb 2020

Traditionally, workers over the age of 45 have been thought of as 'on their way out'. But today, Mid-Lifers are a growing proportion of the workforce. Investment in this age group must increase, to ensure their well being and experience are maximised, not overlooked.

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 18:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 42 891 M 58 392 M 58 392 M
Net income 2021 2 128 M 2 896 M 2 896 M
Net cash 2021 8 664 M 11 795 M 11 795 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,86x
Yield 2021 5,31%
Capitalization 16 242 M 22 119 M 22 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 414,40 GBX
Average target price 467,95 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC27.43%22 201
AXA22.62%66 752
METLIFE, INC.28.39%51 654
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.42%51 451
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.32.94%40 146
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.54%37 669