Stock AV. AVIVA PLC
Aviva plc

Equities

AV.

GB00BPQY8M80

Life & Health Insurance

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 08:51:05 2024-05-23 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
490.4 GBX -1.17% Intraday chart for Aviva plc -1.15% +13.02%
AVIVA : Q1: More of the same Alphavalue
Aviva: down slightly after quarterly update CF
Latest news about Aviva plc

AVIVA : Q1: More of the same Alphavalue
Aviva: down slightly after quarterly update CF
Aviva optimistic after delivering company-wide growth in first quarter AN
National Grid plans GBP7 billion capital raise AN
Aviva Reports Higher Q1 General Insurance Premiums MT
Aviva posts 16% rise in Q1 general insurance premiums RE
Aviva hires former L&G general insurance CEO as non-executive director AN
Barclays cuts NextEnergy but lifts JLEN AN
AVIVA : Barclays raises its target price CF
Bens Creek considers administration; Nexxen inks deal AN
Aviva to Redeem ?700,000,000 3.875% Dated Tier 2 Reset Notes CI
Britain rejects call to ban gagging orders in finance RE
Berenberg Lifts Aviva's PT, Affirms Buy Rating MT
BAE Systems and Mondi cut to 'neutral' AN
Aviva All Resolutions Were Voted On By Way Of A Poll And Were Passed At AGM RE
Aviva plc Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2023 CI
Direct Line revamps management with three new appointments AN
Direct Line Insurance Appoints COO, Chief of Staff MT
Aviva Seeks M&A CI
Transcript : Aviva plc - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Watchstone sees annual loss widen amid mounting legal costs AN
Transcript : Aviva plc - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Aviva non-executive director and subsidiary chair resigns AN

Chart Aviva plc

Company Profile

Aviva plc is a United Kingdom-based insurance, wealth, and retirement business company. Its segments include UK & Ireland Insurance, General Insurance, and Aviva Investors, International investments, and Other Operations. The principal activities of UK and Ireland Life operations are life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pensions and annuity business. The principal activities of UK & Ireland General Insurance operations are the provision of insurance cover to individuals and businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses. The principal activity of Canada General Insurance operation is the provision of personal and commercial lines insurance products, for risks associated with motor, property and liability distributed through insurance brokers. It also operates Lloyd's platform, encompassing its Corporate Member, Managing Agent, international distribution entities and tenancy rights to Syndicate 1492.
Sector
Life & Health Insurance
Calendar
02:00am - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Aviva plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
4.962 GBP
Average target price
5.101 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+2.81%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Life & Health Insurance

1st Jan change Capi.
AVIVA PLC Stock Aviva plc
+13.09% 16.91B
METLIFE, INC. Stock MetLife, Inc.
+10.19% 51.82B
AFLAC INCORPORATED Stock Aflac Incorporated
+6.25% 49.81B
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Stock Manulife Financial Corporation
+22.88% 47.26B
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Prudential Financial, Inc.
+15.22% 42.91B
GENERALI Stock Generali
+22.80% 39.1B
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Stock Sun Life Financial Inc.
+1.09% 29.53B
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. Stock Great-West Lifeco Inc.
-2.30% 29.24B
PRUDENTIAL PLC Stock Prudential plc
-12.02% 27.29B
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. Stock Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
+22.40% 25.43B
Other Life & Health Insurance
