Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/01 11:35:04 am EDT
444.6 GBX   -1.66%
04/02AVIVA : Shareholder update - April 2022
PU
04/01WELLBEING SPECIAL : living and working with autism
PU
04/01Aviva Completes $1.3 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aviva : Shareholder update - April 2022

04/02/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Shareholder

Last month we published our full year results for 2021 and our Annual report and accounts. As I wrote in my statement for that report, they show that 2021 was the year Aviva began to deliver on our promise. In particular, and subject to your approval, we're delivering on our commitment to you, announcing a capital return of £4.75 billion in total.

Looking back on Aviva's achievements over the past twelve months encourages us to look ahead with confidence. We've set ourselves new targets, set out an attractive, sustainable dividend policy, and are taking advantage of good growth opportunities across our markets. As ever, you can find out about all of this, and more, in the rest of this month's update.

We're now beginning to prepare for our first in-person AGM since my appointment as your chair. I'm looking forward very much to speaking to you and hearing your views about the prospects and performance of Aviva. In the meantime, thank you all once again for your continued interest and support for our business.

George Culmer - Chair

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 00:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVIVA PLC
04/02AVIVA : Shareholder update - April 2022
PU
04/01WELLBEING SPECIAL : living and working with autism
PU
04/01Aviva Completes $1.3 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
03/31EU weighs driver data rules, pitting insurers against auto giants
RE
03/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Commodity-linked gains lift FTSE; fading Ukraine optimism weighs o..
RE
03/30Commodity-linked gains lift FTSE; fading Ukraine optimism weighs on midcap index
RE
03/29UK shares rise on signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, Barclays falls
RE
03/28UBS Upgrades Aviva To Buy, Lifts PT
MT
03/28AVIVA : Two thirds of UK adults feel green guilt
PU
03/28AVIVA : Three fifths of workers consider a greener role
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIVA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 35 756 M 46 865 M 46 865 M
Net income 2022 1 342 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 6,76%
Capitalization 16 367 M 21 452 M 21 452 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 22 062
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 444,60 GBX
Average target price 483,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC8.33%21 452
AXA2.23%70 615
METLIFE, INC.12.82%58 168
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.9.39%44 518
AFLAC INCORPORATED11.05%42 105
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.91%41 419