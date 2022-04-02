Aviva : Shareholder update - April 2022

Dear Shareholder

Last month we published our full year results for 2021 and our Annual report and accounts. As I wrote in my statement for that report, they show that 2021 was the year Aviva began to deliver on our promise. In particular, and subject to your approval, we're delivering on our commitment to you, announcing a capital return of £4.75 billion in total.

Looking back on Aviva's achievements over the past twelve months encourages us to look ahead with confidence. We've set ourselves new targets, set out an attractive, sustainable dividend policy, and are taking advantage of good growth opportunities across our markets. As ever, you can find out about all of this, and more, in the rest of this month's update.

We're now beginning to prepare for our first in-person AGM since my appointment as your chair. I'm looking forward very much to speaking to you and hearing your views about the prospects and performance of Aviva. In the meantime, thank you all once again for your continued interest and support for our business.

George Culmer - Chair