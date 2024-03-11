AVIVA : UBS raises its target price

UBS has reiterated its 'buy' recommendation on Aviva, raising its target price from 515 pence to 555 pence, a new target that offers 18% upside potential for the British insurance company's stock, a 'jewel in an unloved geographical area'.



In the summary of its research note, the broker sees Aviva as 'a highly valued life insurance stock in the UK, with a high return on capital, a diversified business mix and upside potential relative to expectations'.



