AVIVA : UBS remains Buy on the stock

UBS remains Buy on the stock, with an unchanged target price of 480 pence, following the publication of Q3 results.



The analyst considers the results satisfactory, with an improvement in solvency and reiterated targets.



' Target reiterated, despite higher losses in Q3 (Canada), and more UK losses expected in Q4. The improvement in solvency compared with UBSe forecasts is due to market movements', says the research consultancy.



It should be remembered that The Times had raised the idea that Aviva might be taken over by a foreign group. According to the daily, the German group Allianz has made a takeover offer.



