Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aviva : agrees five-year extension to partnership with Connells Group

08/11/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aviva has secured a significant five-year extension to its exclusive distribution agreement with the UK's largest estate agency Connells Group, to provide its mortgage and rental customers with protection insurance.

The extension to the partnership agreement, first formed between Aviva and Connells Group in 2017, is testament to the success of the existing partnership between the two leading brands, and to the confidence in Aviva's range of protection propositions.

With the acquisition of Countrywide by Connells Group completed in March 2021, the partnership provides an opportunity for Aviva to distribute its life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection cover through more than 1,250 high street estate agency branches, via Connells Group's teams of mortgage consultants.

'We are delighted that Aviva continues to be the partner of choice for Connells Group and that we can deepen our close partnership.'

The enlarged Connells Group accounts for around 10% of all new estate agency instructions and had more than £30bn worth of mortgage applications submitted in 2020 across its entire business.1

This new agreement covers the majority of estate agency brands now held by Connells Group and The New Homes Group.

Daren Boys, Protection Portfolio Distribution Director at Aviva said: 'We are delighted that Aviva continues to be the partner of choice for Connells Group and that we can deepen our close partnership. We already have fresh joint developments in the pipeline that will help drive further efficiency, improve the customer journey and protect even more customers'.

Adrian Scott, Connells Group Mortgage Services Director, said: 'We are really pleased to extend our successful partnership with Aviva with a new, single, long-term agreement for our estate agency business. Aviva provides a suite of great products for our customers, and we look forward to building on our strong relationship by developing into new areas over the coming months.'

-ENDS-

Media Enquiries

Fiona Murphy

Protection, Health and Regulation

  • Phone

    • +44 (0) 1904 452 007
    • +44 (0) 7384 451 332

  • Email

    • fiona.murphy@aviva.com

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 16:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVIVA PLC
12:36pAVIVA : agrees five-year extension to partnership with Connells Group
PU
02:59aQuilter Swung to 1st Half Pretax Profit, Assets Under Management Rose
DJ
08/10Burmans Reportedly to Offload 25% Stake in Aviva Life
CI
08/09European Commission Approves Acquisition Of Aviva's Polish Units By Allianz
MT
08/09TAKE FIVE : Dodging the summer squalls
RE
08/06DEKA-IMMOBILIENMETROPOLEN FUND (DB : D3KB), a fund managed by Deka Immobilien In..
CI
07/2887% Limited announced that it has received £1.6 million in funding from Aviva..
CI
07/27WELLBEING SPECIAL : tips to tackle 'lockdown anxiety'
PU
07/23AVIVA : Exane BNP Downgrades Aviva To Underperform
MT
07/23ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Aviva, Biogen, Comerica Incorporated, Tesla...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIVA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 46 772 M 64 849 M 64 849 M
Net income 2021 2 245 M 3 112 M 3 112 M
Net cash 2021 8 664 M 12 013 M 12 013 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,18x
Yield 2021 5,45%
Capitalization 15 829 M 21 914 M 21 947 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 403,00 GBX
Average target price 464,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC23.92%21 914
AXA22.18%66 733
METLIFE, INC.28.78%52 896
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.76%52 293
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.35.85%41 024
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.99%38 959