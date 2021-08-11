Aviva : agrees five-year extension to partnership with Connells Group

Aviva has secured a significant five-year extension to its exclusive distribution agreement with the UK's largest estate agency Connells Group, to provide its mortgage and rental customers with protection insurance.

The extension to the partnership agreement, first formed between Aviva and Connells Group in 2017, is testament to the success of the existing partnership between the two leading brands, and to the confidence in Aviva's range of protection propositions.

With the acquisition of Countrywide by Connells Group completed in March 2021, the partnership provides an opportunity for Aviva to distribute its life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection cover through more than 1,250 high street estate agency branches, via Connells Group's teams of mortgage consultants.

'We are delighted that Aviva continues to be the partner of choice for Connells Group and that we can deepen our close partnership.'

The enlarged Connells Group accounts for around 10% of all new estate agency instructions and had more than £30bn worth of mortgage applications submitted in 2020 across its entire business.1

This new agreement covers the majority of estate agency brands now held by Connells Group and The New Homes Group.

Daren Boys, Protection Portfolio Distribution Director at Aviva said: 'We are delighted that Aviva continues to be the partner of choice for Connells Group and that we can deepen our close partnership. We already have fresh joint developments in the pipeline that will help drive further efficiency, improve the customer journey and protect even more customers'.

Adrian Scott, Connells Group Mortgage Services Director, said: 'We are really pleased to extend our successful partnership with Aviva with a new, single, long-term agreement for our estate agency business. Aviva provides a suite of great products for our customers, and we look forward to building on our strong relationship by developing into new areas over the coming months.'

