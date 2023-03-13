Advanced search
    AV.   GB00BPQY8M80

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:01:40 2023-03-13 am EDT
427.20 GBX   -5.00%
Aviva : and WWF

03/13/2023 | 10:39am EDT
Amanda Blanc, Aviva Group CEO:

We're living in the midst of a climate emergency and as the UK's leading insurer, we've got a big responsibility to do something about that Aviva has already set out our stall with our ambition to be Net Zero by 2040.

At the same time, we want to help our customers and communities to do more.

We want to help them be more resilient to extreme weather and understand what actions they can take personally to build a more sustainable future.

So, I'm totally delighted we have a new partner in the WWF.

They're the world's leading conservation organisation with fantastic expertise and an enormous network and influence in the area of climate action.

I'm really excited about what we'll be able to achieve together.

Tanya Steele, Chief Executive WWF-UK:

At the heart of our mission is the dual challenge of tackling climate change, but also restoring our natural world.

Without it we won't have a stable planet which is the one place that we can all call home.

And whilst WWF were famous for working to save really iconic species, we know that at the heart of this crisis are a series of drivers that are driving the destruction of our planet, and finance plays an incredibly important role.

If we can ensure that finance is driving sustainability and is enabling our planet to be in balance, then we know we would have delivered real change.

Amanda Blanc, Aviva Group CEO:

We help people at all stages of their life.

From insuring their first home to helping them save for their retirement and we see the direct impact of floods or storms on people's lives and livelihoods

That gives us a real understanding of how important it is to do something about it.

On top of that we've been working to make the global economy more sustainable for decades.

We've got the credibility and the influence to lead the way in financial services

And help the whole industry do more to contribute to a low-carbon future

Tanya Steele, Chief Executive WWF-UK:

WWF is really proud to be working with Aviva as a leader on sustainability in the finance sector acting on climate change.

And is the first major insurer worldwide to target Net Zero by 2040.

We know that Aviva is committed to reaching the Paris goals of 1.5 degrees to limit a warming world, and we need the whole of the finance sector to follow.

We know the strength that can come from lots of people acting together with a shared goal.

They will also act as a sort of critical friend on our work and ensure we are taking the right approach to the systemic challenge.

There'll be lots of opportunities for our people to get involved so, I'd urge everyone to look out for what they can do to take part.

The science is telling us that we have less than a decade to change both the way we live, but also be on a path to recovery and start to restore our natural world.

It's great to be with Aviva on this journey.

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 14:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 45 091 M 54 383 M 54 383 M
Net income 2023 1 508 M 1 819 M 1 819 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,43x
Yield 2023 7,35%
Capitalization 12 541 M 15 126 M 15 126 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 24 364
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Jones Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC1.56%15 126
AXA12.86%77 990
METLIFE, INC.-13.80%48 305
PRUDENTIAL PLC8.96%40 553
AFLAC INCORPORATED-11.00%39 200
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.45%34 985