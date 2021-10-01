Aviva : completes sale of Aviva Italia for £284m

Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 42 205 M 56 762 M 56 762 M Net income 2021 1 639 M 2 204 M 2 204 M Net cash 2021 8 664 M 11 652 M 11 652 M P/E ratio 2021 7,61x Yield 2021 5,63% Capitalization 15 332 M 20 701 M 20 620 M EV / Sales 2021 0,16x EV / Sales 2022 0,15x Nbr of Employees 28 596 Free-Float 97,1% Chart AVIVA PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Last Close Price 395,90 GBX Average target price 468,05 GBX Spread / Average Target 18,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer & Director Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AVIVA PLC 21.74% 20 701 AXA 23.44% 66 653 PRUDENTIAL PLC 8.02% 53 687 METLIFE, INC. 31.48% 52 896 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 34.75% 40 691 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 7.64% 37 451