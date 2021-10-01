Log in
    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
Aviva : completes sale of Aviva Italia for £284m

10/01/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Aviva plc ("Aviva") today announces the completion of the sale of its Italian General Insurance business to Allianz and has received £284­ million1 (€330 million) in cash consideration. The transaction was announced on 4 March 2021.

Notes:

1. Using FX spot rate of £1/€1.16

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Media:

Andrew Reid
+44 (0)7800 694 276

Sarah Swailes
+44 (0)7800 694 859

Analysts:

Rupert Taylor Rea
+44 (0)7385 494 440

Tegan Gill
+44 (0)7800 691 138

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
