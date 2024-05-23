Aviva: down slightly after quarterly update
The British insurer reported a 16% increase (at constant exchange rates) in general insurance premiums, a 15% rise in net inflows into wealth, as well as sales growth of 5% in protection and health, and 13% in pensions.
Also claiming 'strong solvency and liquidity positions', Aviva reaffirms its confidence in the objectives presented at its last annual results publication, including an operating profit of two billion pounds by 2026.
