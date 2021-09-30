Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aviva : invests £10m in start-ups and extends innovation partnership with Founders Factory

09/30/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aviva, the UK's leading insurer, today announces a £10 million investment, and a five year extension to its innovation partnership with Founders Factory to support new start-ups in the UK.

Founders Factory is a global venture studio and accelerator that was co-founded by Brent Hoberman and Henry Lane Fox in 2015. Since its inception, over 200 businesses have been created and accelerated through the Founders Factory and have gone on to raise more than £400m in funding.

Aviva has been Founders Factory's strategic partner in the FinTech sector since 2016. In the next phase of the partnership, Aviva and Founders Factory will support the growth of seven start ups each year, selectively investing in entrepreneurs across a diverse range of backgrounds and with a varied range of skills.

The partnership will invest in start-ups that focus on emerging trends and customers' evolving needs within the financial services sector. Themes in focus will include wellbeing and mobility and the opportunities created by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Over the past five years the Aviva and Founders Factory partnership has resulted in a number of successful businesses being created and accelerated including Acre, Shepper and Tembo*.

Ben Luckett, Chief Innovation Officer, Aviva plc:

"Innovation is central to Aviva's ambition to deliver great customer outcomes."

"Innovation is central to Aviva's ambition to deliver great customer outcomes. The partnership with the Founders Factory ensures Aviva remains at the forefront of the new ideas and technology which will make customers' lives simpler. Working with the Founders Factory we can provide practical and financial support to startups who are moving quickly to test new ways of doing business and new customer propositions."

Brent Hoberman, Chairman and Co-Founder, Founders Factory:

"In renewing this relationship, we can continue to support talented and ambitious founders and be the world's best partner for entrepreneurs."

"The UK's fintech ecosystem continues to dominate in Europe and the £18bn investment into the sector is second only to the US. It is a gold-standard market that is the envy of others. The disruption we have seen these startups make is the tip of the fintech iceberg and we expect to see innovations come through that embed financial services into different areas and increase financial wealth and accessibility for all. As I look back on five years of partnership with Aviva it is clear that we have found a way for corporate venture building to deliver consistent success in great innovation. In renewing this relationship, we can continue to support talented and ambitious founders and be the world's best partner for entrepreneurs."

-ENDS-

Media Enquiries

Sarah Swailes (Aviva)
+44 (0)7800 694 859

Steve Whitelock (Aviva)
+44 (0)7800 691128

Monira Matin (Founders Factory)
+44 (0)7473 576329

About Aviva Innovation

We are transforming Aviva's customer experience through innovation, including proposition development, partnerships and Aviva Ventures investments. For more details, visit www.aviva.com/about-us/innovation/

For more on Innovation at Aviva you can follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/AvivaInnovation

About Founders Factory About Founders Factory

As the world's leading venture studio and accelerator, Founders Factory builds and scales technology startups solving global problems. Founded in 2015 by Brent Hoberman, Henry Lane Fox and George Northcott, Founders Factory combines capital and bespoke support from a team of over 100 specialists with a broad network of corporates and established entrepreneurs.

The Founders Factory portfolio includes over 200 category-defining tech companies globally, 45+ of which have been built from scratch in its Venture Studio. Their partners include Aviva, L'Oreal, Guardian Media Group, easyJet, Reckitt, Chinese private equity firm CSC Group and Standard Bank.

More information is available on https://foundersfactory.com/

*About some of those in the Aviva/Founders Factory Portfolio

Acre is developing a full- stack mortgage platform for brokers and borrowers, designed to make buying and financing a home cheaper, faster and lower risk. Acre automates and simplifies workflows for brokers and is developing an innovative blockchain-based data store which will allow for the creation of new financial products. Acre was developed in the Founders Factory Venture Studio in collaboration with Sesame Bankhall Group.

Shepper carries out bespoke inspection and information capture on properties and assets using gig-workers - trusted networks of individuals who sign-up to do work using the Shepper app, with each inspection being akin to an individual 'gig'. Shepper uses image recognition & machine learning solutions to automate insights on the data that's being collected for customers. Shepper are graduates of the Founders Factory accelerator.

Tembo have created an innovative alternative to equity release which will help families to unlock funds from property in an ethical and affordable way, providing younger generations with cash when they need it most - for example to get on the property ladder. Tembo are using technology to arrange and manage all family lending and external borrowing, ensuring optimum financing is always in place across the whole family. Tembo were developed in the Founders Factory Venture Studio.

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 10:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVIVA PLC
06:32aAVIVA : invests £10m in start-ups and extends innovation partnership with Founders Factory
PU
09/28Aviva Plc Promotes Andrea Montague as Chief Risk Officer
CI
09/23AVIVA : One in three business properties at risk from flooding, many unprotected from clim..
PU
09/22FTSE 100 gains as banks, commodity-linked stocks jump; Entain at record high
RE
09/21AVIVA : Onboarding process for start-ups
PU
09/21AVIVA : strengthens Executive Committee
PU
09/20AVIVA IRELAND : 1 in 5 homeowners have experienced a security breach
PU
09/20AVIVA : The pension preparedness vacuum
PU
09/17Miners weigh London's FTSE 100 down; travel stocks jump
RE
09/16AVIVA : announces £320m bulk annuity deal with the John Laing Pension Fund
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIVA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 42 205 M 56 828 M 56 828 M
Net income 2021 1 639 M 2 206 M 2 206 M
Net cash 2021 8 664 M 11 666 M 11 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,71x
Yield 2021 5,55%
Capitalization 15 523 M 20 867 M 20 901 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 401,00 GBX
Average target price 468,05 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC23.31%20 867
AXA22.69%66 406
METLIFE, INC.33.29%53 625
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.46%53 179
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.35.63%40 958
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.27%37 724