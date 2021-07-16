Log in
    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/16 08:27:46 am
392.3 GBX   -0.20%
08:22aAVIVA  : Manage your shares
PU
07:34aAVIVA  : Governance practices
PU
07/15AVIVA  : Risk management framework
PU
Aviva : Manage your shares

07/16/2021 | 08:22am EDT
Ordinary shareholders can use any bank, building society or stockbroker offering a share dealing facility to buy or sell Aviva shares. Their commission rates will vary. You can also use our dealing services provided by Computershare.

If you hold your shares in the Aviva Share Account, you'll need to use Computershare's internet or telephone share dealing services. You can find further information, including commission rates and charges as well as any restrictions to using the service:

Online:
Computershare Dealing Service

By telephone:
0370 703 0084

We're open Monday to Friday, 8am to 4.30pm UK time, excluding UK bank holidays. Or +00 353 1 216 3100 if you're calling from outside the UK.

You'll need your Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) to sell or buy shares.

If you are in any doubt about buying or selling your shares, you should seek professional financial advice.

Read our frequently asked questions

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 12:21:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 772 M 64 715 M 64 715 M
Net income 2021 2 249 M 3 112 M 3 112 M
Net Debt 2021 5 426 M 7 508 M 7 508 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,92x
Yield 2021 5,76%
Capitalization 15 440 M 21 401 M 21 364 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,1%
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 393,10 GBX
Average target price 467,15 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC20.88%22 787
AXA11.55%62 649
METLIFE, INC.24.05%53 418
PRUDENTIAL PLC1.41%52 488
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.28.47%41 106
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.67%38 899