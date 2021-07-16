Aviva : Manage your shares

Ordinary shareholders can use any bank, building society or stockbroker offering a share dealing facility to buy or sell Aviva shares. Their commission rates will vary. You can also use our dealing services provided by Computershare.

If you hold your shares in the Aviva Share Account, you'll need to use Computershare's internet or telephone share dealing services. You can find further information, including commission rates and charges as well as any restrictions to using the service:

Online:

Computershare Dealing Service

By telephone:

0370 703 0084

We're open Monday to Friday, 8am to 4.30pm UK time, excluding UK bank holidays. Or +00 353 1 216 3100 if you're calling from outside the UK.



You'll need your Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) to sell or buy shares.

If you are in any doubt about buying or selling your shares, you should seek professional financial advice.

