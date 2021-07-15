Log in
AVIVA  : Risk management framework
PU
AVIVA  : Our risk governance
PU
AVIVA  : Risk management processes
PU
Aviva : Risk management framework

07/15/2021 | 10:19am EDT
Our risk appetite framework comprises:

  • Overarching risk appetites: Quantitative expressions of the level of risk we can support (e.g. capital we are prepared to put at risk).
  • Risk preferences: Qualitative statements on the risks we believe we are capable of managing, risks we can support but need to be controlled, and risks we seek to avoid or minimise.
  • Operating risk limits and tolerances: Quantify our specific boundaries (e.g. limits on specific risks).

Our Board has approved three risk appetite statements:

  • Solvency II capital: Based on Solvency II eligible own funds at risk in an extreme loss event over a one-year period.
  • Liquidity: Based on stressing forecast central liquid assets and cash inflows and outflows over a specified time horizon (covering Group centre costs, debt costs and dividends).
  • Operational risk profile: Based on effective management of risks against tolerance limits.

Our risk appetites and preferences are clearly defined. We refresh them on a regular basis as part of our planning process.

Our long-term sustainability depends on the protection of franchise value and good relationships with customers and other stakeholders. As such, our Board has made an overarching risk preference statement that we won't accept risks that materially impair our reputation and we require that our customers are always treated with integrity.

You can read more about our approach to risk in the Risk and Risk Management section of our Annual Report and Accounts.

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 14:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 47 667 M 66 059 M 66 059 M
Net income 2021 2 271 M 3 148 M 3 148 M
Net Debt 2021 5 426 M 7 520 M 7 520 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,92x
Yield 2021 5,70%
Capitalization 15 590 M 21 602 M 21 604 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 396,90 GBX
Average target price 467,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC22.05%22 787
AXA11.80%62 649
METLIFE, INC.24.98%53 418
PRUDENTIAL PLC-0.22%52 488
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.27.69%41 106
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.40%38 899