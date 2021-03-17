Aviva : Too few women in financial services get to the top

We're delighted to announce that Amanda Blanc has been appointed Women in Finance Charter Champion.

Too few women in financial services get to the top and often don't progress beyond mid-level management.

Amanda will be focusing on flexible ways of working and the issues that surround getting more women into the talent pipelines. By focusing on the pipeline rather than targets, permanent change will be made.

Taking on the role of Women in Finance Charter Champion is a huge honour but also a huge responsibility. Ensuring women have as many opportunities as men in financial services is critical. It's critical for women. It's critical to the future of UK financial services. And a successful, inclusive, financial services industry is critical to a revitalised UK economy. There are still far too many barriers blocking women's progress in financial services. We've got to work quicker and harder. Now is the time for less talk, more action. Amanda Blanc, Group CEO

We still have work to do at Aviva. We need to make sure 60% of our senior appointments, this year and next, are women to meet our Women in Finance Charter obligations. Our ambition is to have 40% senior female leaders by 2024 - our current figure is 32%.

For more details on what we're doing you can read our Gender Pay Gap Report 2020.

And you can read about how we're supporting women's progression into senior roles and our commitment to the Charter on our Women in Finance Charter page.

The UK government's Women in Finance Charter was launched by HM Treasury in response to the unequal gender representation in the financial services industry, especially in senior and mid-level management.

It's a voluntary charter that companies can sign to publicly commit to improving that imbalance.

