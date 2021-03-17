Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva plc    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aviva : Too few women in financial services get to the top

03/17/2021 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We're delighted to announce that Amanda Blanc has been appointed Women in Finance Charter Champion.

Too few women in financial services get to the top and often don't progress beyond mid-level management.

Amanda will be focusing on flexible ways of working and the issues that surround getting more women into the talent pipelines. By focusing on the pipeline rather than targets, permanent change will be made.

Taking on the role of Women in Finance Charter Champion is a huge honour but also a huge responsibility. Ensuring women have as many opportunities as men in financial services is critical. It's critical for women. It's critical to the future of UK financial services. And a successful, inclusive, financial services industry is critical to a revitalised UK economy.

There are still far too many barriers blocking women's progress in financial services. We've got to work quicker and harder. Now is the time for less talk, more action.

Amanda Blanc, Group CEO
What does this mean for Aviva?

We still have work to do at Aviva. We need to make sure 60% of our senior appointments, this year and next, are women to meet our Women in Finance Charter obligations. Our ambition is to have 40% senior female leaders by 2024 - our current figure is 32%.

For more details on what we're doing you can read our Gender Pay Gap Report 2020.

And you can read about how we're supporting women's progression into senior roles and our commitment to the Charter on our Women in Finance Charter page.

What is the Women in Finance Charter?

The UK government's Women in Finance Charter was launched by HM Treasury in response to the unequal gender representation in the financial services industry, especially in senior and mid-level management.

It's a voluntary charter that companies can sign to publicly commit to improving that imbalance.

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Andrew Reid
+44 (0)7800 694 276

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVIVA PLC
09:29aItaly's Generali studying 2 billion euro acquisition in Russia - source
RE
09:26aAVIVA  : Too few women in financial services get to the top
PU
03/16Brexit won't mean lower capital buffers for insurers, says Bank of England
RE
03/12AVIVA  : Proposes Raising Notes Buyback Target to $1.4 Billion
MT
03/11AVIVA  : Jefferies Lowers Aviva to Hold From Buy, Lifts PT
MT
03/10AVIVA  : Fitch Maintains Aviva's A+ Long-Term Rating on Strong Business, Financi..
MT
03/08Banks, mining stocks lift UK shares as lockdown begins to ease
RE
03/05FTSE 100 falls as high yields weigh, but marks best week in 2 months
RE
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/05AVIVA  : Looks to Trim Office Space 30% by Year-End
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 515 M 61 932 M 61 932 M
Net income 2021 1 763 M 2 453 M 2 453 M
Net Debt 2021 5 426 M 7 549 M 7 549 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,47x
Yield 2021 5,67%
Capitalization 15 460 M 21 470 M 21 510 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 419,83 GBX
Last Close Price 393,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC21.06%21 328
AXA15.88%64 903
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.85%55 698
METLIFE, INC.28.95%53 542
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.92%42 344
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.17.06%37 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ