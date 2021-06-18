Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/17 11:35:21 am
420 GBX   -0.52%
02:41aAVIVA  : and WWF
PU
02:41aAVIVA  : joins forces with WWF
PU
02:41aAVIVA  : Driving ambition in a crucial year for our climate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aviva : and WWF

06/18/2021 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At Aviva, we recognise that strategic partnerships with trusted organisations are vital to meeting our sustainability ambition to act now on climate change and help build stronger communities.

That's why we've announced a new climate-focused partnership with the world's leading conservation charity, WWF.

Over three years, Aviva will be WWF's lead partner in the insurance and pensions sector, focused on making an impact together across three key areas:

  • Realignment: We will work together to support the realignment of the finance sector to a 1.5 degree pathway in line with the Paris Agreement. Through our partnership, we're calling on governments to take action and inspiring more climate-focused financial companies like us to join the journey.
  • Resilience:We're working with communities in the UK and Canada to build healthier and more resilient ecosystems that help reduce the risk of climate-related natural disasters and create wider benefits for people. For example, Aviva Canada will invest $1 million in WWF-Canada's Nature and Climate Grant Program, to help communities and Indigenous organizations restore degraded lands and shorelines in order to improve habitats and capture carbon.
  • Engagement: During our partnership, we'll be engaging millions of people across our core markets to help them become more resilient to extreme weather and support them in taking action personally to build a more sustainable future.
Why we're working together

It is a great time for WWF and Aviva to launch a partnership. Aviva is the UK's leading insurer and recently became the first major insurer worldwide to target net zero carbon emissions by 2040. WWF is the leading global conservation organisation, working to build a future where people and nature thrive. Together we have the reach and influence to help reimagine and start to reorient the way financial services function in a sustainable economy.

Find out more in our launch press release and this article from WWF outlining their perspective on our partnership.

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVIVA PLC
02:41aAVIVA  : and WWF
PU
02:41aAVIVA  : joins forces with WWF
PU
02:41aAVIVA  : Driving ambition in a crucial year for our climate
PU
06/17RISING INFLATION : The urgent need to wake up 27 million sleepy savers
PU
06/17AVIVA  : Stuart Wright wins Living Wage lifetime achievement award
PU
06/15Singapore central bank rebukes insurers AIA, Aviva and Prudential
RE
06/15PRUDENTIAL  : Singaporean Financial Regulator Reprimands Aviva, Prudential, AIA ..
MT
06/15Singapore Central Bank Reprimands Four Financial Institutions
DJ
06/14AVIVA  : David Cumming to leave Aviva Investors, other equity roles at risk
RE
06/14Aviva Investors Lines Up More Job Cuts as Equities Chief Exits -- Financial N..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 48 591 M 67 666 M 67 666 M
Net income 2021 2 115 M 2 945 M 2 945 M
Net Debt 2021 5 426 M 7 556 M 7 556 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,79x
Yield 2021 5,43%
Capitalization 16 496 M 22 986 M 22 971 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 451,10 GBX
Last Close Price 420,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC29.15%22 986
AXA17.29%65 073
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.39%53 922
METLIFE, INC.28.33%52 744
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.28.91%39 652
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.61%38 165