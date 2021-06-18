Aviva : and WWF

At Aviva, we recognise that strategic partnerships with trusted organisations are vital to meeting our sustainability ambition to act now on climate change and help build stronger communities.

That's why we've announced a new climate-focused partnership with the world's leading conservation charity, WWF.

Over three years, Aviva will be WWF's lead partner in the insurance and pensions sector, focused on making an impact together across three key areas:

Realignment: We will work together to support the realignment of the finance sector to a 1.5 degree pathway in line with the Paris Agreement. Through our partnership, we're calling on governments to take action and inspiring more climate-focused financial companies like us to join the journey.

Resilience: We're working with communities in the UK and Canada to build healthier and more resilient ecosystems that help reduce the risk of climate-related natural disasters and create wider benefits for people. For example, Aviva Canada will invest $1 million in WWF-Canada's Nature and Climate Grant Program , to help communities and Indigenous organizations restore degraded lands and shorelines in order to improve habitats and capture carbon.

Engagement: During our partnership, we'll be engaging millions of people across our core markets to help them become more resilient to extreme weather and support them in taking action personally to build a more sustainable future.



It is a great time for WWF and Aviva to launch a partnership. Aviva is the UK's leading insurer and recently became the first major insurer worldwide to target net zero carbon emissions by 2040. WWF is the leading global conservation organisation, working to build a future where people and nature thrive. Together we have the reach and influence to help reimagine and start to reorient the way financial services function in a sustainable economy.

