AVIVA PLC    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aviva : to Sell Polish Business to Allianz for $2.94 Billion

03/26/2021 | 03:39am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

Aviva PLC said Friday that it has agreed to sell its entire shareholding in Aviva Poland to Allianz SE for 2.5 billion euros ($2.94 billion) in cash, in a deal that concludes the refocus of the U.K. insurer's portfolio.

With Alliaz also acquiring the minority stake in Aviva Poland held by Banco Santander SA in the life, general insurance and pensions businesses, the Polish business is valued at a total EUR2.7 billion, Aviva said.

The deal is expected to close within 12 months, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and anti-trust approvals, Aviva said.

The divestment of Aviva Poland is the insurer's eighth sale of a noncore business in as many months, a process that will generate total cash proceeds of 7.5 billion pounds ($10.30 billion), it said.

The FTSE 100 company said it expects to use the increased capital and cash to support its previously outlined capital framework of debt reduction, investment for long-term growth and return of excess capital to shareholders.

"Our strategic focus is now on our strongest businesses in the UK, Ireland and Canada where we have leading market positions and strong growth potential," Aviva Chief Executive Amanda Blanc said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 0338ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.09% 212.35 Delayed Quote.5.80%
AVIVA PLC 0.38% 400 Delayed Quote.23.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 45 750 M 62 943 M 62 943 M
Net income 2021 1 837 M 2 527 M 2 527 M
Net Debt 2021 5 426 M 7 465 M 7 465 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,30x
Yield 2021 5,56%
Capitalization 15 708 M 21 567 M 21 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 28 596
Free-Float 97,1%
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 423,77 GBX
Last Close Price 400,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC23.00%21 328
AXA15.31%64 903
PRUDENTIAL PLC16.18%55 698
METLIFE, INC.24.69%53 542
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.79%42 344
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.16.47%37 239
