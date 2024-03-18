($1 = 0.7853 pounds)
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|482.4 GBX
|+0.37%
|+2.53%
|+10.97%
|08:14am
|Aviva sells Singlife joint venture stake for $1.2 billion
|RE
|Mar. 14
|Goldman Sachs Keeps Aviva at Buy, Boosts PT
|MT
LONDON (Reuters) - Aviva completed the sale of its 25.9% stake in Singapore Life Holdings, plus two debt instruments, for a combined 937 million pounds ($1.19 billion), the company said in a statement on Monday.
($1 = 0.7853 pounds)
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft)
|Aviva sells Singlife joint venture stake for $1.2 billion
|RE
|Goldman Sachs Keeps Aviva at Buy, Boosts PT
|MT
|Kepler Cheuvreux likes Diageo; BofA lifts Man
|AN
|Ageas seeks Direct Line backing after "compelling" new bid
|AN
|Direct Line dismisses fresh approach from Belgium's Ageas
|AN
|Aviva plc Announces Directorate Appointments
|CI
|Bank of America Boosts Aviva PT, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|UBS Keeps Aviva at Buy, Boosts PT
|MT
|AVIVA : UBS raises its target price
|CF
|Citi, Macquarie cut Virgin Money to 'neutral'
|AN
|BP promotes Aviva chief executive officer to senior director
|AN
|AVIVA : FY23: Overall, good result
|Ban gagging orders for sexual harassment victims, UK lawmakers demand
|RE
|Aviva Boss Shrugs Off Takeover Speculation
|CI
|Global markets live: Darktrace, Merck, Meta, Apple, Eli Lilly...
|Aviva to Launch New GBP300 Million Share Buyback Program
|MT
|Aviva Swings to Profit in FY23; Insurance Revenue Climbs
|MT
|Aviva: FY 2023 profit of £1,106 million
|CF
|Transcript : Aviva plc, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2024
|Aviva posts 9% 2023 profit rise, offers 300 million stg buyback
|RE
|Aviva plc (LSE:AV.) announces an Equity Buyback for 280,000,000 shares, for £300 million.
|CI
|Aviva plc Proposes Final Dividend for 2023, Payable on 23 May 2024
|CI
|Aviva plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Aviva plc authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|CI
|Pension fund AustralianSuper to invest 8 billion pounds in Britain
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+10.97%
|16.67B
|+16.40%
|82.23B
|+9.47%
|52.34B
|+2.27%
|48.68B
|+11.58%
|43.6B
|+8.80%
|40.53B
|+7.67%
|31.91B
|-3.15%
|29.28B
|-10.28%
|27.75B
|+22.59%
|23.11B