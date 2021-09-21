Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV. GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/21 07:00:44 am
396.5 GBX   +1.88%
06:42aAVIVA : strengthens Executive Committee
PU
09/20AVIVA IRELAND : 1 in 5 homeowners have experienced a security breach
PU
09/20AVIVA : The pension preparedness vacuum
PU
Aviva : strengthens Executive Committee

09/21/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Aviva, the UK's leading insurer, today announces the appointment of Andrea Montague as Chief Risk Officer* and John Cummings as Chief Information Officer*. Andrea and John will join Aviva's Executive Committee and both will report to Amanda Blanc, Group Chief Executive Officer.

Andrea Montague, Chief Risk Officer*

Andrea Montague joined Aviva in April 2020 as Group Chief Financial Controller and has previously worked at Royal London and Standard Life in senior finance and audit leadership roles, including Deputy Group Finance Director and Chief Internal Auditor.

John Cummings, Chief Information Officer*

John is already Aviva's Group Chief Information Officer and was previously CIO for Aviva's UK General Insurance business. John's career in technology has included roles at Vodafone and BT. His appointment to Aviva's Executive Committee reflects the critical importance of technology and digital to Aviva's transformation.

Amanda Blanc, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "The promotions of Andrea and John are richly deserved and reflect the depth of talent within Aviva. The appointments will further strengthen our Executive team as we continue to focus on the critical task of transforming our performance."

*Subject to regulatory approval

-ends-

Enquiries:

Media:

Andrew Reid
+44 (0)7800 694 276

Sarah Swailes
+44 (0)7800 694 859

Analysts:

Rupert Taylor Rea
+44 (0)7385 494 440

Tegan Gil
+44 (0)7800 691 138

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
