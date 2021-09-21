Aviva : strengthens Executive Committee

Aviva, the UK's leading insurer, today announces the appointment of Andrea Montague as Chief Risk Officer* and John Cummings as Chief Information Officer*. Andrea and John will join Aviva's Executive Committee and both will report to Amanda Blanc, Group Chief Executive Officer.

Andrea Montague, Chief Risk Officer*

Andrea Montague joined Aviva in April 2020 as Group Chief Financial Controller and has previously worked at Royal London and Standard Life in senior finance and audit leadership roles, including Deputy Group Finance Director and Chief Internal Auditor.

John Cummings, Chief Information Officer*

John is already Aviva's Group Chief Information Officer and was previously CIO for Aviva's UK General Insurance business. John's career in technology has included roles at Vodafone and BT. His appointment to Aviva's Executive Committee reflects the critical importance of technology and digital to Aviva's transformation.

Amanda Blanc, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "The promotions of Andrea and John are richly deserved and reflect the depth of talent within Aviva. The appointments will further strengthen our Executive team as we continue to focus on the critical task of transforming our performance."

*Subject to regulatory approval

-ends-

Media:

Andrew Reid

+44 (0)7800 694 276

Sarah Swailes

+44 (0)7800 694 859

Analysts:

Rupert Taylor Rea

+44 (0)7385 494 440

Tegan Gil

+44 (0)7800 691 138