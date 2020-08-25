Log in
British pension savers lose £31 million to scams since 2017 - regulators

08/25/2020 | 01:20pm EDT
To match feature BRITAIN-ELECTION/

British savers have lost 31 million pounds to pension scams since 2017 according to official data but the actual figures are likely to be much higher, British watchdogs said on Tuesday.

Individual losses from pension scams reported to the Action Fraud national reporting centre ranged from less than 1,000 pounds to 500,000 pounds, and the average victim was male and aged in their 50s, the Financial Conduct Authority and The Pensions Regulator said.

The figures are likely to be under-stated because pension savers often don't recognise when investment schemes are scams, and also do not know how much they have in their pension pots, the regulators said.

British lawmakers last month launched an inquiry into pension scams following a relaxation in pension rules five years ago which increased the scope for fraud, a problem expected to get worse during the coronavirus pandemic.

"During these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to defend your lifetime savings from scammers," said Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA.

As part of their ScamSmart campaign, the regulators have teamed up with football commentator Clive Tyldesley to encourage pension savers to get regulated advice before switching their pension pots.

"Take your time, seek advice...don't agree to anything you're unsure of," Tyldesley said.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by William Maclean)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -0.95% 282.4 Delayed Quote.-31.91%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC -1.65% 220.1 Delayed Quote.-26.14%
M&G PLC -0.84% 171.1 Delayed Quote.-27.26%
Financials
Sales 2020 45 913 M 60 260 M 60 260 M
Net income 2020 1 662 M 2 181 M 2 181 M
Net Debt 2020 6 216 M 8 159 M 8 159 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,78x
Yield 2020 9,06%
Capitalization 11 193 M 14 626 M 14 691 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 31 181
Free-Float 97,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Erica Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-31.91%14 626
AXA-30.05%49 397
PRUDENTIAL PLC-15.49%41 529
METLIFE, INC.-24.23%35 054
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-26.06%29 298
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-26.30%27 263
