  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV.   GB00BPQY8M80

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:24:38 2023-05-25 am EDT
401.35 GBX   +0.61%
Cevian Capital Sold Its Whole Stake in Aviva
DJ
Berenberg Trims Aviva PT, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
Numis starts Tristel with 'add'
AN
Cevian Capital Sold Its Whole Stake in Aviva

05/25/2023 | 11:07am EDT
By Elena Vardon


Cevian Capital has exited its whole position in Aviva, the Stockholm-based financial investor told Dow Jones Newswires on Thursday.

"Over the past few years, Aviva has transformed from a poorly performing conglomerate to a focused and well-performing insurance company," Niko Pakalen, partner at Cevian Capital, said in a statement.

Pakalen said that the British insurer has "produced strong shareholder returns, including substantial distributions of excess capital" and that the company is "now well positioned for continued success, which isn't reflected in today's share price."

Activist investor Cevian had a 5.01% stake in Aviva as of Dec. 31 and had reduced it to under 5% at March 3, according to Aviva's 2022 annual report.

A spokesperson for Aviva confirmed to Dow Jones Newswires that Cevian informed it on Thursday that it sold its stake.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-23 1106ET

Financials
Sales 2023 37 440 M 46 319 M 46 319 M
Net income 2023 1 498 M 1 854 M 1 854 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,51x
Yield 2023 8,22%
Capitalization 10 908 M 13 494 M 13 494 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 24 364
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 398,90 GBX
Average target price 500,41 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Jones Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC-9.91%13 494
AXA4.24%69 114
AFLAC INCORPORATED-10.26%39 009
METLIFE, INC.-28.37%38 482
PRUDENTIAL PLC-2.31%37 347
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.96%33 972
