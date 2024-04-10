(Alliance News) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC on Wednesday named Jane Poole as its new chief financial officer.

Poole will join the Bromley, England-based motor and home insurer in October, succeeding Neil Manser.

Manser has been in post since January 2021, and with the company since 2011. He will remain as CFO until Poole begins her role.

Direct Line praised Manser for having been "instrumental" with the company's initial public offering in 2012. The company has not disclosed any reasons for his departure.

Since 2021, Poole has been CFO for Aviva's UK and Ireland General Insurance business.

Chair Danuta Gray said: "Jane has impressive experience in the UK general insurance market and an enviable record of success in leading teams in personal and commercial lines insurance.

"The board conducted an extensive search to secure such a high calibre appointee, and I am confident that Jane Poole will be a great asset to our organisation."

Poole is not the first Aviva executive to join Direct Line. Just last month, Aviva boss Adam Winslow joined the firm as chief executive officer, replacing Penny James.

James had agreed to step down last year after Direct Line skipped its final dividend due to a big increase in weather related claims, which pushed the insurer into a loss on underwriting.

Shares in Direct Line were trading flat at 185.70 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

