Directorate Change: Appointment of Martin Strobel as Non-Executive Director of Aviva plc

Aviva plc ("Aviva" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Martin Strobel as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 22 October 2021.

Martin was most recently Senior Independent Director of RSA Insurance Group plc. Martin has held a number of senior roles during his career including as Group CEO of Baloise-Holding AG, Operating Partner of Advent International and with the strategy consulting firm BCG. Martin is currently Vice Chair and Lead Independent Director of Partners Group Holding AG and Deputy Chair of MSG Life AG.

Martin will become a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee.

George Culmer, Chair, said:

"Martin is an accomplished director in insurance and private equity and we are delighted to welcome him to the Board. His business leadership and non-executive experience in the insurance and technology sectors make him a valuable addition to the Aviva Board."

In accordance with paragraph LR 9.6.13R of the listing rules, Aviva confirms there is no information to be disclosed in terms of LR 9.6.13R(1) to LR 9.6.13R (6) inclusive in respect of Martin Strobel.

At the date of this announcement, Martin Strobel has no beneficial interest in ordinary shares of Aviva.

We exist to be with people when it really matters, throughout their lives. We have been taking care of people for more than 320 years, in line with our purpose of being 'with you today, for a better tomorrow'. In 2020, we paid £30.6 billion in claims and benefits to our customers.

Aviva is invested in our people, our customers, our communities and our planet. In 2021, we announced our plan to become a Net Zero carbon emissions company by 2040, the first major insurance company in the world to do so. This plan means Net Zero carbon emissions from our investments by 2040; setting out a clear pathway to get there with a cut of 25% in the carbon intensity of our investments by 2025 and of 60% by 2030; and Net Zero carbon emissions from our own operations and supply chain by 2030. Aviva has been leading this agenda for decades: Aviva was the first international insurer to go operationally carbon neutral in 2006 and we are champions of renewable energy and energy storage at our offices, allowing us to achieve our 2030 carbon reduction target (70% reduction on 2010 levels) 10 years early. Find out more about our climate goals at www.aviva.com/climate-goals and our sustainability ambition at www.aviva.com/sustainability/our-ambiton.

Aviva is a Living Wage and Living Hours employer and provides market-leading benefits for our people, including flexible working, paid carers leave and equal parental leave. Find out more at www.aviva.com/sustainability

We are focused on the UK, Ireland and Canada where we have leading market positions and significant potential. We will invest for growth in these markets. We will also transform our performance and improve our efficiency. Our transformation will be underpinned by managing our balance sheet prudently, reducing debt and increasing our financial resilience. We also have strategic investments in Singapore, China and India.

At 30 June 2021, total Group assets under management at Aviva Group are £522 billion and our Solvency II shareholder capital surplus is £12 billion. Our shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange and we are a member of the FTSE 100 index.

For more details on what we do, our business and how we help our customers, visit www.aviva.com/about-us

