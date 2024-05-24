(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and on Thursday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
HSBC cuts Aviva to 'hold' - price target 525 pence
----------
Berenberg raises Aviva price target to 584 (572) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises BT price target to 155 (135) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises Ocado price target to 450 (350) pence - 'neutral'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Bytes Technology target to 620 (585) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Hill & Smith target to 2,440 (2,250) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Qinetiq price target to 470 (430) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises greencore target to 130 (105) pence - 'sell'
----------
Berenberg raises Petershill Partners price target to 235 (200) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts Wizz Air price target to 1,900 (2,200) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
RBC raises Wizz Air price target to 3,300 (3,200) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC raises Cranswick price target to 4,700 (4,300) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Berenberg raises Hill & Smith price target to 2,350 (2,100) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises Tritax Big Box price target to 182 (175) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC raises AJ Bell price target to 380 (320) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises AJ Bell price target to 418 (395) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises AJ Bell price target to 370 (340) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
UBS raises AJ Bell price target to 450 (375) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises SThree price target to 430 (420) pence - 'hold'
----------
Barclays raises Tate & Lyle price target to 820 (790) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Jefferies cuts Hays price target to 125 (130) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Great Portland price target to 310 (320) pence - 'underperform'
----------
RBC raises IntegraFin price target to 380 (350) pence - 'outperform'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Ryanair to 'hold' (buy) - price target 22 (28) EUR
----------
Berenberg starts Andrada Mining with 'buy' - price target 10 pence
----------
UBS raises Synthomer price target to 330 (155) pence - 'neutral'
----------
HSBC cuts Midwich Group to 'hold' - price target 425 pence
----------
Barclays raises Sabre Insurance price target to 190 (180) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.