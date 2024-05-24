(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and on Thursday:

FTSE 100

HSBC cuts Aviva to 'hold' - price target 525 pence

Berenberg raises Aviva price target to 584 (572) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg raises BT price target to 155 (135) pence - 'buy'

JPMorgan raises Ocado price target to 450 (350) pence - 'neutral'

FTSE 250

Deutsche Bank raises Bytes Technology target to 620 (585) pence - 'buy'

Deutsche Bank raises Hill & Smith target to 2,440 (2,250) pence - 'buy'

Deutsche Bank raises Qinetiq price target to 470 (430) pence - 'buy'

Deutsche Bank raises greencore target to 130 (105) pence - 'sell'

Berenberg raises Petershill Partners price target to 235 (200) pence - 'buy'

Barclays cuts Wizz Air price target to 1,900 (2,200) pence - 'equal weight'

RBC raises Wizz Air price target to 3,300 (3,200) pence - 'outperform'

RBC raises Cranswick price target to 4,700 (4,300) pence - 'outperform'

Berenberg raises Hill & Smith price target to 2,350 (2,100) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg raises Tritax Big Box price target to 182 (175) pence - 'buy'

RBC raises AJ Bell price target to 380 (320) pence - 'sector perform'

Deutsche Bank raises AJ Bell price target to 418 (395) pence - 'buy'

Barclays raises AJ Bell price target to 370 (340) pence - 'equal weight'

UBS raises AJ Bell price target to 450 (375) pence - 'buy'

Jefferies raises SThree price target to 430 (420) pence - 'hold'

Barclays raises Tate & Lyle price target to 820 (790) pence - 'equal weight'

Jefferies cuts Hays price target to 125 (130) pence - 'buy'

Jefferies cuts Great Portland price target to 310 (320) pence - 'underperform'

RBC raises IntegraFin price target to 380 (350) pence - 'outperform'

SMALL CAP

Deutsche Bank cuts Ryanair to 'hold' (buy) - price target 22 (28) EUR

Berenberg starts Andrada Mining with 'buy' - price target 10 pence

UBS raises Synthomer price target to 330 (155) pence - 'neutral'

HSBC cuts Midwich Group to 'hold' - price target 425 pence

Barclays raises Sabre Insurance price target to 190 (180) pence - 'overweight'

