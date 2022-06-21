Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV.   GB00BPQY8M80

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:43 2022-06-21 am EDT
418.25 GBX   +0.13%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Our Freya: “How did it take 26 years?”

06/21/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Freya MacLachlan, Digital Product Owner, on creativity, frustrations, and masking.

I'm a Digital Product Owner in UK General Insurance.

At 23, I became one of the youngest in the business. Three years later, I'm still loving it.

I don't just sit in a dark room punching in code. My job is to take away moments of frustration for our customers by making it easier for them to get information or buy from us online.

On creativity, my way

I've never been able to draw as well as I would like to. I always found It so frustrating, to see people taking pencils or paints and creating something wonderful.

But then I realised creativity can be found in online design - building code to create something beautiful. I've never looked back.

I love to solve problems - I'm a big fan of escape rooms - and this job gives me that as well.

On addressing frustrations

The biggest thing I'm working on at the moment is redesigning the multi car and additional driver webpages to make them even more customer friendly.

We looked at the research by our analytics team and realised 7% of people looking to add a second driver got so frustrated by the process, they gave up.

So, we've developed a new design for the page that should make it much easier.

And earlier this year, I redesigned some of our travel webpages. We changed the rating system we used when quoting customers with existing medical conditions. It's been a big improvement for customers and for business, too - we've seen a steady upward trend in quote completion rates.

On luck and learning

In my work, I've noticed a real disparity in gender.

That's why I got involved in the Women in Technology Programme. I spent a year on secondment working on it and learnt so much about the impact of not having equal representation.

I'm lucky to work in a team where there is gender diversity. At least half our team are women. But there's still a lot of work to be done to break down stereotypes, particularly for younger generations.

On masking

You don't always realise when you're neurodivergent.

I was recently diagnosed with ADHD. I'm in the process of being formally diagnosed with being on the autistic spectrum as well.

I've struggled a lot with my mental health - people don't realise how exhausting it is, trying to mask your behaviour every day.

There's also a bit of a grieving process - how did it take 26 years for anyone to notice?

I wish someone had seen it in me when I was younger. I spent a lot of time thinking I was just lazy or not understanding why I couldn't focus like other people.

On my good place

I've come back from lockdown in a really good place.

It gave me the chance to do a lot of self-work and I feel more genuine in myself and comfortable.

I can't wait to see the difference we'll be making to our customers this year.

***

It takes our people to make Aviva a great place to work. For more on life at Aviva, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 870 M 40 249 M 40 249 M
Net income 2022 1 195 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 7,71%
Capitalization 11 667 M 14 286 M 14 286 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 22 062
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 417,70 GBX
Average target price 505,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC-22.65%14 286
AXA-13.25%56 402
METLIFE, INC.-2.59%49 500
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-15.52%34 290
AFLAC INCORPORATED-9.15%34 173
PRUDENTIAL PLC-23.91%32 509