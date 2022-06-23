Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aviva plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AV.   GB00BPQY8M80

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-06-23 am EDT
398.40 GBX   -2.54%
12:00pRise of women to top of UK finance is 'stagnating'
RE
06/22AVIVA : announces £81m payment to UK health insurance customers through COVID-19 Pledge
PU
06/21AVIVA : global websites
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rise of women to top of UK finance is 'stagnating'

06/23/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Views of the City of London Financial District

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's six-year drive to increase the number of women in senior management at financial firms is "stagnating" for the first time, a review for the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry launched its voluntary Women in Finance Charter in 2016 and more than 400 firms have now signed up.

A review by New Financial think tank found that 78% of signed-up firms are meeting or are on track to meet their targets, up 5% on last year.

The average level of female representation in senior management remained flat at 33% in 2021 compared with 2020, the review said.

Almost half of firms have committed to have 40% of their boardroom made up of women.

"I am concerned to see progress stagnating," Women in Finance Champion Amanda Blanc said.

"Frankly, up to now there has been too much tinkering at the edges and not enough fundamental change," said Blanc, who is also chief executive of insurer Aviva.

"There are some glimmers of hope with more ambitious targets being set and met. But for the sake of women, companies and society, we've got to work quicker and harder."

Signatories agree to support the progression of women into senior roles by setting targets to improve diversity and publicly report on their progress.

"I welcome this year's progress, but settings targets is just one part of the process - I am today calling on firms to double-down on their to commitments and continue to deliver greater gender-equality in the workplace," Britain's financial services minister John Glen said in a statement.

Pension Bee, Yorkshire Building Society and American Express headed the list of 33 signatories that have met their own internal targets ahead of deadline.

There were 31 firms who missed their own targets for 2021, though 19 of them were close, citing reasons such as restructuring, low turnover in senior management, and COVID-19.

(Reporting by Huw Jones;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -2.72% 140.4 Delayed Quote.-11.52%
AVIVA PLC -2.54% 398.4 Delayed Quote.-24.07%
All news about AVIVA PLC
12:00pRise of women to top of UK finance is 'stagnating'
RE
06/22AVIVA : announces £81m payment to UK health insurance customers through COVID-19 Pledge
PU
06/21AVIVA : global websites
PU
06/21OUR FREYA : “How did it take 26 years?”
PU
06/19AVIVA : global websites
PU
06/17AVIVA : global websites
PU
06/16AVIVA : and TSB extend home and travel partnership until 2028
PU
06/15AVIVA : global websites
PU
06/15UK shares climb on boost from financial stocks, strong results
RE
06/13AVIVA : global websites
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVIVA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 32 870 M 40 444 M 40 444 M
Net income 2022 1 195 M 1 471 M 1 471 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 7,72%
Capitalization 11 419 M 14 050 M 14 050 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 22 062
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 408,80 GBX
Average target price 497,45 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Michael Windsor Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC-24.07%14 050
AXA-14.38%56 005
METLIFE, INC.-1.18%50 215
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-13.92%34 939
AFLAC INCORPORATED-7.59%34 759
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-8.21%32 153