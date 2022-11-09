Advanced search
    AV. GB00BPQY8M80

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05:03 2022-11-09 am EST
424.65 GBX -2.13%
04:52aTOP NEWS: Aviva total life sales fall but affirms payout guidance
AN
03:58aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks falter on China Covid fears; US vote eyed
AN
03:31aUK Labor Market Expected to Cool in 2023
DJ
TOP NEWS: Aviva total life sales fall but affirms payout guidance

11/09/2022 | 04:52am EST
(Alliance News) - Insurer and wealth manager Aviva PLC on Wednesday backed dividend guidance as it hailed a "consistently strong" trading performance.

Aviva said total life sales in the first nine months of 2022 fell 1.7% year-on-year to GBP25.78 billion from GBP26.23 billion. The value of new business surged 37% to GBP530 million, however.

"Trading is positive and our performance is consistently strong. We have had a good nine months due to our market leading positions, our customer focus and the clear benefits of Aviva's diversified business across insurance, wealth and retirement," Chief Executive Officer Amanda Blanc said.

Assets under management at September 30 rose 2.1% to GBP143 billion from GBP140 billion at the end of June.

Aviva backed dividend guidance. It expects a 31.0 pence per share payout for 2022 and 32.5p for 2023. In addition, its intention to "return further capital to shareholders" next year was affirmed. Aviva declared a 10.3p interim dividend this year and paid 22.05p for all of 2021.

Aviva's Wealth net flows fell 4.1% to GBP7.0 billion from GBP7.3 billion. General Insurance gross written premiums rose 11% to GBP7.2 billion at September 30 from GBP6.5 billion a year ago. UK & Ireland Life's value of new business grew 46% to GBP466 million from GBP319 million.

Aviva shares were 2.1% lower at 424.90 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 47 709 M 55 169 M 55 169 M
Net income 2022 547 M 632 M 632 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 7,16%
Capitalization 12 122 M 14 017 M 14 017 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 22 062
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Jones Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
John Cummings Chief Information Officer
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVA PLC10.82%14 017
AXA1.47%63 066
METLIFE, INC.18.31%57 598
AFLAC INCORPORATED16.42%42 269
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-4.56%38 014
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.97%31 662