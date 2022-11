UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

Financials GBP USD Sales 2022 47 709 M 54 649 M 54 649 M Net income 2022 568 M 651 M 651 M Net Debt 2022 - - - P/E ratio 2022 20,2x Yield 2022 7,38% Capitalization 11 761 M 13 472 M 13 472 M Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x Nbr of Employees 22 062 Free-Float 96,1% Chart AVIVA PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 421,00 GBX Average target price 490,71 GBX Spread / Average Target 16,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Charlotte Jones Chief Financial Officer & Director Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman John Cummings Chief Information Officer Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AVIVA PLC 7.53% 13 472