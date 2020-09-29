Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva plc    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK mortgages hit 13 year-high but consumers curb other borrowing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

British mortgage approvals hit their highest in almost 13 years in August, underscoring the scale of the post-lockdown bounce-back in the housing market, but consumers turned more cautious about day-to-day borrowing, Bank of England data showed.

Mortgage approvals jumped to 84,700 from 66,300 in July, hitting their highest level since October 2007.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected about 71,000 approvals.

Mortgage lending rose by a weaker-than-expected 3.1 billion pounds ($4.0 billion) in July.

But consumer borrowing - a key driver of economic growth - increased by only around 300 million pounds in August from July compared with a median forecast for a 1.45 billion pound increase in the Reuters poll.

Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at insurer Aviva, said many households were likely to start saving more in anticipation of further economic turmoil caused by the reintroduction of stricter local lockdown measures.

"This will dent consumer spending, which will curb the UK's economic recovery."

Compared with August last year, consumer borrowing sank by 3.9%, the sharpest fall since the BoE began measuring the data in 1994.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AVIVA PLC
09/25Europe takes new action against Apple, Boeing’s 737 MAX flying soon?
09/25Aviva in talks for piecemeal sale of Italy business - sources
RE
09/25AVIVA : in Talks to Sell French Business to Allianz, Athora Holding Consortium -..
DJ
09/24Allianz-led consortium in advanced talks to take on Aviva's French arm ? sour..
RE
09/23AVIVA : British insurer Aviva tells staff to work from home
RE
09/23UBS Wealth says no-deal Brexit would weaken pound to $1.25, sees sharp fall i..
RE
09/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : TikTok U.S. deal in jeopardy
09/22UK insurers under fire as watchdog proposes 'radical' ban on loyalty penaltie..
RE
09/17Upstart insurer Singapore Life plans expansion after $2 billion Aviva deal
RE
09/16AVIVA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45 913 M 59 021 M 59 021 M
Net income 2020 1 641 M 2 109 M 2 109 M
Net Debt 2020 5 016 M 6 448 M 6 448 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,14x
Yield 2020 8,98%
Capitalization 11 523 M 14 810 M 14 813 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 31 181
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 376,10 GBX
Last Close Price 293,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 95,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-29.90%14 810
AXA-35.89%44 720
PRUDENTIAL PLC-20.88%38 290
METLIFE, INC.-26.92%33 810
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.20%27 468
AFLAC INCORPORATED-31.32%25 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group