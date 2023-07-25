MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - British asset manager Aviva Investors has bought a 35% stake in Italian energy group Innovo Renewables, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, Aviva Investors, the asset management division of UK-based insurer Aviva, has an option to increase its holding in Innovo to 50% over the next two years.

The deal will enable Innovo to transform its core business and switch from being a developer of renewable energy projects to an independent power generation platform in Europe, the companies said in a joint statement.

Innovo Renewables has a pipeline of over 2.8 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy in Italy, the UK and Spain, and plans to expand into other markets within Europe, they said.

"We are very proud that one of the leading asset managers has chosen us as a first investment in the Italian market," said Innovo Chief Executive Rodolfo Bigolin, who will retain his role after the acquisition.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Federica Urso; editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Susan Fenton)