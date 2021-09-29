Avivagen : 2021 Q3 Financial Statements

The unaudited interim financial statements of Avivagen Inc. have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Financial statements are not precise, since they include certain amounts based on estimates and judgments. When alternative methods exist, management has chosen those which it deems most appropriate in the circumstances in order to ensure that the unaudited interim financial statements are presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with IFRS.
The Board of Directors of Avivagen Inc. ensures that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control through an Audit Committee. This Committee meets periodically with management and the external auditor to discuss internal controls, auditing matters, and financial reporting issues, and to satisfy itself that each party is properly discharging its responsibilities. The Committee reviews the financial statements and reports to the Board of Directors. The external auditor has full and direct access to the Audit Committee.
Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement, on a cost-effective basis, the disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting as defined in National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109) will result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of annual and interim filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.
In contrast to the certification required for non-venture issuers under NI 52-109, Avivagen Inc. does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the CEO and CFO filing these unaudited interim financial statements are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of:
Controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and/or reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
A process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's IFRS reporting.
APPROVED BY
(Signed)
Kym Anthony CEO (Signed)
Chris Boland CFO
Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
July 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
Assets
Current Assets
13(A)(i)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,947,657
$
664,169
Trade and other receivables
13(A)(ii)
107,036
610,752
Inventories
10
1,294,686
405,765
Prepaid expenses
11
220,599
101,114
Total Current Assets
4,569,978
1,781,800
Non-current Assets
12
Equipment and right-of-use assets
295,242
394,342
Total Non-current Assets
295,242
394,342
Total Assets
$
4,865,220
$
2,176,142
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
Current Liabilities
Accounts payables and accrued liabilities
13(B)(i)
$
853,016
$
788,227
Investment in associate
14
63,775
25,825
Current portion of debt
13(B)(ii)
5,190,826
1,537,840
Total Current Liabilities
6,107,617
2,351,892
Non-current Liabilities
13(B)(ii)
Debt
1,349,376
4,591,860
Total Non-current Liabilities
1,349,376
4,591,860
Total Liabilities
7,456,993
6,943,752
Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
16
Share capital
31,823,290
26,555,348
Contributed surplus
9, 17
4,631,398
3,813,738
Accumulated deficit
2
(39,046,461)
(35,136,696)
Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(2,591,773)
(4,767,610)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
$
4,865,220
$
2,176,142
Going Concern - Note 2
Commitments and Contingencies- Note 2
Unaudited Interim Statements of Total Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share amounts)
Note
3 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
9 months ended
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
Revenues
4
$
505,886
$
612,530
$
927,487
$
889,960
Cost of products sold
10
293,515
368,922
551,209
530,125
Gross margin
212,371
243,608
376,278
359,835
Salaries, board fees, and benefits
415,239
379,262
1,203,045
1,099,939
Professional fees and other
9
869,859
631,488
2,079,699
1,963,914
Share-based payments
90,095
98,751
261,162
251,702
Government grants
5
(107,662)
(424,213)
(150,092)
(454,433)
Depreciation of equipment and right-of-use assets
12
28,472
31,234
96,304
93,702
Investment loss in associate
14
-
3,727
40,000
38,719
Total operating expenses before finance cost and income taxes
1,296,003
720,249
3,530,118
2,993,543
Total operating loss before finance cost and income taxes
(1,083,632)
(476,641)
(3,153,840)
(2,633,708)
Finance cost, net
6
420,033
310,783
1,813,774
878,993
Total loss before income taxes
(1,503,665)
(787,424)
(4,967,614)
(3,512,701)
Income taxes
7
Current and deferred income tax
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,503,665)
$
(787,424)
$
(4,967,614)
$
(3,512,701)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
8
$
(0.03)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.09)
Weighted average common shares issued and outstanding
8
basic and diluted
56,959,495
41,653,853
50,922,505
39,827,137
Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
Cash Flows from (used in) Operating Activities
Net loss
Items not affecting cash and non-cash adjustments:
12
Depreciation of equipment and right-of-use asset
Share-based payments
9
Government grants
5
Finance cost, net of deposit interest
6
Common shares reserved for issuance
18
Maintenance fees on long-term debt settled in equity
14
Equity investment in associate
Net effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
15
Changes in operating working capital items:
13(A)(ii)
Trade and other receivables
Inventories
10
Prepaid expenses
11
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
13(B)(i)
Net Cash Flows used in Operating Activities
Cash Flows used in Investing Activities
12(ii)
Purchase of equipment
Net Cash Flows used in Investing Activities
Cash Flows from (used in) Financing Activities
16
Proceeds from the issuance of units
Share issuance cost
16
Proceeds from the exercise of common share purchase warrants
17
Proceeds from the issuance of debt
13(B)(ii)
Proceeds from government loans and grants
5, 13(B)(ii)
Repayment of interest on debt
13(B)(ii)
Repayment of principal on debt
13(B)(ii)
Payment of lease liabilities
13(B)(ii)
Net Cash Flows from (used in) Financing Activities
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
15
Net effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
13(A)(i)
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
13(A)(i)
3 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
9 months ended
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
$
(1,503,665)
$
(787,424)
$
(4,967,614)
$
(3,512,701)
28,472
31,234
96,304
93,702
90,095
98,751
261,162
251,702
-
(124,886)
(22,430)
(124,886)
424,519
311,617
1,711,648
780,340
-
50,000
-
50,000
-
-
107,560
107,560
-
3,727
37,952
38,719
(4,747)
(11,405)
26,669
1,047
148,771
(270,431)
503,716
(278,177)
(366,104)
18,984
(888,921)
106,353
24,055
41,107
(119,485)
(98,828)
250,195
307,189
64,789
324,710
(908,409)
(331,537)
(3,188,650)
(2,260,459)
(13,727)
-
(13,727)
(44,295)
(13,727)
-
(13,727)
(44,295)
-
-
7,500,000
3,000,000
-
-
(732,671)
(236,472)
-
-
7,400
-
-
-
350,000
-
208,000
20,000
208,000
(135,555)
(135,185)
(433,018)
(402,804)
(215,621)
-
(1,076,012)
-
(29,852)
(32,280)
(123,165)
(107,297)
(381,028)
40,535
5,512,534
2,461,427
(1,303,164)
(291,002)
2,310,157
156,673
4,747
11,405
(26,669)
(1,047)
4,246,074
1,521,168
664,169
1,085,945
$
2,947,657
$
1,241,571
$
2,947,657
$
1,241,571
Unaudited Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
For the three and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for shares outstanding)
Shares Outstanding
Share Capital
Reserve
Contributed Surplus
Accumulated
Total Shareholders'
Warrants
Stock Options
Total Contributed
Deficit
Equity (Deficiency)
Note Reference
16
16
18
17
9
Surplus
Balance as at October 31, 2019
34,907,334
$
23,956,537
$
350,000
$
2,186,907
$
1,263,040
$
3,449,947
$
(31,012,699)
$
(3,256,215)
Loss for the period
$
(1,331,780)
$
(1,331,780)
Common shares issued in private placement
6,000,000
$
3,000,000
$
3,000,000
Investor warrants issued in private placement
$
(593,986)
$
593,986
$
593,986
$
-
Agent warrants issued in private placement
$
(125,353)
$
125,353
$
125,353
$
-
Issuance cost of share capital
$
(189,410)
$
(47,062)
$
(47,062)
$
(236,472)
Common shares issued
580,645
$
350,000
$
(350,000)
$
-
Vesting of share-based payments
$
58,464
$
58,464
$
58,464
Warrants expired in the period
$
(518,323)
$
(518,323)
$
518,323
$
-
Balance as at January 31, 2020
41,487,979
$
26,397,788
$
-
$
2,340,861
$
1,321,504
$
3,662,365
$
(31,826,156)
$
(1,766,003)
Loss for the period
$
(1,393,497)
$
(1,393,497)
Maintenance fees on debt settled with common shares
165,874
$
107,560
$
107,560
Vesting of share-based payments
$
94,487
$
94,487
$
94,487
Balance as at April 30, 2020
41,653,853
$
26,505,348
$
-
$
2,340,861
$
1,415,991
$
3,756,852
$
(33,219,653)
$
(2,957,453)
Loss for the period
$
(787,424)
$
(787,424)
Vesting of share-based payments
$
98,751
$
98,751
$
98,751
Options expired in the period
$
(37,201)
$
(37,201)
$
37,201
Common shares reserved for issuance
112,359
$
50,000
$
50,000
Balance as at July 31, 2020
41,766,212
$
26,505,348
$
50,000
$
2,340,861
$
1,477,541
$
3,818,402
$
(33,969,876)
$
(3,596,126)
Loss for the period
$
(1,238,586)
$
(1,238,586)
Vesting of share-based payments
$
67,102
$
67,102
$
67,102
Options expired in the period
$
(71,766)
$
(71,766)
$
71,766
Common shares issued
$
50,000
$
(50,000)
Balance as at October 31, 2020
41,766,212
$
26,555,348
$
-
$
2,340,861
$
1,472,877
$
3,813,738
$
(35,136,696)
$
(4,767,610)
Loss for the period
$
(1,266,300)
$
(1,266,300)
Vesting of share-based payments
$
47,250
$
47,250
$
47,250
Issuance cost of share capital
$
(65,000)
$
(65,000)
Balance as at January 31, 2021
41,766,212
$
26,490,348
$
-
$
2,340,861
$
1,520,127
$
3,860,988
$
(36,402,996)
$
(6,051,660)
Loss for the period
$
(2,197,649)
$
(2,197,649)
Vesting of share-based payments
$
123,817
$
123,817
$
123,817
Maintenance fees on debt settled with common shares
