    VIV   CA05382F2026

AVIVAGEN INC.

(VIV)
Avivagen : 2021 Q3 Financial Statements

09/29/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Avivagen Inc.

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

July 31, 2021

Management's Statement of Responsibility

The unaudited interim financial statements of Avivagen Inc. have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Financial statements are not precise, since they include certain amounts based on estimates and judgments. When alternative methods exist, management has chosen those which it deems most appropriate in the circumstances in order to ensure that the unaudited interim financial statements are presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with IFRS.

The Board of Directors of Avivagen Inc. ensures that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control through an Audit Committee. This Committee meets periodically with management and the external auditor to discuss internal controls, auditing matters, and financial reporting issues, and to satisfy itself that each party is properly discharging its responsibilities. The Committee reviews the financial statements and reports to the Board of Directors. The external auditor has full and direct access to the Audit Committee.

Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement, on a cost-effective basis, the disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting as defined in National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109) will result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of annual and interim filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

In contrast to the certification required for non-venture issuers under NI 52-109, Avivagen Inc. does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the CEO and CFO filing these unaudited interim financial statements are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of:

  1. Controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and/or reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. A process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's IFRS reporting.

APPROVED BY

(Signed)

Kym Anthony CEO (Signed)

Chris Boland CFO

Avivagen Inc.

Page 1 of 28

Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

July 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

Assets

Current Assets

13(A)(i)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,947,657

$

664,169

Trade and other receivables

13(A)(ii)

107,036

610,752

Inventories

10

1,294,686

405,765

Prepaid expenses

11

220,599

101,114

Total Current Assets

4,569,978

1,781,800

Non-current Assets

12

Equipment and right-of-use assets

295,242

394,342

Total Non-current Assets

295,242

394,342

Total Assets

$

4,865,220

$

2,176,142

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

Current Liabilities

Accounts payables and accrued liabilities

13(B)(i)

$

853,016

$

788,227

Investment in associate

14

63,775

25,825

Current portion of debt

13(B)(ii)

5,190,826

1,537,840

Total Current Liabilities

6,107,617

2,351,892

Non-current Liabilities

13(B)(ii)

Debt

1,349,376

4,591,860

Total Non-current Liabilities

1,349,376

4,591,860

Total Liabilities

7,456,993

6,943,752

Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

16

Share capital

31,823,290

26,555,348

Contributed surplus

9, 17

4,631,398

3,813,738

Accumulated deficit

2

(39,046,461)

(35,136,696)

Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(2,591,773)

(4,767,610)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

$

4,865,220

$

2,176,142

Going Concern - Note 2

Commitments and Contingencies- Note 2

Avivagen Inc.

Page 2 of 28

Unaudited Interim Statements of Total Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share amounts)

Note

3 months ended

3 months ended

9 months ended

9 months ended

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

Revenues

4

$

505,886

$

612,530

$

927,487

$

889,960

Cost of products sold

10

293,515

368,922

551,209

530,125

Gross margin

212,371

243,608

376,278

359,835

Salaries, board fees, and benefits

415,239

379,262

1,203,045

1,099,939

Professional fees and other

9

869,859

631,488

2,079,699

1,963,914

Share-based payments

90,095

98,751

261,162

251,702

Government grants

5

(107,662)

(424,213)

(150,092)

(454,433)

Depreciation of equipment and right-of-use assets

12

28,472

31,234

96,304

93,702

Investment loss in associate

14

-

3,727

40,000

38,719

Total operating expenses before finance cost and income taxes

1,296,003

720,249

3,530,118

2,993,543

Total operating loss before finance cost and income taxes

(1,083,632)

(476,641)

(3,153,840)

(2,633,708)

Finance cost, net

6

420,033

310,783

1,813,774

878,993

Total loss before income taxes

(1,503,665)

(787,424)

(4,967,614)

(3,512,701)

Income taxes

7

Current and deferred income tax

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,503,665)

$

(787,424)

$

(4,967,614)

$

(3,512,701)

Loss per share, basic and diluted

8

$

(0.03)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.10)

$

(0.09)

Weighted average common shares issued and outstanding

8

basic and diluted

56,959,495

41,653,853

50,922,505

39,827,137

Avivagen Inc.

Page 3 of 28

Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note

Cash Flows from (used in) Operating Activities

Net loss

Items not affecting cash and non-cash adjustments:

12

Depreciation of equipment and right-of-use asset

Share-based payments

9

Government grants

5

Finance cost, net of deposit interest

6

Common shares reserved for issuance

18

Maintenance fees on long-term debt settled in equity

14

Equity investment in associate

Net effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

15

Changes in operating working capital items:

13(A)(ii)

Trade and other receivables

Inventories

10

Prepaid expenses

11

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

13(B)(i)

Net Cash Flows used in Operating Activities

Cash Flows used in Investing Activities

12(ii)

Purchase of equipment

Net Cash Flows used in Investing Activities

Cash Flows from (used in) Financing Activities

16

Proceeds from the issuance of units

Share issuance cost

16

Proceeds from the exercise of common share purchase warrants

17

Proceeds from the issuance of debt

13(B)(ii)

Proceeds from government loans and grants

5, 13(B)(ii)

Repayment of interest on debt

13(B)(ii)

Repayment of principal on debt

13(B)(ii)

Payment of lease liabilities

13(B)(ii)

Net Cash Flows from (used in) Financing Activities

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

15

Net effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

13(A)(i)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

13(A)(i)

3 months ended

3 months ended

9 months ended

9 months ended

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

$

(1,503,665)

$

(787,424)

$

(4,967,614)

$

(3,512,701)

28,472

31,234

96,304

93,702

90,095

98,751

261,162

251,702

-

(124,886)

(22,430)

(124,886)

424,519

311,617

1,711,648

780,340

-

50,000

-

50,000

-

-

107,560

107,560

-

3,727

37,952

38,719

(4,747)

(11,405)

26,669

1,047

148,771

(270,431)

503,716

(278,177)

(366,104)

18,984

(888,921)

106,353

24,055

41,107

(119,485)

(98,828)

250,195

307,189

64,789

324,710

(908,409)

(331,537)

(3,188,650)

(2,260,459)

(13,727)

-

(13,727)

(44,295)

(13,727)

-

(13,727)

(44,295)

-

-

7,500,000

3,000,000

-

-

(732,671)

(236,472)

-

-

7,400

-

-

-

350,000

-

208,000

20,000

208,000

(135,555)

(135,185)

(433,018)

(402,804)

(215,621)

-

(1,076,012)

-

(29,852)

(32,280)

(123,165)

(107,297)

(381,028)

40,535

5,512,534

2,461,427

(1,303,164)

(291,002)

2,310,157

156,673

4,747

11,405

(26,669)

(1,047)

4,246,074

1,521,168

664,169

1,085,945

$

2,947,657

$

1,241,571

$

2,947,657

$

1,241,571

Avivagen Inc.

Page 4 of 28

Unaudited Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for shares outstanding)

Shares Outstanding

Share Capital

Reserve

Contributed Surplus

Accumulated

Total Shareholders'

Warrants

Stock Options

Total Contributed

Deficit

Equity (Deficiency)

Note Reference

16

16

18

17

9

Surplus

Balance as at October 31, 2019

34,907,334

$

23,956,537

$

350,000

$

2,186,907

$

1,263,040

$

3,449,947

$

(31,012,699)

$

(3,256,215)

Loss for the period

$

(1,331,780)

$

(1,331,780)

Common shares issued in private placement

6,000,000

$

3,000,000

$

3,000,000

Investor warrants issued in private placement

$

(593,986)

$

593,986

$

593,986

$

-

Agent warrants issued in private placement

$

(125,353)

$

125,353

$

125,353

$

-

Issuance cost of share capital

$

(189,410)

$

(47,062)

$

(47,062)

$

(236,472)

Common shares issued

580,645

$

350,000

$

(350,000)

$

-

Vesting of share-based payments

$

58,464

$

58,464

$

58,464

Warrants expired in the period

$

(518,323)

$

(518,323)

$

518,323

$

-

Balance as at January 31, 2020

41,487,979

$

26,397,788

$

-

$

2,340,861

$

1,321,504

$

3,662,365

$

(31,826,156)

$

(1,766,003)

Loss for the period

$

(1,393,497)

$

(1,393,497)

Maintenance fees on debt settled with common shares

165,874

$

107,560

$

107,560

Vesting of share-based payments

$

94,487

$

94,487

$

94,487

Balance as at April 30, 2020

41,653,853

$

26,505,348

$

-

$

2,340,861

$

1,415,991

$

3,756,852

$

(33,219,653)

$

(2,957,453)

Loss for the period

$

(787,424)

$

(787,424)

Vesting of share-based payments

$

98,751

$

98,751

$

98,751

Options expired in the period

$

(37,201)

$

(37,201)

$

37,201

Common shares reserved for issuance

112,359

$

50,000

$

50,000

Balance as at July 31, 2020

41,766,212

$

26,505,348

$

50,000

$

2,340,861

$

1,477,541

$

3,818,402

$

(33,969,876)

$

(3,596,126)

Loss for the period

$

(1,238,586)

$

(1,238,586)

Vesting of share-based payments

$

67,102

$

67,102

$

67,102

Options expired in the period

$

(71,766)

$

(71,766)

$

71,766

Common shares issued

$

50,000

$

(50,000)

Balance as at October 31, 2020

41,766,212

$

26,555,348

$

-

$

2,340,861

$

1,472,877

$

3,813,738

$

(35,136,696)

$

(4,767,610)

Loss for the period

$

(1,266,300)

$

(1,266,300)

Vesting of share-based payments

$

47,250

$

47,250

$

47,250

Issuance cost of share capital

$

(65,000)

$

(65,000)

Balance as at January 31, 2021

41,766,212

$

26,490,348

$

-

$

2,340,861

$

1,520,127

$

3,860,988

$

(36,402,996)

$

(6,051,660)

Loss for the period

$

(2,197,649)

$

(2,197,649)

Vesting of share-based payments

$

123,817

$

123,817

$

123,817

Maintenance fees on debt settled with common shares

178,483

$

107,560

$

107,560

Common shares issued in financing

15,000,000

$

7,500,000

$

7,500,000

Investor warrants issued in financing

$

(1,485,420)

$

1,485,420

$

1,485,420

$

-

Agent warrants issued in financing

$

(277,031)

$

277,031

$

277,031

$

-

Issuance cost of share capital

$

(522,561)

$

(145,110)

$

(145,110)

$

(667,671)

Warrants exercised in the period

14,800

$

10,394

$

(2,994)

$

(2,994)

$

7,400

Warrants expired in the period

$

(293,664)

$

(293,664)

$

293,664

$

-

Options expired in the period

$

(17,196)

$

(17,196)

$

17,196

$

-

Balance as at April 30, 2021

56,959,495

$

31,823,290

$

-

$

3,661,544

$

1,626,748

$

5,288,292

$

(38,289,785)

$

(1,178,203)

Loss for the period

$

(1,503,665)

$

(1,503,665)

Vesting of share-based payments

$

90,095

$

90,095

$

90,095

Warrants expired in the period

$

(619,533)

$

(619,533)

$

619,533

$

-

Options expired in the period

$

(127,456)

$

(127,456)

$

127,456

$

-

Balance as at July 31, 2021

56,959,495

$

31,823,290

$

-

$

2,914,555

$

1,716,843

$

4,631,398

$

(39,046,461)

$

(2,591,773)

Avivagen Inc.

Page 5 of 28

Disclaimer

Avivagen Inc. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 21:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
