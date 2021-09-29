Avivagen : 2021 Q3 Financial Statements

Avivagen Inc.

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

July 31, 2021

Management's Statement of Responsibility

The unaudited interim financial statements of Avivagen Inc. have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Financial statements are not precise, since they include certain amounts based on estimates and judgments. When alternative methods exist, management has chosen those which it deems most appropriate in the circumstances in order to ensure that the unaudited interim financial statements are presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with IFRS.

The Board of Directors of Avivagen Inc. ensures that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control through an Audit Committee. This Committee meets periodically with management and the external auditor to discuss internal controls, auditing matters, and financial reporting issues, and to satisfy itself that each party is properly discharging its responsibilities. The Committee reviews the financial statements and reports to the Board of Directors. The external auditor has full and direct access to the Audit Committee.

Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement, on a cost-effective basis, the disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting as defined in National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109) will result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of annual and interim filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

In contrast to the certification required for non-venture issuers under NI 52-109, Avivagen Inc. does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the CEO and CFO filing these unaudited interim financial statements are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of:

Controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and/or reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and A process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's IFRS reporting.

APPROVED BY

(Signed)

Kym Anthony CEO (Signed)

Chris Boland CFO