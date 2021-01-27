Log in
AVIVAGEN INC.

AVIVAGEN INC.

(VIV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 01/26 03:31:42 pm
0.62 CAD   +5.08%
11:46aAVIVAGEN : IIROC Trading Resumption - VIV
AQ
11:43aAVIVAGEN : Announces Upsize To Previously Announced Bought Deal Unit Offering
PU
11:40aAvivagen Boosts Bought-Deal Share-Unit Offering to C$7.5 Million
MT
Avivagen : Announces Upsize To Previously Announced Bought Deal Unit Offering

01/27/2021 | 11:43am EST
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Disclaimer

Avivagen Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 16:43:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3,00 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
Net income 2021 -4,80 M -3,76 M -3,76 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,9 M 20,4 M 20,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 97,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 CAD
Last Close Price 0,62 CAD
Spread / Highest target 384%
Spread / Average Target 384%
Spread / Lowest Target 384%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
G. F. Kym Anthony President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey J. Kraws Chairman
Christopher Boland Chief Financial Officer
Graham W. Burton Director & Chief Scientific Officer
David Hankinson Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVAGEN INC.-4.62%20
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-1.79%16 728
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS6.54%7 932
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-2.68%7 211
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.6.63%6 614
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY11.64%5 348
