Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Avivagen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIV   CA05382F2026

AVIVAGEN INC.

(VIV)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/25 04:32:47 pm EDT
0.2100 CAD   +7.69%
03:56aAVIVAGEN : Signs New Distribution Partner in Vietnam to Support Southeast Asian Growth
PU
05/13Avivagen Announces Approval in China, the World's Largest Commercial Feed Production Market
AQ
05/12Avivagen Inc. Announces Oxidized Carotenoid-Based Feed Additive Product Receive Approval for Use in China
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avivagen : Signs New Distribution Partner in Vietnam to Support Southeast Asian Growth

05/30/2022 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ottawa, ON /Business Wire/ May 30, 2022 /- Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) ("Avivagen"), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhances feed intake and supports immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new distribution agreement with Nong San Viet Co., Ltd (VIET ACC) to support the company's continued market expansion for its oxidized carotenoid-based feed additive product in Vietnam.

Founded in 2005, VIET ACC has established itself as a premier distributor of major feed ingredients and feed additive brands to major producers throughout Vietnam. With a primary focus on poultry and swine, the company is a leader in the distribution of premix and feed additives, as well as in the trading of agricultural commodities for use in livestock and aquaculture.

"Vietnam represents significant market opportunity for Avivagen, and we're excited to be working with Viet ACC to better access the largest feed market in Southeast Asia," says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen. "We've seen strong interest from producers across Vietnam since receiving regulatory approval earlier this year and hope to see equally strong results from this new relationship over the coming months and years."

Vietnam represents the largest feed market in Southeast Asia according to a report by the US Grains Council, which indicates total annual feed consumption of over 32 MMT in 2020. Additionally, The Grains Council report states that Vietnam is a strong growth market which is expected to surpass 35 MMT of feed within the next few years. Production within the country is dominated by swine, with feed for swine accounting for approximately 38% of total feed, followed by poultry accounting for 21.6% of total feed. (2020) .

About Avivagen
Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock
Avivagen's OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function, the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, and Malaysia.

Avivagen's OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of Avivagen Inc. and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "aim", "anticipate", "appear", "believe", "consider", "could", "estimate", "expect", "if", "intend", "goal", "hope", "likely", "may", "plan", "possibly", "potentially", "pursue", "seem", "should", "whether", "will", "would" and similar expressions.

Statements set out in this news release relating to the future growth and prospects for Avivagen and the possibility for OxC-beta™ Livestock to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds as growth promoters are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. For instance, Avivagen's products may not gain market acceptance or regulatory approval in new jurisdictions or for new applications and may not be widely accepted as a replacement for antibiotics as growth promoters in livestock feeds due to many factors, many of which are outside of Avivagen's control. Readers are referred to the risk factors associated with the business of Avivagen set out in Avivagen's most recent management's discussion and analysis of financial condition available at www.SEDAR.com. Except as required by law, Avivagen assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:
Avivagen Inc.
Drew Basek
Director of Investor Relations
100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6 Phone: 416-540-0733
E-mail: d.basek@avivagen.com

Kym Anthony
Chief Executive Officer
100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6 Head Office Phone: 613-949-8164
Website: www.avivagen.com
Copyright © 2022 Avivagen Inc. OxC-beta™ is a trademark of Avivagen Inc.

i https://grains.org/markets-tools-data/markets/market-profiles/vietnam/
ii https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alltech.digital/viz/AlltechGlobalFeedSurvey2021/AlltechGlobalFeedSurvey2021

Disclaimer

Avivagen Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 07:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVIVAGEN INC.
03:56aAVIVAGEN : Signs New Distribution Partner in Vietnam to Support Southeast Asian Growth
PU
05/13Avivagen Announces Approval in China, the World's Largest Commercial Feed Production Ma..
AQ
05/12Avivagen Inc. Announces Oxidized Carotenoid-Based Feed Additive Product Receive Approva..
CI
05/12AVIVAGEN : Announces Approval in China, the World's Largest Commercial Feed Production Mar..
PU
04/28Avivagen Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 5 million in funding
CI
04/08AVIVAGEN : Announces AGM Results and Update to Shareholders Record Year of Progress for Ox..
PU
03/30Avivagen Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended January 31, 2022
CI
03/28Avivagen Up 5% after Reporting Completion of Private Placement of Debentures, Shares
MT
03/28Avivagen Inc. announced that it has received CAD 5.678 million in funding
CI
03/23Avivagen to Attend CEM Sponsored Alpha North Conference
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,21 M 1,73 M 1,73 M
Net income 2022 -5,77 M -4,53 M -4,53 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart AVIVAGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Avivagen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. F. Kym Anthony Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Nickerson President
Christopher Boland Chief Financial Officer
Graham W. Burton Chief Scientific Officer & Director
David Hankinson Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVIVAGEN INC.0.00%12
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-17.38%15 016
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-7.17%9 348
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.96%6 406
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-17.31%5 543
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-29.65%4 562