    AVJ   AU000000AVJ0

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

(AVJ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 05:59:51 pm
0.575 AUD   -1.71%
05:44pAVJENNINGS : 31 December 2021 Half Year Report - Appendix 4D
PU
2021AVJennings Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2021Avjennings Names CEO
MT
AVJennings : 31 December 2021 Half Year Report - Appendix 4D

02/16/2022 | 05:44pm EST
For personal use only

AVJennings Limited

ABN: 44 004 327 771

31 December 2021 Half-Year Report Appendix 4D

This Interim Financial Report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an Annual Financial Report. Accordingly, it is recommended that this Report be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 and public announcements made by AVJennings Limited during the interim reporting period.

AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771 - Page 1

31 December 2021 Preliminary Final Report

For personal use only

Contents

Page

Results for Announcement to the Market......................................................................

3

Directors' Report...........................................................................................................

4

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income....................................................

9

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position..............................................................

10

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.............................................................

11

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.......................................................................

12

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements..........................................................

13

1

Corporate information.............................................................................................

13

2

Basis of preparation and accounting policies.........................................................

13

3

Revenues from contracts with customers.............................................................

14

4

Income and expenses.............................................................................................

16

5

Income tax...............................................................................................................

17

6

Dividends ...............................................................................................................

18

7

Contributed equity ..................................................................................................

19

8

Operating segments ..............................................................................................

20

9

Net tangible asset backing......................................................................................

23

10

Interest in joint operations.......................................................................................

23

11

Investments accounted for using the equity method..............................................

24

12

Investment property................................................................................................

24

13

Borrowings..............................................................................................................

24

14

Contingencies.........................................................................................................

25

15

Significant events after the balance sheet date......................................................

25

Directors' Declaration....................................................................................................

26

Independent Auditor's Review Report...........................................................................

27

AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771 - Page 2 31 December 2021 Half-Year Report

For personal use only

Results for Announcement to the Market

Appendix 4D for the half-year ended 31 December 2021

For the half-year ended

31 December 31 December

2021

2020

Increase

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

Revenues

116,876

114,569

2,307

2.0%

Profit after tax

8,144

5,534

2,610

47.2%

Profit attributable to

owners of the Company

8,144

5,534

2,610

47.2%

Dividends

Cents per

Franked amount per

share

share at 30% tax

Current period

1.1

1.1

Interim dividend

Total dividend

1.1

1.1

Previous period

0.7

0.7

Interim dividend

Total dividend

0.7

0.7

Record date for determining entitlements to dividend:

10 March 2022

Payment date:

25 March 2022

The Operating and Financial Review in the Directors' Report provides an explanation of the results.

AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771 - Page 3 31 December 2021 Half-Year Report

For personal use only

Directors' Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

The Directors present their Report on the Company and its controlled entities for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

DIRECTORS

The names of the Company's Directors in office during the year and until the date of this Report are as below. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.

S Cheong

Non-Executive Chairman

RJ Rowley

Non-Executive Deputy Chairman

P Kearns

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

(appointed CEO on 10 January and MD on 17 February 2022,

formerly Non-Executive Director)

B Chin

Non-Executive Director

BG Hayman

Non-Executive Director

TP Lai

Non-Executive Director

L Chung

Non-Executive Director

LM Mak

Non-ExecutiveDirector (appointed 15 October 2021)

PK Summers

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

(retired 1 January 2022)

BL Tan

Non-ExecutiveDirector (retired 14 October 2021)

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

Financial Results

The Company recorded Net Profit Before Tax of $10.6M for the half year ended 31 December 2021 up 11.6% on the previous corresponding period (31 December 2020: $9.5M) and Profit After Tax of $8.1M (31 December 2020: $5.5M).

The result is after an accrual of severance, rights plan and motor vehicle amounts payable to the previous Chief Executive Officer on 31 March 2022, approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 14 October 2021.

Business Overview

While 340 lots settled was lower than the previous corresponding period, average contract value was higher and revenue rose by 2% to $116.9M (31 December 2020: 395 settlements, $114.6M).

Revenue from built form (integrated housing and apartments) predominated, accounting for approximately 53.5% of total revenue (31 December 2020: 51.1%), although the mix differed from the prior corresponding half. There was a more significant contribution from apartments, as the bulk of dwellings in the 'Empress' building at 'Waterline Place' in Williamstown Melbourne settled, together with some legacy apartments in the 'Indigo' and 'Viridian' buildings in Subiaco Perth. While revenue from integrated housing fell to $46.1M (31 December 2020: $54.7M), this reflects timing differences in completion that affected settlements only, as the number of detached houses and townhouses under construction was stable at 189 dwellings (31 December 2020: 186 dwellings), with 68 dwellings starting during the half (31 December 2020: 75 dwellings).

AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771 - Page 4 31 December 2021 Half-Year Report

For personal use only

Directors' Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW (continued)

The Company is also planning further integrated building commencements in the second half. While it takes more capital and an average of 7 months to complete a detached house, land is expensive to replace and building on our own account enables us to enhance the return by extracting maximum value from a scarce resource.

Average gross and net margins rose to 28.7% (31 December 2020: 24.3%) and 9.1% (31 December

2020: 8.3%) respectively, on the back of good margins from various Cobbitty and Spring Farm estates in Sydney, 'Lyndarum North' in Wollert Melbourne, 'Cadence' in Ripley Brisbane, Ara Hills in Auckland New Zealand, and 'Eyre' in Penfield Adelaide.

Earnings per share rose to 2.0 cents, up from 1.36 cents in the prior corresponding period.

Balance Sheet and Land Holdings

Net Cash from Operations for the six months rose strongly to $31.2M (31 December 2020: $17.4M),

resulting in net debt on 31 December 2021 of $102.5M (30 June 2021: $125.4M). This represents a Net

Debt to Total Assets ratio of 15.5% (30 June 2021: 20.1%), which leaves the Company well placed to expand activity in the second half of fiscal 2022 and beyond.

Work-in-Progress stood at 1,748 lots, well up on the prior two balance dates (31 December 2020: 1,225

lots and 30 June 2021: 1,537 lots) as the Company worked to recover ground lost in the earliest phase of the pandemic. We expect to complete around 715 of these lots in the second half of fiscal 2022 (comprises land-only lots, integrated houses, and apartments). This increase in work-in-progress is expected to result in higher completions/settlements during the second half.

The Company acquired 663 lots in the south-east of Melbourne at Clyde South. Quality sites remain scarce and competition is strong, however we are confident that we will continue to convert our pipeline of opportunities to meet our future demands and further grow the business.

Total inventory including controlled land under option (3,500 lot equivalents in Caboolture, Queensland and 390 lot equivalents at Calderwood, NSW) stands at 12,117 lots (30 June 2021: 12,180 lots). This includes the 663 lot equivalents acquired in Clyde South bringing total inventory in line with the balance at the end of the prior period.

Outlook

Contract signings rose 21.0% to 502 lots (31 December 2020: 415 lots).

586 presold lots were carried over first half balance date (31 December 2020: 408 presales), 452 of which (having a contract value of $151M) are expected to settle or be revenue-recognised in the second half of the current financial year (31 December 2020: 331 lots/ $121M). A further 46 lots have been contract signed since balance date (to 31 January 2022), collectively supporting second half performance.

Activity is anticipated to be well-spread across the business, with the Spring Farm and Cobbitty communities in south-western Sydney; 'Riverton' in Jimboomba and 'Cadence' in Brisbane; 'Lyndarum North' and 'Waterline Place' in Melbourne, as well as Ara Hills in Auckland all expected to contribute meaningfully to second half performance. Pleasingly, substantial revenue is also expected to flow from new projects 'Rosella Rise' in Warnervale New South Wales and 'Aspect' in Mernda Melbourne.

AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771 - Page 5 31 December 2021 Half-Year Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
