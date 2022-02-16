AVJennings : 31 December 2021 Half Year Report - Appendix 4D

Directors' Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW (continued)

The Company is also planning further integrated building commencements in the second half. While it takes more capital and an average of 7 months to complete a detached house, land is expensive to replace and building on our own account enables us to enhance the return by extracting maximum value from a scarce resource.

Average gross and net margins rose to 28.7% (31 December 2020: 24.3%) and 9.1% (31 December

2020: 8.3%) respectively, on the back of good margins from various Cobbitty and Spring Farm estates in Sydney, 'Lyndarum North' in Wollert Melbourne, 'Cadence' in Ripley Brisbane, Ara Hills in Auckland New Zealand, and 'Eyre' in Penfield Adelaide.

Earnings per share rose to 2.0 cents, up from 1.36 cents in the prior corresponding period.

Balance Sheet and Land Holdings

Net Cash from Operations for the six months rose strongly to $31.2M (31 December 2020: $17.4M),

resulting in net debt on 31 December 2021 of $102.5M (30 June 2021: $125.4M). This represents a Net

Debt to Total Assets ratio of 15.5% (30 June 2021: 20.1%), which leaves the Company well placed to expand activity in the second half of fiscal 2022 and beyond.

Work-in-Progress stood at 1,748 lots, well up on the prior two balance dates (31 December 2020: 1,225

lots and 30 June 2021: 1,537 lots) as the Company worked to recover ground lost in the earliest phase of the pandemic. We expect to complete around 715 of these lots in the second half of fiscal 2022 (comprises land-only lots, integrated houses, and apartments). This increase in work-in-progress is expected to result in higher completions/settlements during the second half.

The Company acquired 663 lots in the south-east of Melbourne at Clyde South. Quality sites remain scarce and competition is strong, however we are confident that we will continue to convert our pipeline of opportunities to meet our future demands and further grow the business.

Total inventory including controlled land under option (3,500 lot equivalents in Caboolture, Queensland and 390 lot equivalents at Calderwood, NSW) stands at 12,117 lots (30 June 2021: 12,180 lots). This includes the 663 lot equivalents acquired in Clyde South bringing total inventory in line with the balance at the end of the prior period.

Outlook

Contract signings rose 21.0% to 502 lots (31 December 2020: 415 lots).

586 presold lots were carried over first half balance date (31 December 2020: 408 presales), 452 of which (having a contract value of $151M) are expected to settle or be revenue-recognised in the second half of the current financial year (31 December 2020: 331 lots/ $121M). A further 46 lots have been contract signed since balance date (to 31 January 2022), collectively supporting second half performance.

Activity is anticipated to be well-spread across the business, with the Spring Farm and Cobbitty communities in south-western Sydney; 'Riverton' in Jimboomba and 'Cadence' in Brisbane; 'Lyndarum North' and 'Waterline Place' in Melbourne, as well as Ara Hills in Auckland all expected to contribute meaningfully to second half performance. Pleasingly, substantial revenue is also expected to flow from new projects 'Rosella Rise' in Warnervale New South Wales and 'Aspect' in Mernda Melbourne.