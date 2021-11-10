Assess-IoT and Avnet Enter Strategic Solution Partnership

Avnet, a global technology distributor and solutions provider and Assess-IoT, a US-based Internet of Things (IoT) "business first" systems consultancy, today announced that they have entered a strategic partnership to accelerate and scale IoT deployments worldwide. Assess-IoT has joined Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program with a shared goal to provide customers with seamless, industry leading IoT system designs onAvnet's IoTConnect Platform. Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program is one part of Avnet's IoTConnect Solutions Suite.

Phoenix AZ, U.S.A,-- Avnet(Nasdaq: AVT) and Assess-IoT, LLC have entered a strategic partnership to accelerateand scale IoT deployments for customers worldwide. Assess-IoT is joining Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program, which means Avnet customers will now have access to Assess-IoT's senior IoT consulting staff in addition to Avnet's IoTConnect cloud platform.

Avnet is extending the value of distribution to make IoT accessible and scalable for OEMs by providing hardware, software and engineering, consulting and cloud services. Avnet's Partner Program enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and independent design houses (IDHs) to build new solutions and service models for their practice using Avnet's IoTConnect platform. Avnet's knowledge of the edge, significant investment in cloud, digital and software services and suite of IoTConnect Partners allows the company to collaboratively leverage solutions to scale and maximize opportunities.

Assess-IoT offers a range of IoT consulting services designed to significantly improve deployed success of an IoT system aligned to drive the required business improvements supported by a rigorous ROI analysis.

Lou Lutostanski, IoT vice president, Avnet said, "Avnet is excited to partner with Assess-IoT in order to accelerate successful IoT projects and bring open, secure, integrated, and scalable end-to-end solutions to their end customers."

Peter Hunt, CEO of Assess-IoT, said, "We are excited to help customers deploy well designed IoT solutions that make them more competitive in the age of digital transformations. Avnet's IoTConnect platform provides the ideal backbone for building successful solutions".

About Assess-IoT





Learn more about Assess-IoT at www.assessiot.com . Assess-IoT is comprised of an experienced team of business leaders and system design experts, created to help clients establish a roadmap to deliver real business value. Assess-IoT services are structured to solve business needs, support ideation, and specify successful system solutions.

About Avnet





support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. For the past one hundred years, Avnet has been helping its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet's IoT expertise at www.avnet.com /iot . For more information on Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program, please email IoT@avnet.com . As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We

Assess-IoT Media Contact

Bill Allen

Assess-IoT

Bill.allen@assess-iot.com

602-228-2592