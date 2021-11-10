Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Avnet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVT   US0538071038

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assess-IoT and Avnet Enter Strategic Solution Partnership

11/10/2021 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Assess-IoT and Avnet Enter Strategic Solution Partnership
11/10/2021
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

Avnet, a global technology distributor and solutions provider and Assess-IoT, a US-based Internet of Things (IoT) "business first" systems consultancy, today announced that they have entered a strategic partnership to accelerate and scale IoT deployments worldwide. Assess-IoT has joined Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program with a shared goal to provide customers with seamless, industry leading IoT system designs onAvnet's IoTConnect Platform. Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program is one part of Avnet's IoTConnect Solutions Suite.

Phoenix AZ, U.S.A,-- Avnet(Nasdaq: AVT) and Assess-IoT, LLC have entered a strategic partnership to accelerateand scale IoT deployments for customers worldwide. Assess-IoT is joining Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program, which means Avnet customers will now have access to Assess-IoT's senior IoT consulting staff in addition to Avnet's IoTConnect cloud platform.

Avnet is extending the value of distribution to make IoT accessible and scalable for OEMs by providing hardware, software and engineering, consulting and cloud services. Avnet's Partner Program enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and independent design houses (IDHs) to build new solutions and service models for their practice using Avnet's IoTConnect platform. Avnet's knowledge of the edge, significant investment in cloud, digital and software services and suite of IoTConnect Partners allows the company to collaboratively leverage solutions to scale and maximize opportunities.

Assess-IoT offers a range of IoT consulting services designed to significantly improve deployed success of an IoT system aligned to drive the required business improvements supported by a rigorous ROI analysis.

Lou Lutostanski, IoT vice president, Avnet said, "Avnet is excited to partner with Assess-IoT in order to accelerate successful IoT projects and bring open, secure, integrated, and scalable end-to-end solutions to their end customers."

Peter Hunt, CEO of Assess-IoT, said, "We are excited to help customers deploy well designed IoT solutions that make them more competitive in the age of digital transformations. Avnet's IoTConnect platform provides the ideal backbone for building successful solutions".

About Assess-IoT

Assess-IoT is comprised of an experienced team of business leaders and system design experts, created to help clients establish a roadmap to deliver real business value. Assess-IoT services are structured to solve business needs, support ideation, and specify successful system solutions. Learn more about Assess-IoT at www.assessiot.com.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle,from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. For the past one hundred years, Avnet has been helping its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet's IoT expertise at www.avnet.com/iot. For more information on Avnet's IoTConnect Partner Program, please email IoT@avnet.com.

Assess-IoT Media Contact

Bill Allen

Assess-IoT

Bill.allen@assess-iot.com

602-228-2592

Avnet Media Contacts

Jeanne Forbis

Avnet

Jeanne.forbis@avnet.com

480-649-7499

Alex Jafarzadeh

Brodeur Partners, for Avnet

ajafarzadeh@brodeur.com

617-587-2846

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

Avnet Inc. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 15:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVNET, INC.
10:09aAssess-IoT and Avnet Enter Strategic Solution Partnership
PU
11/09Avnet, Digital Realty to Offer Video Streaming Services
MT
11/09Avnet Collaborates with Digital Realty to Develop Try and Buy High Performance, Cloud-B..
AQ
11/04Avnet Edge AI Development Kit Enables High Performance Edge Processing with Low-power O..
PU
10/29Avnet Integrated and Avnet Embedded to Provide Enhanced Services and Solutions
PU
10/29Tranche Update on Avnet, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 10, 2011.
CI
10/29AVNET INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
10/28Avnet Fiscal Q1 Adjusted EPS, Sales Increase; Issues Upbeat Fiscal Q2 Guidance
MT
10/28AVNET : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28Avnet Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVNET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 142 M - -
Net income 2022 429 M - -
Net Debt 2022 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,22x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 3 873 M 3 873 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AVNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avnet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 38,99 $
Average target price 42,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip R. Gallagher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Liguori Chief Financial Officer
Rodney C. Adkins Chairman
Max Chan Chief Information Officer
Beth McMullen Global Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVNET, INC.11.05%3 873
HEXAGON AB33.36%44 897
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION55.00%31 836
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED19.03%28 377
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.50%26 686
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED12.67%20 481