Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Avnet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVT   US0538071038

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:08:50 2023-02-08 am EST
46.00 USD   -0.90%
10:02aAvnet : Announces the Release of its First Product based on Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS
PU
02/03Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Avnet to $43 From $44, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
02/03AVNET INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avnet : Announces the Release of its First Product based on Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

02/08/2023 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Avnet Announces the Release of its First Product based on Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS
02/08/2023
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

Avnet's first release of their IoTConnect platform on AWS includes preconfigured and managed AWS IoT and cloud services to aid simple, fast, and secure IoT implementations for OEMs


PHOENIX- Avnet's first release of IoTConnect on Amazon Web Services (AWS) is poised to help Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions simplify and decrease their time to market by more than 50%.This IoTConnect platform will help OEMs that are designing cloud connected solutions overcome the pressures of time to market, scalability, reliability, maintenance, and security.

Many OEMs today are lean organizations that will continue to invest in the resources required to provide differentiated value and deliver their expertise to their market. However, adding IoT capabilities to their product offerings often strain their organizations because IoT requires additional software, security, and cloud management skillsets. Customers can greatly accelerate their efforts and reduce overhead while allowing them to focus on their unique intellectual property, with access to pre-integrated and abstracted capabilities that that they can easily assemble and deploy.

The first release of IoTConnect on AWS aggregates AWS native services such as AWS IoT Core, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and AWS Lambda. Future IoTConnect releases willinclude support for AWS IoT Greengrass, FreeRTOS, AWS IoT Analytics, and AWS IoT SiteWise. This release of IoTConnect, along with future versions, will benefit OEMs by allowing them to focus on the development of features and applications that truly elevate their connected products.

Powered by AWS, Avnet's IoTConnect will provide advanced capabilities such as pre-integrated edge-to-cloud hardware support and full lifecycle secure device and identity management. It will also provide OEMs with seamlessly scalable full-stack solutions that include hardware agnostic edge designs, as well as tailored business applications and analytics. All of these capabilities will be delivered through a single aggregated experience, combined with a solution accelerator software via Avnet's IoTConnect platform, which allows OEMs, systems integrators, and software developers to secure, monetize, and support end-customer solutions.

"Today's introduction of our first product using AWS technology represents the beginning of a journey thatwill help OEMs design, build, deploy, and manage cloud connected devices, applications, and solutions at scale," said Lou Lutostanski, Vice President of IoT, Avnet.

IotConnect - Learn More

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle,from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Trademarks and brands are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Jeanne Forbis

Avnet

jeanne.forbis@avnet.com

480-643-7499

Lauren Levinson

Brodeur Partners, for Avnet

llevinson@brodeur.com

202-899-4639

Multimedia Files:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Avnet Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 15:01:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AVNET, INC.
10:02aAvnet : Announces the Release of its First Product based on Global Strategic Collaboration..
PU
02/03Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Avnet to $43 From $44, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
02/03AVNET INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/02JPMorgan Adjusts Avnet's Price Target to $47 From $45, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
02/02Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Avnet to $50 From $45, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/02Wells Fargo Adjusts Avnet Price Target to $38 From $35, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
02/01Transcript : Avnet, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2023
CI
02/01Avnet : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01Earnings Flash (AVT) AVNET Reports Q2 EPS $2.00
MT
02/01Avnet Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVNET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 798 M - -
Net income 2023 704 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 085 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,15x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 4 242 M 4 242 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 15 300
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart AVNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avnet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 46,42 $
Average target price 47,38 $
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip R. Gallagher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rodney C. Adkins Chairman
Max Chan Chief Information Officer
Elizabeth A. McMullen Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVNET, INC.11.81%4 242
HEXAGON AB13.53%31 339
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.93%22 215
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.37%20 501
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION29.15%17 097
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED10.29%14 258