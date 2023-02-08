Avnet : Announces the Release of its First Product based on Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

02/08/2023

Avnet's first release of their IoTConnect platform on AWS includes preconfigured and managed AWS IoT and cloud services to aid simple, fast, and secure IoT implementations for OEMs





PHOENIX- Avnet's first release of IoTConnect on Amazon Web Services (AWS) is poised to help Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions simplify and decrease their time to market by more than 50%.This IoTConnect platform will help OEMs that are designing cloud connected solutions overcome the pressures of time to market, scalability, reliability, maintenance, and security.

Many OEMs today are lean organizations that will continue to invest in the resources required to provide differentiated value and deliver their expertise to their market. However, adding IoT capabilities to their product offerings often strain their organizations because IoT requires additional software, security, and cloud management skillsets. Customers can greatly accelerate their efforts and reduce overhead while allowing them to focus on their unique intellectual property, with access to pre-integrated and abstracted capabilities that that they can easily assemble and deploy.

The first release of IoTConnect on AWS aggregates AWS

native services such as AWS IoT Core, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and AWS Lambda. Future IoTConnect releases will include support for AWS IoT Greengrass, FreeRTOS, AWS IoT Analytics, and AWS IoT SiteWise. This release of IoTConnect, along with future versions, will benefit OEMs by allowing them to focus on the development of features and applications that truly elevate their connected products.

Powered by AWS, Avnet's IoTConnect will provide advanced capabilities such as pre-integrated edge-to-cloud hardware support and full lifecycle secure device and identity management. It will also provide OEMs with seamlessly scalable full-stack solutions that include hardware agnostic edge designs, as well as tailored business applications and analytics. All of these capabilities will be delivered through a single aggregated experience, combined with a solution accelerator software via Avnet's IoTConnect platform, which allows OEMs, systems integrators, and software developers to secure, monetize, and support end-customer solutions.

"Today's introduction of our first product using AWS technology represents the beginning of a journey thatwill help OEMs design, build, deploy, and manage cloud connected devices, applications, and solutions at scale," said Lou Lutostanski, Vice President of IoT, Avnet.

