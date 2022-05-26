Log in
AVNET : China Inks New Collaboration with Shenzhen Internet of Things Industry Association at Inaugural Smart Building Solutions Conference
PU
05/25Avnet to Participate in Investor Conferences in June
BU
05/24Avnet Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.26 Per Share; Payable June 22 to Shareholders of Record on June 8
MT
Avnet : China Inks New Collaboration with Shenzhen Internet of Things Industry Association at Inaugural Smart Building Solutions Conference

05/26/2022 | 11:56am EDT
Avnet China Inks New Collaboration with Shenzhen Internet of Things Industry Association at Inaugural Smart Building Solutions Conference
05/26/2022
In May 2022, Avnet Electronic Technology (Shenzhen) organized the inaugural Internet of Things - smart building technologies conference at the Avnet Shenzhen office. The successful event was a collaboration with Shenzhen Internet of Things Industry Association (SZIoTA). Attended by over 30 representatives from member companies of SZIoTA, partner suppliers of Avnet, the conference sought to encourage and facilitate in-depth discussions on the future development of smart buildings among industry professionals.

Spearheaded by Edward Tsaur, Vice President of Marketing and Communications Avnet APAC, he presented the latest trends in smart buildings and the Company's innovative technologies, applications and solutions for this fast-growing industry. He said, "Avnet is committed to providing world-class supply chain support to help customers implement projects in local and global markets. We look forward to establishing long-term cooperative partnerships with all members of the association and industry, and jointly develop more innovative products and solutions to benefit the society."

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data and cloud computing, smart building solutions are about to- if not already- go through a rigorous development. As a building block of a smart city, smart buildings include multiple elements such as energy management, environmental monitoring, security, indoor positioning, asset tracking and access control. These buildings of the future hold the key to realizing urban security and information management.

Smart building solutions cover multiple applications such as smart office buildings, logistics centers, supermarkets, retail and public facilities. Other multiple subsystems include the use and management of conference venues, and data collection from sensors throughout buildings for edge/cloud analysis and processing. These data are supplemented by precise AI algorithms to provide auxiliary decision-making for customers, thus reducing the cost of operations.

Hu Hao, IoT Business Development Manager Avnet China, elaborated on smart building solutions based on IoT Connect cloud platform. The close collaboration with software and hardware original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) provides customers with end-to-end solutions under one roof and helps in accelerating customers' digital transformation processes.

Special guest speakers, Liao Taofa from Nordic Semiconductor and Guo Changming from TE Connectivity were also present at the conference to share their cutting-edge technologies and insights that will shape the landscape of smart buildings.

Both prepared relevant and insightful topics on the "Application of Ultra-Low-Power IoT in Smart City - Nordic's Wireless Technology" and "TE Connectivity Sensors Helping the Development and Application of Smart Buildings".

To re-affirm our commitment to developing an ecological and sustainable IoT community in the country, Avnet has formally joined SZIoTA as an advisor within the board of directors.

All guests had the opportunity to visit Avnet's demonstration booth, featuring several products and solutions such as a sophisticated Avnet-designed vital signs monitoring system built on Infineon's highly integrated 60GHz millimeter-wave radar - BGT6OTR13. The smart system is able to detect the life signals of targets in front of the radar, including breathing and heartbeat detection and frequencies suitable for medical and healthcare.

The conference has successfully bolstered Avnet's market leadership position as a global electronic components distributor with extensive design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise. With the rapid development of smart buildings in China, Avnet will give full play in the collaboration with SZIoTA and all its members, as well as industry partners to strengthen the entire industry chain and contribute meaningfully to the development of smart buildings and solutions.

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

Avnet Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
