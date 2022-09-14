Avnet : China Revitalizes the Rural Economy with a Timely Purchase of Tea for the Mid-Autumn Festival

09/14/2022

Leading technology distributor and solutions provider Avnet recently lent a hand to the hardworking tea farmers of Fengqing County, Yunnan, by purchasing a large quantity of Dianhong tea leaves. The gesture coincided with the Mid-Autumn Festival, a celebration in honor of the mid-autumn harvest and traditionally a time for spending quality family time, paired with enjoying a treat of mooncakes and tea.

Fengqing County is home to the world's first cultivated tea tree and one of the world's oldest tea trees, which has flourished for more than 3,000 years on the banks of the Lancang River. Much of the tea grown and harvested in Fengqing County's 520,000 acres of tea plantations is sold to the Dabaitian Tea Factory, which was founded in 1952 and employs hundreds of local workers. Dianhong tea, a premium gourmet black tea, is one of its signature products.

Though tea production is still an important industry in Fengqing County, weakened marketing and other factors have made a negative impact on sales and limited potential for growth. The purchase of Dianhong tea from the Dabaitian Tea Factory came at a welcome time, when the industry was still recovering from the impact of the global pandemic, and exports had slowed.

"We are honored to partner with Fengqing County and hope that our modest contribution will help the local tea industry prosper," said Grace Dong, President of Avnet China and Hong Kong. "We look forward to helping elevate the tea-drinking culture of China not only through our purchase, but through innovative technology solutions that may one day enhance rather than replace traditional methods of production."

This recent initiative furthers Avnet China's ongoing ESG efforts, which focus on Environmental impact, Social impact and Governance. For example, from the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Avnet worked closely with local medical device partners to ramp up the production and delivery of life-saving ventilators. Within the workplace, energy-saving practices that lower carbon emissions are strictly enforced. Employees at every level of the organization are committed to building an environmentally friendly multinational enterprise that promotes sustainable development at every opportunity.

"Focusing on improving the environment and taking social responsibility is the commitment of every employee at Avnet. Being named the '2021 Great China Outstanding Social Enterprise' was a source of both recognition and inspiration - to continually strive to do better," added Grade Dong.