Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Avnet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVT   US0538071038

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:57 2022-09-14 am EDT
39.94 USD   -1.92%
11:10aAVNET : China Revitalizes the Rural Economy with a Timely Purchase of Tea for the Mid-Autumn Festival
PU
09/13AVNET, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07Avnet to Seek M&A
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avnet : China Revitalizes the Rural Economy with a Timely Purchase of Tea for the Mid-Autumn Festival

09/14/2022 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
View all news
Avnet China Revitalizes the Rural Economy with a Timely Purchase of Tea for the Mid-Autumn Festival
09/14/2022
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

Leading technology distributor and solutions provider Avnet recently lent a hand to the hardworking tea farmers of Fengqing County, Yunnan, by purchasing a large quantity of Dianhong tea leaves. The gesture coincided with the Mid-Autumn Festival, a celebration in honor of the mid-autumn harvest and traditionally a time for spending quality family time, paired with enjoying a treat of mooncakes and tea.

Fengqing County is home to the world's first cultivated tea tree and one of the world's oldest tea trees, which has flourished for more than 3,000 years on the banks of the Lancang River. Much of the tea grown and harvested in Fengqing County's 520,000 acres of tea plantations is sold to the Dabaitian Tea Factory, which was founded in 1952 and employs hundreds of local workers. Dianhong tea, a premium gourmet black tea, is one of its signature products.

Though tea production is still an important industry in Fengqing County, weakened marketing and other factors have made a negative impact on sales and limited potential for growth. The purchase of Dianhong tea from the Dabaitian Tea Factory came at a welcome time, when the industry was still recovering from the impact of the global pandemic, and exports had slowed.

"We are honored to partner with Fengqing County and hope that our modest contribution will help the local tea industry prosper," said Grace Dong, President of Avnet China and Hong Kong. "We look forward to helping elevate the tea-drinking culture of China not only through our purchase, but through innovative technology solutions that may one day enhance rather than replace traditional methods of production."

This recent initiative furthers Avnet China's ongoing ESG efforts, which focus on Environmental impact, Social impact and Governance. For example, from the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Avnet worked closely with local medical device partners to ramp up the production and delivery of life-saving ventilators. Within the workplace, energy-saving practices that lower carbon emissions are strictly enforced. Employees at every level of the organization are committed to building an environmentally friendly multinational enterprise that promotes sustainable development at every opportunity.

"Focusing on improving the environment and taking social responsibility is the commitment of every employee at Avnet. Being named the '2021 Great China Outstanding Social Enterprise' was a source of both recognition and inspiration - to continually strive to do better," added Grade Dong.

Multimedia Files:

[Link]
Avnet Cares logo1000 x 600png469 KB
[Link]
Fengging County's DianHong Tea in China1379 x 834jpg148 KB
View all news

Disclaimer

Avnet Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AVNET, INC.
11:10aAVNET : China Revitalizes the Rural Economy with a Timely Purchase of Tea for the Mid-Autu..
PU
09/13AVNET, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/07Avnet to Seek M&A
CI
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Avnet, Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference, Sep-07..
CI
09/06AVNET INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/06Avnet Appoints Ken A. Jacobson Finance Chief
MT
09/06Avnet BOD Officially Appoints Ken A. Jacobson as Chief Financial Officer
BU
09/06The Avnet Appoints Ken A. Jacobson as Chief Financial Officer
CI
08/31Avnet Lifts Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.29 a Share; Payable Sept. 28 to Holders of Re..
MT
08/31Avnet Increases Quarterly Dividend by 11.5%
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AVNET, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 557 M - -
Net income 2023 561 M - -
Net Debt 2023 797 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,76x
Yield 2023 2,68%
Capitalization 3 855 M 3 855 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 15 300
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart AVNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avnet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 40,72 $
Average target price 47,11 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip R. Gallagher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth A. Jacobson Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rodney C. Adkins Chairman
Max Chan Chief Information Officer
Beth McMullen Global Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVNET, INC.-1.24%3 855
HEXAGON AB-21.16%28 635
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-28.32%19 770
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-14.18%17 572
GOERTEK INC.-39.50%15 798
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-50.69%15 249