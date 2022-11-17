Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Avnet, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AVT   US0538071038

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
44.27 USD   -2.21%
09:11aAvnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.29
BU
11/11Sector Update: Tech Stocks Surge for Second Consecutive Session
MT
11/11Sector Update: Tech Stocks Surging Again on Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

11/17/2022 | 09:11am EST
Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that on Nov. 16, 2022, its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. The dividend will be paid on Dec. 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 7, 2022.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 328 M - -
Net income 2023 602 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,57x
Yield 2023 2,61%
Capitalization 4 087 M 4 087 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 15 300
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart AVNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avnet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 44,27 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip R. Gallagher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rodney C. Adkins Chairman
Max Chan Chief Information Officer
Elizabeth A. McMullen Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVNET, INC.9.80%4 087
HEXAGON AB-16.46%30 848
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-27.13%19 534
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-5.12%19 429
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-56.58%13 343
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-61.27%13 337