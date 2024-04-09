Avnet Embedded Promoted to Platinum NXP Partner

04/09/2024

Avnet Embedded has been promoted to Platinum Partner status within NXP* Semiconductor's prestigious Global Partner Program. Platinum Partners are those companies who collaborate closely with NXP to enrich the enablement and implementation of total system solutions.

Avnet Embedded designs and manufactures a wide range of embedded compute modules based on NXP's i.MX applications processors. Using open standard modular computing form factors like SMARC, Avnet Embedded creates NXP-based solutions that meet the embedded computing needs of a wide range of products across many industries.

"Avnet Embedded is pleased to be named a Platinum Partner by NXP," said Thomas Staudinger, president, Avnet Embedded. "We provide a wide range of NXP-based compute modules, including new modules based on the latest NXP technology."

"Promoting Avnet Embedded to Platinum Status in our partner program is a result of the value the team there delivers in terms of using our application processors to develop an innovative range of embedded compute modules," said Ron Martino, Executive Vice President, Global Sales at NXP. "These modules allow our devices to be easily designed into a broad range of applications expanding our reach even further. I look forward to continued collaboration in the future."

About Avnet Embedded (AvE)

AvE builds embedded compute, display and software solutions that meet the demand for innovation and quality, with reduced time to market, using platform technologies, design and manufacturing capabilities, and a world-class team of experts. Whether it's HMI, industrial, medical or transportation solutions AvE helps its customers to build the best products for their market. AvE has many years of development and production expertise ranging from COM HPC, COM Express, Q7, SMARC and OSM modules through customized SBC's and complete systems. Due to its consulting competence in providing turnkey solutions, AvE secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. Utilizing Avnet's global logistics footprint and sales organization, AvE can serve any customer worldwide.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for more than a century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

