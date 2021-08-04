Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Avnet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVT   US0538071038

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avnet : Helps to Deliver Iceotope's Liquid-Cooled Chassis with HPE ProLiant Servers in Any Remote Environment

08/04/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
View all news
Avnet Helps to Deliver Iceotope's Liquid-Cooled Chassis with HPE ProLiant Servers in Any Remote Environment
08/04/2021
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

Iceotope Technologies Ltd., a global leader in precision immersion cooling, recently announced an OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer its liquid-cooled chassis with HPE ProLiant servers in its Ku:l Extreme Data Centre solution. The combined solution runs in enterprise data centers as well as at the extreme edge to enable reliable performance and efficiency while ensuring a high level of protection required for harsh edge environments.

The announcement of the OEM agreement with HPE follows on from the 2019 formation of a strategic alliance between Iceotope, Schneider Electric and Avnet - the global technology solutions provider - to offer an innovative response to challenges driven by rising chip and rack densities, pressures to increase energy efficiency, space constraints, water usage restrictions and harsh edge environments. With Redfish- compliant Out-of-Band-Management capabilities and Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT solution, remote monitoring and management is taken to a new level enabling proactive insights on critical assets that impact the health and availability of IT environments, so infrastructure performance is optimized and risk is minimized.

Ku:l Extreme is a highly ruggedised Micro Data Centre solution for distributing enterprise-grade computing to extreme edge environments where people, airborne contaminants, moisture and the elements provide a real IT challenge and threat. This game-changing solution is single server enabled, ultra-efficient and highly scalable. It provides zero-touch operation with advanced Out of Band Management offering complete control of the entire system, remotely.

Iceotope Technologies CEO, David Craig said:'Today, IT and data center managers are being tasked to meet targets for sustainability whilst data gravity creates more complexity as it draws more and more processing and analytics power to the edge, in closer proximity to the point of use. This OEM agreement with HPE provides access to the most efficient and effective solution for maintaining servers in an optimum environment for reliable IT services.'

Phil Cutrone, vice president and general manager of Service Providers, OEM and Major Accounts at HPE said:'There is a greater need for zero-touch edge computing capabilities to ensure reliability at remote locations when in-person monitoring and maintenance is not always feasible. Our latest collaboration with Iceotope Technologies addresses these requirements by integrating Iceotope's Ku:l Extreme chassis with high-performing HPE ProLiant servers that feature HPE Integrated Lights Out (iLo) for out-of-band communications management. The combined solution enables customers to access high density applications using precision immersion, liquid-cooled racks for instant deployment in any environment, whether it is in on-premises in a data center or at the edge.'

Nicole Enright, President of Avnet Integrated said:'The use of precision immersion cooling is inevitable, especially with the explosive requirement for reliable, high performance edge computing. Through its alliance with Iceotope and Schneider Electric, and an extensive OEM relationship with HPE, Avnet Integrated is uniquely enabled to integrate and deploy, precision-cooled IT racks populated with HPE servers. Leveraging our global integration footprint, global implementation and support services, and our commanding financial services offering, we're able to deliver on the promise of reliable, long-term performance anywhere at the edge - with full warranty and support. Avnet thus advances the ease of use and deployment of liquid cooled computer systems wherever they are needed by end-users, as their trusted IT service provider.'

Multimedia Files:

ICEOTOPE Logo957 x 600JPG27 KB
View all news

Disclaimer

Avnet Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 20:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AVNET, INC.
04:57pAVNET : Helps to Deliver Iceotope's Liquid-Cooled Chassis with HPE ProLiant Serv..
PU
08/03AVNET : Farnell Launches New Global Podcast ‘The Innovation Experts'
PU
08/02AVNET : Distributing Wisdom Episode 2 Brings Suppliers Together To Discuss The E..
PU
07/23AVNET : Announces Latest “100 Acts of Giving” Winners in Celebration..
PU
07/20AVNET : Unveils Higher Preliminary Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Sales
MT
07/20AVNET : Announces Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 (Form ..
PU
07/20AVNET INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07/20GUIDANCE : (AVT) AVNET Forecasts Q4 EPS Range $1.01 - $1.05
MT
07/20AVNET : Announces Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
BU
07/20Avnet, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 353 M - -
Net income 2021 174 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 4 176 M 4 176 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 14 600
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AVNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avnet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 41,97 $
Average target price 44,67 $
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip R. Gallagher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Liguori Chief Financial Officer
Rodney C. Adkins Chairman
Max Chan Chief Information Officer
William H. Schumann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVNET, INC.19.54%4 176
HEXAGON AB36.21%43 506
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED48.38%32 200
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.83%30 558
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION42.26%29 257
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED34.48%21 880