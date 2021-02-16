Avnet : Introduces MaaXBoard Nano to Improve Product Time to Market via a Production-Ready Qualified Solution

02/16/2021

Latest off-the-shelf, low-cost single-board computer leverages NXP's i.MX 8M processor, allows developers to focus on software development and integration

PHOENIX - Feb. 16, 2021- Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet(Nasdaq: AVT) is adding the MaaXBoard Nano, a new single-board computer, to its portfolio of hardware designed to accelerate time to market and reduce development costs. Based on NXP's i.MX 8M Nano processor, the production ready MaaXBoard Nano is designed for embedded computing and smart edge IoT applications. It is especially enhanced for advanced audio with four microphones and an audio jack. It is FCC, CE and RoHS certified. The product allows the flexibility to design and test concepts, allowing the user to focus on the software side of product development.

The MaaXBoard Nano contains everything necessary to support and create a Linux, Android or other OS-based system. The platform offers several onboard peripherals including 1 GB of DDR4 memory, a Gigabit Ethernet port, quad USB 2.0 host ports, MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI, WiFi, Bluetooth, MicroSD card slot, four on-board microphones and an audio jack. A Raspberry Pi hat-compatible expansion connector also provides interfaces for UART, SPI, I2C and GPIO.

'By offering a low cost i.MX 8M Nano single board computer, developers can focus on the software side of design as they leverage our hardware solution,' said Jim Beneke, vice president of products and emerging technologies, Avnet. 'The MaaxBoard Nano is Avnet's latest addition to the single board computer form-factor MaaXBoard collection of NXP-based boards. The capabilities of the MaaXBoard Nano can be extended even further when combined with Avnet's IoTConnect Platform making it ideal for AI, IoT, industrial automation, multi-media and audio applications.'

Avnet's IoTConnect™ Platform is cloud based and highly scalable to address common industry needs and challenges. With a standardized way to harness IoT, designers can quickly build smart apps and solutions on the platform - extending capabilities and supporting best practices and data-driven decision-making. By leveraging Microsoft's enterprise-grade, highly secure Azure hybrid cloud computing service, the IoTConnect Platform enables seamless distribution and analysis of data across cloud and on-premise system.

The Avnet designed MaaXBoard Nano utilizes NXP's i.MX 8 family of application processors, which are based on the Arm® Cortex®-A53 and Cortex-M7 cores. These chips provide industry-leading audio, voice, and video processing for applications that scale from consumer home audio to industrial building automation and embedded computers.

The MaaxBoard Nano is available in the Americas, Europe and China for USD $80.95. For more information on this product, please visit: www.avnet.me/maaxboard-nano-npi

