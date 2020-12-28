Avnet : Journal Offers Expert Insights on Navigating Supply Chain Volatility During and Post Covid-19 Pandemic

12/28/2020

Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

Avnet (Nasdaq:

)

today announced the release of the Winter 2020 issue of Supply Chain Navigator, featuring an exclusive, deep-dive Q&A with Senior Vice President of Supply Chain for Molex, Don Hnatyshin, and contributed commentaries from top supply chain executives and thought leaders, including Flex Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer Lynn Torrel and Gartner Distinguished Advisor Stan Aronow.

'Given the upheaval we've all experienced through 2020, it is easy to get bogged down in thinking about everything that has gone wrong this year, but when you look at the news and see headlineslike 'Supply Chain Readies to Deliver 9 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Per Day,' we are reminded that 2020 has also been a year of incredible accomplishment,' said David Paulson, global vice president, Avnet United and Avnet Velocity® and publisher of Supply Chain Navigator. 'In this issue, we are proud to bring our readers a variety of supply chain success stories and best practice tools that we are hopeful may inspire and enable more companies to be 'better prepared next time,' so that perhaps Covid-19 may someday be remembered as the swan song for supply chain black swans.'

Editorial highlights of the Winter 2020 issue of Supply Chain Navigatorinclude:

Exclusive One-on-One with Don Hnatyshin Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Molex

New Capabilities-Focused Reference Model Aims to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Transformation

Supply Chains: Leading and Thriving in the Post-Pandemic World

Advanced Manufacturing Tech Emerges as Silver Lining to Supply Chain's COVID-19 Cloud

An Inside Look at Flex's Risk Management Framework in Action

Flock of New Resilience Tools Could Clip the Wings of Future Black Swans

Poll: Are Supply Chain Organizations Ready to Answer Growing Call to Action Around AI Ethics?

Supply Chain Navigatoris a 2019 winner of the APEX Grand awardfor Publication Excellence and a PRSA PhoenixCopper Anvil Award of Merit winner (2017 and 2018). The publication is produced by Avnet's innovative supply chain solutions group Avnet Velocity®. Avnet Velocity complements and extends Avnet's conventional Mode 1 supply chain capabilities with non-traditional, digitally enabled supply chain solutions. The Velocity team leverages the power of Avnet's $19.5B global corporate infrastructure and the best-in-class capabilities of Avnet's end-to-end technology ecosystem to fulfill the distinct, end-to-end business requirements and financial goals of each customer program.

Click hereto read the latest issue of Avnet's executive thought leadership journal Supply Chain Navigator. Complimentary subscriptions are available at Avnet.com. For more information on Avnet Velocity's innovative supply chain solutions, visit us online.