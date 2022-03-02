Avnet : Offers Latest Otava Tools for System Designers

03/02/2022

Otava releases MATLAB models for its RF and mmW components

PHOENIX

-

Otava's Model Explorer apps for its Tunable Filter ICs and its Wideband Beamformer IC model for customer system evaluation and analysis are now available from Avnet, a

leading global technology distributor and solutions provider. These products allow system developers to get a jump start on designs by modeling before building.

Otava's tunable filter ICs include the OTFL101 (2.5 - 7.5 GHz), OTFL201 (14 - 24 GHz), and OTFL301 (24 - 40 GHz) all of which exhibit high IP3 linearity, relatively low loss, wide tuning range of center frequency, and an ultra-miniaturized footprint. Otava has developed accurate behavioral models, based on measured results of the fabricated devices, for use in system chain analysis and optimization. These data driven models predict performance results very accurately in response to the user defined input controls. This advanced capability allows for a thorough exploration of the device's degrees of freedom.

"These models are an example of the Otava philosophy of providing RF system enabling components, with end-to-end user support." said Leo Pellon, Otava's Senior Technical Fellow, "Otava will continue to innovate and provide additional capabilities in future filter products, which will include reconfiguration as a game changing capability."

In addition to the Tunable Filter Model Explorer apps, Otava and MathWorks also co-developed a wideband 24-40 GHz OTBF103 Beamformer IC Simulink model. Based on actual measurements, this Simulink model allows verifying and optimizing the system performance in different operating conditions while considering the impact of impedance mismatches, antenna array mutual coupling, and non-linearity. Circuit envelope RF simulation and testbenches will allow designers to integrate the Beamformer IC into wideband RF systems, including predicting the performance of modulated waveforms combined with phased array beamforming algorithms. This model can assist in developing application specific specifications of systems employing the Otava Beamformer IC, where applications include 5G, SATCOM, RADAR and Multifunction Arrays.

"Enabling the validation of RF designs through simulation is vital, not only to assess design tradeoffs, but also to ensure that the resulting hardware design will work as intended. Accurate measurement-based RF models such as the ones from Otava allow users to innovate and get to market quickly with new wireless products," said Giorgia Zucchelli, product manager, RF & AMS at MathWorks.

"Systems designers can get an early and accurate start with these new Otava components by using the models before physical evaluation. In the MATLAB and Simulink environments, the tunable filter and Beamformer IC device parameters can be meaningfully explored," said Jim Beneke, vice president of Products and Emerging Technologies, Avnet.

For more information please visit:

Otava's OTFL101, OTFL201and OTFL301product pages for more information on the MatLab Explorer APP and Otava's BFIC103product page for more information on the Simulink Model.

About Otava, Inc.

Otava is a fabless mmW and mixed-signal IC design company founded in 2017 in Moorestown, N.J. Otava's goal is to provide best-in-class wideband millimeter wave SoC components and turn-key system solutions in emerging wireless markets. Find out more about Otava at www.otavainc.com.

About Mathworks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 5000 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for more than a century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

