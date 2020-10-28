Avnet : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
10/28/2020 | 04:07pm EDT
First quarter sales of $4.7 billion
Operating cash flow of $122 million; the 8th consecutive quarter of positive cash flow
Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its first quarter ended October 3, 2020.
Fiscal First Quarter Key Financial Highlights:
Sales of $4.7 billion, up from $4.2 billion in the previous quarter and $4.6 billion in the prior year quarter.
GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.19, compared with earnings per share of $0.40 a year ago.
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.36 compared with $0.60 a year ago.
Cash flow from operations totaled $122 million, and totaled $657 million over the trailing four quarter period.
Reduced revolving debt by $63 million with net debt of $879 million at the end of the quarter.
The first quarter sales of $4.7 billion and adjusted operating expenses of $451 million represent 14 weeks of activity compared to the normal 13-week quarter. Adjusted to a 13-week quarter, estimated organic sales were $4.4 billion and estimated adjusted operating expenses were $431 million.
CEO Commentary
“Our first quarter results reflect improving macroeconomic conditions and our renewed emphasis on effective execution within our Electronic Components business. Revenues were better than expected, driven by improving demand in our Asia region and across a variety of verticals, most notably auto. In the quarter, we sharpened our focus on our primary components distribution business and continued to diligently help our supplier partners deploy their technologies to meet the needs of our end customers,” said Avnet Interim CEO Phil Gallagher. “We are rebalancing our strategy, realigning our organizational structure and we continue to see great value in Farnell’s opportunity to strengthen Avnet’s global digital footprint to be more responsive to customer and supplier needs. I am proud of how Avnet is managing through this challenging environment and diversifying our revenue streams to deliver on our 2021 fiscal year priorities of improving top-line growth, generating greater operating margin and earning an adequate return on capital.”
Key Financial Metrics
($ in millions, except per share data)
First Quarter Results (GAAP)(1)
Sep – 20
Sep – 19
Change Y/Y
Jun – 20
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
4,723.1
$
4,630.0
2.0
%
$
4,159.7
13.5
%
Operating Income
18.5
62.7
(70.5
)%
1.9
863.6
%
Operating Income Margin
0.4
%
1.4
%
(97
) bps
0.1
%
34
bps
Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share
$
(0.19
)
$
0.40
(147.5
)%
$
0.53
(135.8
) %
First Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)(2)
Sep – 20
Sep – 19
Change Y/Y
Jun – 20
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
4,723.1
$
4,630.0
2.0
%
$
4,159.7
13.5
%
Adjusted Operating Income
65.1
107.4
(39.4
)%
42.9
51.7
%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
1.4
%
2.3
%
(94
) bps
1.0
%
35
bps
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.36
$
0.60
(40.0
)%
$
0.64
(43.8
) %
Segment and Geographical Mix
Sep – 20
Sep – 19
Change Y/Y
Jun – 20
Change Q/Q
Electronic Components (EC) Sales(1)
$
4,382.2
$
4,294.2
2.1
%
$
3,867.6
13.3
%
EC Operating Income Margin
1.9
%
2.6
%
(68
) bps
1.5
%
41
bps
Farnell Sales(1)
$
340.9
$
335.8
1.5
%
$
292.1
16.7
%
Farnell Operating Income Margin
3.5
%
6.5
%
(298
) bps
3.6
%
(6
) bps
Americas Sales(1)
$
1,205.7
$
1,215.8
(0.8
)%
$
1,149.3
4.9
%
EMEA Sales(1)
1,480.7
1,470.9
0.7
%
1,344.2
10.2
%
Asia Sales(1)
2,036.7
1,943.3
4.8
%
1,666.2
22.2
%
(1) The first quarter of fiscal 2021 contained 14 weeks, compared to 13 weeks in the first and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020.
(2) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.
CFO Commentary
“In our first quarter, we generated $122 million of cash flow from operations. This is our eighth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow, which illustrates our team’s continued execution in managing cash, working capital and debt as we proceed through the economic cycle,” said Avnet CFO Tom Liguori. “Our $75 million annual operating expense reduction plan is on track and we expect it will be fully implemented for our second quarter. All of these initiatives support our 2021 fiscal year priorities, as Phil stated, of improving operating income and returns on capital while growing revenues.”
Additional First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Updates
Returned $21 million to shareholders with dividends paid during the quarter.
Avnet America awarded “Partner 2 Win- Distributor of the Year” by BAE Systems.
Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Ending on January 2, 2021
Guidance Range
Midpoint
Sales
$4.0B – $4.4B
$4.2B
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)
$0.33 – $0.43
$0.38
Estimated Annual Tax Rate
13% – 17%
15%
(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.
The above guidance is based upon market conditions existing as of today, and excludes amortization of intangibles, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments. The above sales guidance assumes approximately $200 million in lower sales of Texas Instruments products as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The above guidance assumes 100 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:
Q2 Fiscal
2021
Q1 Fiscal
Q2 Fiscal
Guidance
2021
2020
Euro
$1.18
$1.17
$1.11
GBP
$1.30
$1.29
$1.28
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “estimates” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. You should understand that the following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company’s future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global economic systems, access to financial markets and the Company’s employees, operations, customers, and supply chain; competitive pressures among distributors of electronic components; an industry down-cycle in semiconductors; relationships with key suppliers and allocations of products by suppliers; risks relating to the Company’s international sales and operations, including risks relating to the ability to repatriate cash, foreign currency fluctuations, duties and taxes, and compliance with international and U.S. laws; risks relating to acquisitions, divestitures and investments; adverse effects on the Company’s supply chain, operations of its distribution centers, shipping costs, third-party service providers, customers and suppliers, including as a result of issues caused by natural and weather-related disasters, pandemics and health related crisis, social unrest or warehouse modernization and relocation efforts; risks related to cyber-attacks and the Company’s information systems, including related to current or future implementations; general economic and business conditions (domestic, foreign and global) affecting the Company’s operations and financial performance and, indirectly, the Company’s credit ratings, debt covenant compliance, and liquidity and access to financing; geopolitical events, including the uncertainty caused by the United Kingdom’s planned exit from the European Union commonly referred to as “Brexit”; and legislative or regulatory changes affecting the Company’s businesses.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global electronic components distributor with extensive design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
First Quarters Ended
October 3,
September 28,
2020
2019
(Thousands, except per share data)
Sales
$
4,723,059
$
4,630,009
Cost of sales
4,206,979
4,086,170
Gross profit
516,080
543,839
Selling, general and administrative expenses
471,158
456,503
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
26,420
24,598
Operating income
18,502
62,738
Other (expense) income, net
(19,498
)
4,931
Interest and other financing expenses, net
(22,301
)
(33,631
)
Income (loss) before taxes
(23,297
)
34,038
Income tax benefit
(4,408
)
(7,714
)
Net (loss) income
$
(18,889
)
$
41,752
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.19
)
$
0.40
Diluted
$
(0.19
)
$
0.40
Shares used to compute earnings per share:
Basic
98,897
103,130
Diluted
98,897
104,377
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.21
$
0.21
AVNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
October 3,
June 27,
2020
2020
(Thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
483,056
$
477,038
Receivables, net
2,964,531
2,928,386
Inventories
2,944,673
2,731,988
Prepaid and other current assets
209,928
191,394
Total current assets
6,602,188
6,328,806
Property, plant and equipment, net
404,136
404,607
Goodwill
798,865
773,734
Intangible assets, net
47,448
65,437
Operating lease assets
288,669
275,917
Other assets
240,089
256,696
Total assets
$
8,381,395
$
8,105,197
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
166,992
$
51
Accounts payable
2,005,126
1,754,078
Accrued expenses and other
535,376
472,924
Short-term operating lease liabilities
58,912
53,313
Total current liabilities
2,766,406
2,280,366
Long-term debt
1,195,203
1,424,791
Long-term operating lease liabilities
262,850
253,719
Other liabilities
379,425
419,923
Total liabilities
4,603,884
4,378,799
Shareholders’ equity
3,777,511
3,726,398
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
8,381,395
$
8,105,197
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
First Quarters Ended
October 3, 2020
September 28, 2019
(Thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(18,889
)
$
41,752
Non-cash and other reconciling items:
Depreciation
21,845
24,669
Amortization
20,117
19,911
Amortization of operating lease assets
14,079
15,839
Deferred income taxes
6,614
(3,970
)
Stock-based compensation
4,961
7,218
Asset impairment expense
15,166
—
Other, net
10,898
8,034
Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):
Receivables
(7,116
)
(6,703
)
Inventories
(136,426
)
(64,194
)
Accounts payable
228,740
189,746
Accrued expenses and other, net
(37,545
)
(36,660
)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
122,444
195,642
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net
166,900
110,800
Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net
(234,190
)
(1,100
)
Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net
(545
)
(745
)
Repurchases of common stock
—
(110,805
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(20,756
)
(21,451
)
Other, net
281
548
Net cash flows used for financing activities
(88,310
)
(22,753
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(19,998
)
(29,864
)
Acquisitions of assets
(18,700
)
—
Other, net
753
(12,515
)
Net cash flows used for investing activities
(37,945
)
(42,379
)
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
9,829
(12,507
)
Cash and cash equivalents:
— increase
6,018
118,003
— at beginning of period
477,038
546,105
— at end of period
$
483,056
$
664,108
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).
There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.
Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.
Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.
Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), income from continuing operations and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S., certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.
Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing operations.
Fiscal 2021
Quarter Ended
October 3, 2020*
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
471,158
Amortization of intangible assets and other
(20,175
)
Adjusted operating expenses
450,983
GAAP operating income
$
18,502
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
26,420
Amortization of intangible assets and other
20,175
Adjusted operating income
65,097
GAAP loss before income taxes
$
(23,297
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
26,420
Amortization of intangible assets and other
20,175
Other expenses - equity investment impairments
15,223
Adjusted income before income taxes
38,521
GAAP income tax benefit
$
(4,408
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
4,601
Amortization of intangible assets and other
5,029
Other expenses - equity investment impairments
26
Income tax expense items, net
(2,710
)
Adjusted income tax expense
2,538
GAAP loss
$
(18,889
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
21,819
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
15,146
Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax)
15,197
Income tax expense items, net
2,710
Adjusted income
35,983
GAAP diluted loss per share
$
(0.19
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
0.22
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
0.15
Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax)
0.15
Income tax expense items, net
0.03
Adjusted diluted EPS
0.36
* May not foot due to rounding.
Quarters Ended
Fiscal Year
June 27,
March 28,
December 29,
September 29,
2020*
2020*
2020*
2019*
2019*
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations
$
1,842,122
$
451,099
$
469,646
$
464,873
$
456,503
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
GAAP operating (loss) income - continuing operations
$
(4,628
)
$
1,920
$
(115,760
)
$
46,475
$
62,738
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
81,870
23,796
19,211
14,265
24,598
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) - continuing operations
144,092
(1,744
)
145,836
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
81,555
18,952
21,071
21,454
20,078
Adjusted operating income - continuing operations
302,889
42,924
70,358
82,194
107,414
GAAP (loss) income before income taxes- continuing operations
$
(128,107
)
$
(16,144
)
$
(158,086
)
$
12,086
$
34,038
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
81,870
23,796
19,211
14,265
24,598
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) - continuing operations
144,092
(1,744
)
145,836
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
81,555
18,952
21,071
21,454
20,078
Other expenses and early debt redemption - continuing operations
21,582
2,054
15,526
4,002
-
Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations
200,992
26,914
43,558
51,807
78,713
GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations
$
(98,574
)
$
(68,304
)
$
(29,425
)
$
6,870
$
(7,714
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations
18,648
4,659
4,372
3,377
6,240
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses - continuing operations
6,433
207
6,226
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations
16,119
3,613
4,307
3,964
4,235
Other expenses and early debt redemption - continuing operations
6,238
506
4,992
740
-
Income tax benefit (expense) items, net - continuing operations
47,655
22,996
15,119
(4,071
)
13,611
Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense - continuing operations
(3,481
)
(36,323
)
5,591
10,880
16,372
GAAP (loss) income - continuing operations
$
(29,533
)
$
52,160
$
(128,661
)
$
5,216
$
41,752
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations
63,222
19,137
14,839
10,888
18,358
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) - continuing operations
137,659
(1,951
)
139,610
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations
65,436
15,339
16,764
17,490
15,843
Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) - continuing operations
15,344
1,548
10,534
3,262
-
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net - continuing operations
(47,655
)
(22,996
)
(15,119
)
4,071
(13,611
)
Adjusted income - continuing operations
204,473
63,237
37,967
40,927
62,341
GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share - continuing operations
$
(0.29
)
$
0.53
$
(1.29
)
$
0.05
$
0.40
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations
0.63
0.19
0.15
0.11
0.18
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) - continuing operations
1.37
(0.02
)
1.39
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations
0.65
0.15
0.17
0.17
0.15
Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) - continuing operations
0.15
0.02
0.11
0.03
-
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net - continuing operations
(0.47
)
(0.23
)
(0.15
)
0.04
(0.13
)
Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations
2.04
0.64
0.38
0.40
0.60
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.
Sales of TI Products
The termination of the Company’s electronic components distribution agreement with Texas Instruments (“TI”) will be completed in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Sales of TI products by quarter are outlined in the following table:
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
October 3,
June 27,
March 28,
December 28,
September 28,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
(in millions)
Sales of TI Products
$
241.0
$
322.5
$
400.6
$
399.2
$
443.4
Organic Sales
Organic sales is defined as sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and other items by adjusting Avnet’s prior and current (if necessary) periods to include the sales of acquired businesses and exclude the sales of divested businesses as if the acquisitions and divestitures had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Additionally, fiscal 2021 sales are adjusted for the estimated impact of the extra week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the 14-week fiscal first quarter and the 53-week fiscal year. Organic sales in constant currency is defined as organic sales (as defined above) excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
As a result of declining sales due to the termination of the TI distribution agreement discussed further above, organic sales growth rates have also been adjusted to exclude sales of TI products.
The following table presents the reconciliation of reported sales to organic sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
Estimated
Organic
Sales
Extra
Organic
Sales
As Reported
Week in
Sales
TI Sales
Adj for TI
Q1-Fiscal
Q1-Fiscal
Q1-Fiscal
Q1-Fiscal
Q1-Fiscal
2021
2021 (1)
2021
2021 (2)
2021 (2)
(in millions)
Avnet
$
4,723.1
$
306.0
$
4,417.1
$
241.0
$
4,176.1
Avnet by region
Americas
$
1,205.7
$
77.0
$
1,128.7
$
68.5
$
1,060.2
EMEA
1,480.7
97.0
1,383.7
102.9
1,280.8
Asia
2,036.7
132.0
1,904.7
69.6
1,835.1
Avnet by segment
EC
$
4,382.2
$
284.0
$
4,098.2
$
241.0
$
3,857.2
PF
340.9
22.0
318.9
—
318.9
(1) The impact of the additional week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is estimated.
(2) Sales adjusted for the impact of the termination of the TI distribution contract.
The following table presents reported and organic sales growth rates for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to fiscal 2020.
Organic
Sales
Organic
Sales
As Reported
Sales
Adj for TI
Sales
Sales
Year-Year %
Organic
Organic
Year-Year %
Year-Year %
As Reported
As Reported
Change in
Sales
Sales
Change in
Change in
Q1-Fiscal
Year-Year
Constant
Q1-Fiscal
Year-Year
Constant
Constant
2021
% Change
Currency
2021
% Change
Currency
Currency (1)
(Dollars in millions)
Avnet
$
4,723.1
2.0
%
0.6
%
$
4,176.1
(4.6
)%
(6.0
)%
(1.8
)%
Avnet by region
Americas
$
1,205.7
(0.8
)%
(0.8
)%
$
1,060.2
(7.2
)%
(7.2
)%
(4.9
)%
EMEA
1,480.7
0.7
(3.6
)
1,280.8
(5.9
)
(10.2
)
(7.7
)
Asia
2,036.7
4.8
4.6
1,835.1
(2.0
)
(2.2
)
4.6
Avnet by segment
EC
$
4,382.2
2.1
%
0.7
%
$
3,857.2
(4.6
)%
(5.9
)%
(1.3
)%
PF
340.9
1.5
(0.5
)
318.9
(5.0
)
(7.1
)
(7.1
)
(1) Sales growth rates excluding the impact of the termination of the TI distribution agreement.
Historical Segment Financial Information
Fiscal 2021
First Quarter
October 3, 2020*
(in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
4,382.2
Farnell
340.9
Avnet sales
$
4,723.1
Operating income:
Electronic Components
$
84.4
Farnell
12.0
96.4
Corporate expenses
(31.3
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
(26.4
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other
(20.2
)
Avnet operating income
$
18.5
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
1,205.7
EMEA
1,480.7
Asia
2,036.7
Avnet sales
$
4,723.1
Fiscal Year 2020
Quarters Ended
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fiscal Year
June 27,
March 28,
December 28,
September 28,
2020*
2020*
2020*
2019
2019
(in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
16,340.1
$
3,867.6
$
3,974.7
$
4,203.6
$
4,294.2
Farnell
1,294.2
292.1
335.1
331.2
335.8
Avnet
$
17,634.3
$
4,159.7
$
4,309.8
$
4,534.8
$
4,630.0
Operating income (loss):
Electronic Components
$
349.1
$
58.9
$
84.8
$
93.1
$
112.3
Farnell
75.5
10.4
23.4
20.0
21.8
424.6
69.3
108.2
113.1
134.1
Corporate expenses
(121.6
)
(26.3
)
(37.8
)
(30.9
)
(26.7
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
(81.9
)
(23.8
)
(19.2
)
(14.3
)
(24.6
)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses
(144.1
)
1.7
(145.8
)
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other
(81.6
)
(19.0
)
(21.1
)
(21.4
)
(20.1
)
Avnet operating (loss) income
$
(4.6
)
$
1.9
$
(115.8
)
$
46.5
$
62.7
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
4,755.3
$
1,149.3
$
1,203.6
$
1,186.6
$
1,215.8
EMEA
5,753.4
1,344.2
1,512.5
1,425.8
1,470.9
Asia
7,125.6
1,666.2
1,593.7
1,922.4
1,943.3
Avnet
$
17,634.3
$
4,159.7
$
4,309.8
$
4,534.8
$
4,630.0
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding
Guidance Reconciliation
The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
Low End of
High End of
Guidance Range
Guidance Range
Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
$
0.33
$
0.43
Restructuring, integration and other expense (net of tax)
(0.16
)
(0.08
)
Amortization of intangibles and other (net of tax)