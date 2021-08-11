Avnet : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

Avnet Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Record fourth quarter sales of $5.2 billion, up 25.7% year over year with diluted EPS of $0.85 Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $1.12, up 75% year over year PHOENIX - August 11, 2021- Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 3, 2021. Commenting on the Company's financial results, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher stated, 'In the fourth quarter, we delivered strong sales growth with record sales in our Electronic Components business and at Farnell, driving operating margin improvement approaching our 3% and 10% near-term targets, respectively. We remain well-positioned across all operating regions and are continuing to capitalize on the strong demand environment to capture additional market opportunities. Avnet's role at the center of the technology supply chain continues to be more vital than ever. As a result, our focus on providing trusted support to our customers and suppliers is driving robust financial performance which is demonstrated in our results.' Fiscal Fourth Quarter Key Financial Highlights: ● Sales of $5.2 billion, up from $4.9 billion sequentially and $4.2 billion in the prior year quarter. o On a constant currency basis, sales grew 21.5% year over year and 6.4% sequentially. ● GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.85, compared with $0.53 in the prior year quarter. o Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.12, compared with $0.64 in the prior year quarter. ● GAAP operating margin of 2.3% increased 221 basis points year over year. o Adjusted operating margin of 2.9% increased 187 basis points year over year. ● Farnell operating margins increased 469 basis points year over year and 224 basis points sequentially to 8.3%.

Key Financial Metrics ($ in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP) Jun - 21 Jun - 20 Change Y/Y Mar - 21 Change Q/Q Sales $ 5,226.7 $ 4,159.7 25.7 % $ 4,916.7 6.3 % Operating Income 118.0 1.9 6,045.9 % 87.7 34.6 % Operating Income Margin 2.3 % 0.1 % 221 bps 1.8 % 48 bps Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.85 $ 0.53 60.4 % $ 1.07 (20.6) % Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1) Jun - 21 Jun - 20 Change Y/Y Mar - 21 Change Q/Q Sales $ 5,226.7 $ 4,159.7 25.7 % $ 4,916.7 6.3 % Adjusted Operating Income 151.8 42.9 253.7 % 110.5 37.3 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 2.9 % 1.0 % 187 bps 2.3 % 65 bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.12 $ 0.64 75.0 % $ 0.74 51.4 % Segment and Geographical Mix Jun - 21 Jun - 20 Change Y/Y Mar - 21 Change Q/Q Electronic Components (EC) Sales $ 4,785.3 $ 3,867.6 23.7 % $ 4,520.6 5.9 % EC Operating Income Margin 3.1 % 1.5 % 157 bps 2.6 % 47 bps Farnell Sales $ 441.4 $ 292.1 51.1 % $ 396.1 11.4 % Farnell Operating Income Margin 8.3 % 3.6 % 469 bps 6.0 % 224 bps Americas Sales $ 1,194.4 $ 1,149.3 3.9 % $ 1,161.0 2.9 % EMEA Sales 1,737.3 1,344.2 29.3 % 1,585.6 9.6 % Asia Sales 2,295.0 1,666.2 37.7 % 2,170.1 5.8 % TI Sales Jun - 21 Jun - 20 Change Y/Y Mar - 21 Change Q/Q Sales of TI Products $ - $ 322.5 - % $ 1.7 - % (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' section of this press release. Additional Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights ● Returned $22 million to shareholders with dividends paid during the quarter, upon increasing the dividend by 4.8% in the fiscal fourth quarter. ● Redeemed $300 million of outstanding 3.75% notes in May 2021 and refinanced with $300 million 3.0% notes due May 2031. ● Infineon ATV awarded Avnet Americas Distributor of the Year. ● ams Osram named Avnet Americas Distributor of the Year. ● Avnet was selected as Mercury Supplier of the Year.

Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Ending on October 2, 2021 Guidance Range Midpoint Sales $5.1B - $5.4B $5.25B Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) $1.02 - $1.12 $1.07 (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the 'Non-GAAP Financial Information' section of this press release. The above guidance is based upon current market conditions and inventory availability. The mid-point of the sales guidance indicates year over year organic growth of 26% after excluding the extra week and sales of TI products in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The above guidance also excludes amortization of intangibles, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes an effective tax rate of between 19% and 23% as compared to 13.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The above guidance assumes 100 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below: Q1 Fiscal 2022 Q4 Fiscal Q1 Fiscal Guidance 2021 2021 Euro $1.18 $1.20 $1.17 GBP $1.39 $1.40 $1.29 Today's Conference Call and Webcast Details Avnet will host a quarterly webcast and teleconference today at 1:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update. The webcast can be accessed via Avnet's Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com. Those who would still like to participate in the live call can dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, through November 9 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13719590. Forward-Looking Statements This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like 'believes,' 'projected', 'plans,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'should,' 'will,' 'may,' 'estimates' or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. You should understand that the following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company's future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global economic systems, access to financial markets and the Company's employees, operations,

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Thousands, except per share data) Sales $ 5,226,734 $ 4,159,700 $ 19,534,679 $ 17,634,333 Cost of sales 4,581,787 3,684,629 17,294,049 15,570,877 Gross profit 644,947 475,071 2,240,630 2,063,456 Selling, general and administrative expenses 498,497 451,099 1,874,831 1,842,122 Restructuring, integration, impairment and other expenses 28,449 22,052 84,391 225,962 Operating income (loss) 118,001 1,920 281,408 (4,628) Other (expense) income, net (2,955) 7,425 (19,006) (2,215) Interest and other financing expenses, net (23,345) (25,489) (89,473) (122,742) Income (loss) before taxes 91,701 (16,144) 172,929 (129,585) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,346 (68,304) (20,185) (98,504) Net income (loss) $ 85,355 $ 52,160 $ 193,114 $ (31,081) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.53 $ 1.95 $ (0.31) Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.53 $ 1.93 $ (0.31) Shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 99,655 98,855 99,258 100,474 Diluted 100,630 99,025 100,168 100,474 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.85 $ 0.84

AVNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 (Thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,691 $ 477,038 Receivables, net 3,576,130 2,928,386 Inventories 3,236,837 2,731,988 Prepaid and other current assets 150,763 191,394 Total current assets 7,163,421 6,328,806 Property, plant and equipment, net 368,452 404,607 Goodwill 838,105 773,734 Intangible assets, net 28,539 65,437 Operating lease assets 265,988 275,917 Other assets 260,917 256,696 Total assets $ 8,925,422 $ 8,105,197 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 23,078 $ 51 Accounts payable 2,401,357 1,754,078 Accrued expenses and other 572,457 472,924 Short-term operating lease liabilities 58,346 53,313 Total current liabilities 3,055,238 2,280,366 Long-term debt 1,191,329 1,424,791 Long-term operating lease liabilities 239,838 253,719 Other liabilities 354,833 419,923 Total liabilities 4,841,238 4,378,799 Shareholders' equity 4,084,184 3,726,398 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,925,422 $ 8,105,197

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Years Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 (Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 193,114 $ (31,081) Non-cash and other reconciling items: Depreciation 90,884 101,100 Amortization 41,033 81,139 Amortization of operating lease assets 56,782 60,656 Deferred income taxes 14,650 (34,264) Stock-based compensation 29,339 26,832 Goodwill, long-lived asset and other impairments 15,166 159,346 Other, net 22,512 31,343 Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested): Receivables (615,353) 221,486 Inventories (409,075) 266,791 Accounts payable 620,973 (106,990) Accrued expenses and other, net 30,924 (46,176) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 90,949 730,182 Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of notes, net of discounts 297,660 - Repayments of public notes (305,077) (302,038) Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net 22,900 (227,300) Borrowings (repayments) under senior unsecured credit facility, net (231,680) 223,058 Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net (2,789) (2,123) Repurchases of common stock - (237,842) Dividends paid on common stock (84,309) (83,975) Other, net (10,718) (14,330) Net cash flows used for financing activities (314,013) (644,550) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (50,363) (73,516) Acquisitions of assets and businesses (18,381) (51,509) Other, net 7,548 (9,992) Net cash flows used for investing activities (61,196) (135,017) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,913 (19,682) Cash and cash equivalents: - decrease (277,347) (69,067) - at beginning of period 477,038 546,105 - at end of period $ 199,691 $ 477,038

Non-GAAP Financial Information In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ('GAAP'), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income before income taxes, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document). There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company's results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company's results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as 'constant currency.' Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period. Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company's operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet's normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other. Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales. ​ Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings (loss) per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company's net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes

in the U.S., certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management's focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company's net profitability for the investing public. Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet's continuing operations. Quarters Ended Fiscal Year July 3, April 3, January 2, October 3, 2021* 2021 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,874,831 $ 498,497 $ 463,092 $ 442,084 $ 471,158 Amortization of intangible assets and other (41,245) (5,370) (5,283) (10,417) (20,175) Adjusted operating expenses 1,833,586 493,127 457,809 431,667 450,983 GAAP operating income $ 281,408 $ 118,001 $ 87,684 $ 57,221 $ 18,502 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 84,391 28,449 17,574 11,948 26,420 Amortization of intangible assets and other 41,245 5,370 5,283 10,417 20,175 Adjusted operating income 407,044 151,820 110,541 79,586 65,097 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 172,929 $ 91,701 $ 70,121 $ 34,403 $ (23,297) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 84,391 28,449 17,574 11,948 26,420 Amortization of intangible assets and other 41,245 5,370 5,283 10,417 20,175 Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other 20,413 5,139 - 51 15,223 Adjusted income before income taxes 318,978 130,659 92,978 56,819 38,521 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) $ (20,185) $ 6,346 $ (37,363) $ 15,240 $ (4,408) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 17,468 6,172 4,118 2,577 4,601 Amortization of intangible assets and other 9,099 1,025 1,008 2,037 5,029 Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other 90 38 - 26 26 Income tax benefit (expense) items, net 41,275 4,091 50,682 (10,788) (2,710) Adjusted income tax expense 47,747 17,672 18,445 9,092 2,538 GAAP net income (loss) $ 193,114 $ 85,355 $ 107,484 $ 19,163 $ (18,889) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 66,923 22,277 13,456 9,371 21,819 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 32,146 4,345 4,275 8,380 15,146 Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other (net of tax) 20,323 5,101 - 25 15,197 Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (41,275) (4,091) (50,682) 10,788 2,710 Adjusted net income 271,231 112,987 74,533 47,727 35,983 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.93 $ 0.85 $ 1.07 $ 0.19 $ (0.19) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.67 0.22 0.13 0.09 0.22 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 0.32 0.04 0.04 0.09 0.15 Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other (net of tax) 0.20 0.05 - 0.00 0.15 Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (0.41) (0.04) (0.50) 0.11 0.03 Adjusted diluted EPS 2.71 1.12 0.74 0.48 0.36 * May not foot/cross foot due to roundingand differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.

Quarters Ended Fiscal Year June 27, March 28, December 29, September 29, 2020* 2020* 2020* 2019* 2019* ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,842,122 $ 451,099 $ 469,646 $ 464,873 $ 456,503 Amortization of intangible assets and other (81,555) (18,952) (21,071) (21,454) (20,078) Adjusted operating expenses 1,760,567 432,147 448,576 443,419 436,426 GAAP operating (loss) income $ (4,628) $ 1,920 $ (115,760) $ 46,475 $ 62,738 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 81,870 23,796 19,211 14,265 24,598 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expenses (benefits) 144,092 (1,744) 145,836 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other 81,555 18,952 21,071 21,454 20,078 Adjusted operating income 302,889 42,924 70,358 82,194 107,414 GAAP (loss) income before income taxes $ (128,107) $ (16,144) $ (158,086) $ 12,086 $ 34,038 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 81,870 23,796 19,211 14,265 24,598 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expenses (benefits) 144,092 (1,744) 145,836 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other 81,555 18,952 21,071 21,454 20,078 Other expenses and early debt redemption 21,582 2,054 15,526 4,002 - Adjusted income before income taxes 200,992 26,914 43,558 51,807 78,713 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) $ (98,574) $ (68,304) $ (29,425) $ 6,870 $ (7,714) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 18,648 4,659 4,372 3,377 6,240 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expenses 6,433 207 6,226 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other 16,119 3,613 4,307 3,964 4,235 Other expenses and early debt redemption 6,238 506 4,992 740 - Income tax benefit (expense) items, net 47,655 22,996 15,119 (4,071) 13,611 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense (3,481) (36,323) 5,591 10,880 16,372 GAAP net (loss) income $ (29,533) $ 52,160 $ (128,661) $ 5,216 $ 41,752 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 63,222 19,137 14,839 10,888 18,358 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) 137,659 (1,951) 139,610 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 65,436 15,339 16,764 17,490 15,843 Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) 15,344 1,548 10,534 3,262 - Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (47,655) (22,996) (15,119) 4,071 (13,611) Adjusted net income 204,473 63,237 37,967 40,927 62,341 GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.29) $ 0.53 $ (1.29) $ 0.05 $ 0.40 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.63 0.19 0.15 0.11 0.18 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) 1.37 (0.02) 1.39 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 0.65 0.15 0.17 0.17 0.15 Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) 0.15 0.02 0.11 0.03 - Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (0.47) (0.23) (0.15) 0.04 (0.13) Adjusted diluted EPS 2.04 0.64 0.38 0.40 0.60 *May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.

Sales of TI Products In December 2020, the termination of the Company's electronic components distribution agreement with Texas Instruments ('TI') was completed. Sales of TI products by quarter are outlined in the following table: Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter July 3, April 3, January 2, October 3, June 27, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (in millions) Sales of TI Products $ - $ 1.7 $ 49.6 $ 241.0 $ 322.5 Organic Sales Organic sales is defined as sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and other items by adjusting Avnet's prior and current periods (if necessary) to include the sales of acquired businesses and exclude the sales of divested businesses as if the acquisitions and divestitures had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Additionally, fiscal 2021 sales are adjusted for the estimated impact of the extra week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the 14-week fiscal first quarter and the 53-week fiscal year. Organic sales in constant currency is defined as organic sales (as defined above) excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. As a result of declining sales due to the termination of the TI distribution agreement discussed further above, organic sales growth rates have also been adjusted to exclude sales of TI products. The following table presents the reconciliation of reported sales to organic sales for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2021. Quarter Ended Year Ended Sales Organic Organic As Reported Sales Sales Organic Sales and Organic TI Sales Adj for TI As Reported Estimated Sales TI Sales Adj for TI Q4-Fiscal Q4-Fiscal Q4-Fiscal Q4-Fiscal Extra Q4-Fiscal Q4-Fiscal Q4-Fiscal 2021 2021(1) 2021(1) 2021 Week(2) 2021 2021(1) 2021(1) (in millions) Avnet $ 5,226.7 $ - $ 5,226.7 $ 19,534.7 $ 306.0 $ 19,228.7 $ 292.2 $ 18,936.5 Avnet by region Americas $ 1,194.4 $ - $ 1,194.4 $ 4,662.5 $ 77.0 $ 4,585.5 $ 82.9 $ 4,502.6 EMEA 1,737.3 - 1,737.3 6,149.9 97.0 6,052.9 124.2 5,928.7 Asia 2,295.0 - 2,295.0 8,722.3 132.0 8,590.3 85.1 8,505.2 Avnet by segment EC $ 4,785.3 $ - $ 4,785.3 $ 18,030.5 $ 284.0 $ 17,746.5 $ 292.2 $ 17,454.3 Farnell 441.4 - 441.4 1,504.2 22.0 1,482.2 - 1,482.2 (1) Sales adjusted for the impact of the termination of the TI distribution contract. (2) The impact of the additional week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is estimated.

The following table presents reported and organic sales growth rates for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 compared to fiscal 2020. Quarter Ended Year Ended Sales Organic Organic As Reported Sales Sales Organic Sales Sales and Organic Adj for TI As Reported Sales Adj for TI As Reported Year-Year % Year-Year % Sales Year-Year % Organic Year-Year % Year-Year % and Organic Change in Change in As Reported Change in Sales Change in Change in Year-Year Constant Constant Year-Year Constant Year-Year Constant Constant % Change Currency Currency(1) % Change Currency % Change Currency Currency(1) Avnet 25.7 % 21.5 % 31.7 % 10.8 % 8.0 % 9.0 % 6.3 % 14.8 % Avnet by region Americas 3.9 % 3.9 % 12.3 % (2.0) % (2.0) % (3.6) % (3.6) % 2.8 % EMEA 29.3 18.2 28.7 6.9 (0.4) 5.2 (2.1) 5.4 Asia 37.7 36.9 48.2 22.4 21.7 20.6 19.8 30.8 Avnet by segment EC 23.7 % 20.0 % 30.9 % 10.3 % 7.8 % 8.6 % 6.0 % 15.3 % Farnell 51.1 41.1 41.1 16.2 11.2 14.5 9.5 9.5 (1) Sales growth rates excluding the impact of the termination of the TI distribution agreement. Historical Segment Financial Information Fiscal 2021 Quarters Ended Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fiscal Year July 3, January 2, January 2, October 3, 2021* 2021 2021 2021 2020 (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 18,030.5 $ 4,785.3 $ 4,520.6 $ 4,342.4 $ 4,382.2 Farnell 1,504.2 441.4 396.1 325.8 340.9 Avnet sales $ 19,534.7 $ 5,226.7 $ 4,916.7 $ 4,668.2 $ 4,723.1 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 454.8 $ 147.8 $ 118.6 $ 103.9 $ 84.4 Farnell 86.9 36.5 23.9 14.6 12.0 541.7 184.3 142.5 118.5 96.4 Corporate expenses (134.7) (32.5) (31.9) (39.0) (31.3) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (84.4) (28.4) (17.6) (11.9) (26.4) Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (41.2) (5.4) (5.3) (10.4) (20.2) Avnet operating income $ 281.4 $ 118.0 $ 87.7 $ 57.2 $ 18.5 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 4,662.5 $ 1,194.4 $ 1,161.0 $ 1,101.5 $ 1,205.7 EMEA 6,149.9 1,737.3 1,585.6 1,346.3 1,480.7 Asia 8,722.3 2,295.0 2,170.1 2,220.4 2,036.7 Avnet sales $ 19,534.7 $ 5,226.7 $ 4,916.7 $ 4,668.2 $ 4,723.1 * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding

Fiscal Year 2020 Quarters Ended Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fiscal Year June 27, March 28, December 28, September 28, 2020* 2020* 2020* 2019 2019 (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 16,340.1 $ 3,867.6 $ 3,974.7 $ 4,203.6 $ 4,294.2 Farnell 1,294.2 292.1 335.1 331.2 335.8 Avnet $ 17,634.3 $ 4,159.7 $ 4,309.8 $ 4,534.8 $ 4,630.0 Operating income (loss): Electronic Components $ 349.1 $ 58.9 $ 84.8 $ 93.1 $ 112.3 Farnell 75.5 10.4 23.4 20.0 21.8 424.6 69.3 108.2 113.1 134.1 Corporate expenses (121.6) (26.3) (37.8) (30.9) (26.7) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (81.9) (23.8) (19.2) (14.3) (24.6) Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expenses (144.1) 1.7 (145.8) - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (81.6) (19.0) (21.1) (21.4) (20.1) Avnet operating (loss) income $ (4.6) $ 1.9 $ (115.8) $ 46.5 $ 62.7 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 4,755.3 $ 1,149.3 $ 1,203.6 $ 1,186.6 $ 1,215.8 EMEA 5,753.4 1,344.2 1,512.5 1,425.8 1,470.9 Asia 7,125.6 1,666.2 1,593.7 1,922.4 1,943.3 Avnet $ 17,634.3 $ 4,159.7 $ 4,309.8 $ 4,534.8 $ 4,630.0 * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding Guidance Reconciliation The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Low End of High End of Guidance Range Guidance Range Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance $ 1.02 $ 1.12 Restructuring, integration and other expense (net of tax) (0.08) (0.04) Amortization of intangibles and other (net of tax) (0.04) (0.02) Income tax expense adjustments (0.05) 0.05 GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.85 $ 1.11