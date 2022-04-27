Avnet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Third quarter sales of $6.5 billion, up 32% year over year and 11% sequentially
Diluted EPS of $1.84 and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.15
Electronic Components and Farnell operating margins increased to 4.4% and 14.9%, respectively
Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its third quarter ended April 2, 2022.
Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher stated, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter of sales and operating margin growth. Farnell achieved record operating margin as our continued investments in inventory breadth and e-commerce capabilities continue to pay off. Supported by increased sales, the Americas expanded operating margins for the fifth consecutive quarter. Growing demand for supply chain orchestration is driving strong financial performance across our global business. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, amid the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, we continue to anticipate a favorable demand environment and expect to sustain strong margins from our recently implemented operating improvements.”
Fiscal Third Quarter Key Financial Highlights:
Sales of $6.5 billion, up from $5.9 billion sequentially and $4.9 billion in the prior year quarter.
On a constant currency basis, sales grew 35.7% year over year and 11.4% sequentially.
GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.84, compared with $1.07 in the prior year quarter.
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.15, compared with $0.74 in the prior year quarter.
Farnell operating margins increased 123 basis points sequentially to 14.9%.
Electronic Components operating margins increased 92 basis points sequentially to 4.4%, supported by growth in EMEA and the Americas and better than expected results in Asia.
Returned $25.6 million to shareholders in dividends, with the dividend payout increasing 23.8% year over year.
Key Financial Metrics
($ in millions, except per share data)
Third Quarter Results (GAAP)
Mar – 22
Mar – 21
Change Y/Y
Dec – 21
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
6,488.1
$
4,916.7
32.0
%
$
5,865.2
10.6
%
Operating Income
274.4
87.7
213.0
%
211.7
29.6
%
Operating Income Margin
4.2
%
1.8
%
245
bps
3.6
%
62
bps
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
1.84
$
1.07
72.0
%
$
1.50
22.7
%
Third Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)
Mar – 22
Mar – 21
Change Y/Y
Dec – 21
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
6,488.1
$
4,916.7
32.0
%
$
5,865.2
10.6
%
Adjusted Operating Income
303.7
110.5
174.8
%
215.5
41.0
%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
4.7
%
2.3
%
243
bps
3.7
%
101
bps
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
2.15
$
0.74
190.5
%
$
1.51
42.4
%
Segment and Geographical Mix
Mar – 22
Mar – 21
Change Y/Y
Dec – 21
Change Q/Q
Electronic Components (EC) Sales
$
6,019.1
$
4,520.6
33.2
%
$
5,424.3
11.0
%
EC Operating Income Margin
4.4
%
2.6
%
178
bps
3.5
%
92
bps
Farnell Sales
$
469.0
$
396.1
18.4
%
$
440.9
6.4
%
Farnell Operating Income Margin
14.9
%
6.0
%
886
bps
13.7
%
123
bps
Americas Sales
$
1,627.2
$
1,161.0
40.2
%
$
1,391.5
16.9
%
EMEA Sales
2,185.7
1,585.6
37.9
%
1,840.8
18.7
%
Asia Sales
2,675.2
2,170.1
23.3
%
2,632.9
1.6
%
_________________________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.
Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Ending on July 2, 2022
Guidance Range
Midpoint
Sales
$6.0B – $6.4B
$6.2B
Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)
$1.90 – $2.00
$1.95
_________________________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.
The above guidance is based upon current market conditions and inventory availability, the current state of COVID restrictions and geopolitical events. The above guidance excludes amortization of intangibles, the possibility of increased COVID restrictions, any additional expense associated with the Russian-Ukraine conflict and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes an effective tax rate of between 21% and 25%. The above guidance assumes 99 million average diluted shares outstanding and currency exchange rates versus the U.S. Dollar as shown in the table below:
Q4 Fiscal
2022
Q3 Fiscal
Q4 Fiscal
Guidance
2022
2021
Euro
$1.08
$1.12
$1.20
GBP
$1.30
$1.34
$1.40
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Third Quarters Ended
Nine Months Ended
April 2,
April 3,
April 2,
April 3,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Thousands, except per share data)
Sales
$
6,488,143
$
4,916,714
$
17,938,055
$
14,307,945
Cost of sales
5,675,110
4,348,364
15,752,295
12,712,262
Gross profit
813,033
568,350
2,185,760
1,595,683
Selling, general and administrative expenses
512,364
463,092
1,499,904
1,376,333
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
26,261
—
26,261
—
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
—
17,574
5,272
55,943
Operating income
274,408
87,684
654,323
163,407
Other (expense) income, net
(469
)
4,779
858
(16,052
)
Interest and other financing expenses, net
(25,914
)
(22,342
)
(70,388
)
(66,128
)
Income before taxes
248,025
70,121
584,793
81,227
Income tax expense (benefit)
64,608
(37,363
)
139,237
(26,532
)
Net income
$
183,417
$
107,484
$
445,556
$
107,759
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.86
$
1.08
$
4.50
$
1.09
Diluted
$
1.84
$
1.07
$
4.44
$
1.08
Shares used to compute earnings per share:
Basic
98,659
99,542
99,113
99,125
Diluted
99,486
100,247
100,296
100,013
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.26
$
0.21
$
0.74
$
0.63
AVNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
April 2,
July 3,
2022
2021
(Thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
199,457
$
199,691
Receivables
4,164,573
3,576,130
Inventories
3,680,821
3,236,837
Prepaid and other current assets
172,792
150,763
Total current assets
8,217,643
7,163,421
Property, plant and equipment, net
323,420
368,452
Goodwill
805,384
838,105
Intangible assets, net
15,975
28,539
Operating lease assets
245,149
265,988
Other assets
174,102
260,917
Total assets
$
9,781,673
$
8,925,422
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
424,182
$
23,078
Accounts payable
2,968,845
2,401,357
Accrued expenses and other
616,079
572,457
Short-term operating lease liabilities
56,682
58,346
Total current liabilities
4,065,788
3,055,238
Long-term debt
922,041
1,191,329
Long-term operating lease liabilities
216,609
239,838
Other liabilities
320,515
354,833
Total liabilities
5,524,953
4,841,238
Shareholders’ equity
4,256,720
4,084,184
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
9,781,673
$
8,925,422
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended
April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
(Thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
445,556
$
107,759
Non-cash and other reconciling items:
Depreciation
65,719
67,462
Amortization
12,034
35,730
Amortization of operating lease assets
40,298
42,054
Deferred income taxes
1,423
11,510
Stock-based compensation
28,638
22,293
Impairments
—
15,166
Other, net
47,667
7,558
Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):
Receivables
(880,957
)
(405,700
)
Inventories
(549,999
)
63,017
Accounts payable
628,822
224,151
Accrued expenses and other, net
141,381
6,526
Net cash flows (used) provided by operating activities
(19,418
)
197,526
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net
57,400
—
Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net
—
(232,347
)
Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt, net
117,982
(2,192
)
Repurchases of common stock
(88,952
)
—
Dividends paid on common stock
(73,253
)
(62,400
)
Other, net
(16,853
)
(11,455
)
Net cash flows used for financing activities
(3,676
)
(308,394
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(33,679
)
(39,001
)
Acquisitions of assets and businesses
—
(18,371
)
Proceeds from liquidation of Company owned life insurance policies
84,343
—
Other, net
724
6,201
Net cash flows provided (used) for investing activities
51,388
(51,171
)
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(28,528
)
7,750
Cash and cash equivalents:
— decrease
(234
)
(154,289
)
— at beginning of period
199,691
477,038
— at end of period
$
199,457
$
322,749
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income before income taxes, (v) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).
There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.
Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.
Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.
Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings (loss) per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.
Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Fiscal
Quarters Ended
Year to Date
April 2,
January 1,
October 2,
2022*
2022*
2022*
2021*
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
1,499,904
$
512,364
$
501,363
486,178
Amortization of intangible assets and other
(12,109
)
(3,074
)
(3,796
)
(5,239
)
Adjusted operating expenses
1,487,795
509,290
497,567
480,939
GAAP operating income
$
654,323
$
274,408
$
211,672
168,243
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
5,272
-
-
5,272
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
26,261
26,261
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
12,109
3,074
3,796
5,239
Adjusted operating income
697,965
303,743
215,468
178,754
GAAP income before income taxes
$
584,793
$
248,025
$
191,779
144,990
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
5,272
-
-
5,272
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
26,261
26,261
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
12,109
3,074
3,796
5,239
Other expenses
441
-
-
441
Adjusted income before income taxes
628,876
277,360
195,575
155,942
GAAP income tax expense
$
139,237
$
64,608
$
40,958
33,672
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
1,012
-
-
1,012
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
6,836
6,836
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other
2,369
667
704
998
Other expenses
136
-
-
136
Income tax (expense) benefit items, net
(8,766
)
(8,613
)
2,917
(3,070
)
Adjusted income tax expense
140,824
63,498
44,579
32,748
GAAP net income
$
445,556
$
183,417
$
150,821
111,318
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
4,260
-
-
4,260
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax)
19,425
19,425
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
9,740
2,407
3,092
4,241
Other expenses (net of tax)
305
-
-
305
Income tax expense (benefit) items, net
8,766
8,613
(2,917
)
3,070
Adjusted net income
488,052
213,862
150,996
123,194
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
4.44
$
1.84
$
1.50
1.10
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
0.04
-
-
0.04
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax)
0.19
0.20
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
0.10
0.02
0.03
0.04
Other expenses (net of tax)
0.00
-
-
0.00
Income tax expense (benefit) items, net
0.09
0.09
(0.03
)
0.03
Adjusted diluted EPS
4.87
2.15
1.51
1.22
_________________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Quarters Ended
Fiscal Year
July 3,
April 3,
January 2,
October 3,
2021*
2021
2021
2021
2020
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
1,874,831
$
498,497
$
463,092
$
442,084
$
471,158
Amortization of intangible assets and other
(41,245
)
(5,370
)
(5,283
)
(10,417
)
(20,175
)
Adjusted operating expenses
1,833,586
493,127
457,809
431,667
450,983
GAAP operating income
$
281,408
$
118,001
$
87,684
$
57,221
$
18,502
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
84,391
28,449
17,574
11,948
26,420
Amortization of intangible assets and other
41,245
5,370
5,283
10,417
20,175
Adjusted operating income
407,044
151,820
110,541
79,586
65,097
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
$
172,929
$
91,701
$
70,121
$
34,403
$
(23,297
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
84,391
28,449
17,574
11,948
26,420
Amortization of intangible assets and other
41,245
5,370
5,283
10,417
20,175
Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other
20,413
5,139
-
51
15,223
Adjusted income before income taxes
318,978
130,659
92,978
56,819
38,521
GAAP income tax expense (benefit)
$
(20,185
)
$
6,346
$
(37,363
)
$
15,240
$
(4,408
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
17,468
6,172
4,118
2,577
4,601
Amortization of intangible assets and other
9,099
1,025
1,008
2,037
5,029
Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other
90
38
-
26
26
Income tax benefit (expense) items, net
41,275
4,091
50,682
(10,788
)
(2,710
)
Adjusted income tax expense
47,747
17,672
18,445
9,092
2,538
GAAP net income (loss)
$
193,114
$
85,355
$
107,484
$
19,163
$
(18,889
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
66,923
22,277
13,456
9,371
21,819
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
32,146
4,345
4,275
8,380
15,146
Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other (net of tax)
20,323
5,101
-
25
15,197
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net
(41,275
)
(4,091
)
(50,682
)
10,788
2,710
Adjusted net income
271,231
112,987
74,533
47,727
35,983
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.93
$
0.85
$
1.07
$
0.19
$
(0.19
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
0.67
0.22
0.13
0.09
0.22
Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)
0.32
0.04
0.04
0.09
0.15
Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other (net of tax)
0.20
0.05
-
0.00
0.15
Income tax (benefit) expense items, net
(0.41
)
(0.04
)
(0.50
)
0.11
0.03
Adjusted diluted EPS
2.71
1.12
0.74
0.48
0.36
_________________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.
Organic Sales
Organic sales is defined as sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and other items by adjusting Avnet’s prior and current periods (if necessary) to include the sales of acquired businesses and exclude the sales of divested businesses as if the acquisitions and divestitures had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Additionally, fiscal 2021 sales are adjusted for the estimated impact of the extra week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the 14-week fiscal first quarter and the 53-week fiscal year. Organic sales in constant currency is defined as organic sales (as defined above) excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
As a result of declining sales due to the termination of the TI distribution agreement in December 2020, organic sales growth rates have also been adjusted to exclude sales of TI products.
Reported sales were the same as organic sales for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022. The following table presents the reconciliation of reported sales to organic sales for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021.
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sales
Organic
Estimated
Organic
As Reported
Sales
Sales
Extra
Organic
Sales
and Organic
TI Sales
Adj for TI
As Reported
Week in
Sales
TI Sales
Adj for TI
Q3-Fiscal
Q3-Fiscal
Q3-Fiscal
Q3-Fiscal
Fiscal
Q3-Fiscal
Q3-Fiscal
Q3-Fiscal
2021
2021(1)
2021(1)
2021
2021(2)
2021
2021(1)
2021(1)
(in millions)
Avnet
$
4,916.7
$
1.7
$
4,915.0
$
14,307.9
$
306.0
$
14,001.9
$
292.2
$
13,709.7
Avnet by region
Americas
$
1,161.0
$
0.4
$
1,160.6
$
3,468.1
$
77.0
$
3,391.1
$
82.9
$
3,308.2
EMEA
1,585.6
0.5
1,585.1
4,412.6
97.0
4,315.6
124.2
4,191.4
Asia
2,170.1
0.8
2,169.3
6,427.2
132.0
6,295.2
85.1
6,210.1
Avnet by segment
EC
$
4,520.6
$
1.7
$
4,518.9
$
13,245.1
$
284.0
$
12,961.1
$
292.2
$
12,668.9
Farnell
396.1
—
396.1
1,062.8
22.0
1,040.8
—
1,040.8
_________________
(1)
Sales adjusted for the impact of the termination of the TI distribution contract.
(2)
The impact of the additional week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is estimated.
The following table presents reported and organic sales growth rates for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to fiscal 2021.
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Organic
Organic
Sales
Sales
Sales
Organic
Sales
As Reported
Adj for TI
As Reported
Sales
Adj for TI
Sales
Year-Year %
Year-Year %
Sales
Year-Year %
Organic
Year-Year %
Year-Year %
As Reported
Change in
Change in
As Reported
Change in
Sales
Change in
Change in
Year-Year
Constant
Constant
Year-Year
Constant
Year-Year
Constant
Constant
% Change
Currency
Currency(1)
% Change
Currency
% Change
Currency
Currency(1)
Avnet
32.0
%
35.7
%
35.7
%
25.4
%
26.9
%
28.1
%
29.6
%
32.4
%
Avnet by region
Americas
40.2
%
40.2
%
40.2
%
23.3
%
23.3
%
26.1
%
26.1
%
29.3
%
EMEA
37.9
47.6
47.7
30.9
35.0
33.8
38.0
42.1
Asia
23.3
24.5
24.5
22.7
23.3
25.3
25.9
27.6
Avnet by segment
EC
33.2
%
36.9
%
36.9
%
25.1
%
26.7
%
27.9
%
29.5
%
32.5
%
Farnell
18.4
21.8
21.8
28.4
28.6
31.2
31.3
31.3
________________
(1)
Sales growth rates excluding the impact of the termination of the TI distribution agreement.
Historical Segment Financial Information
Fiscal 2022
Quarters Ended
Fiscal
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Year to Date
April 2,
January 1,
October 2,
2022*
2022*
2022
2021
(in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
16,572.9
$
6,019.1
$
5,424.3
$
5,129.5
Farnell
1,365.1
469.0
440.9
455.2
Avnet sales
$
17,938.1
$
6,488.1
$
5,865.2
$
5,584.7
Operating income:
Electronic Components
$
616.4
$
265.0
$
188.9
$
162.4
Farnell
179.6
69.8
60.2
49.6
796.0
334.8
249.1
212.0
Corporate expenses
(98.0
)
(31.1
)
(33.6
)
(33.3
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
(5.3
)
-
-
(5.3
)
Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses
(26.3
)
(26.3
)
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other
(12.1
)
(3.1
)
(3.8
)
(5.2
)
Avnet operating income
$
654.3
$
274.4
$
211.7
$
168.2
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
4,277.6
$
1,627.2
$
1,391.5
$
1,258.8
EMEA
5,774.1
2,185.7
1,840.8
1,747.6
Asia
7,886.4
2,675.2
2,632.9
2,578.3
Avnet sales
$
17,938.1
$
6,488.1
$
5,865.2
$
5,584.7
____________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Fiscal Year 2021
Quarters Ended
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fiscal Year
July 3,
April 3,
January 2,
October 3,
2021*
2021
2021
2021
2020
(in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
18,030.5
$
4,785.3
$
4,520.6
$
4,342.4
$
4,382.2
Farnell
1,504.2
441.4
396.1
325.8
340.9
Avnet
$
19,534.7
$
5,226.7
$
4,916.7
$
4,668.2
$
4,723.1
Operating income:
Electronic Components
$
454.8
$
147.8
$
118.6
$
103.9
$
84.4
Farnell
86.9
36.5
23.9
14.6
12.0
541.7
184.3
142.5
118.5
96.4
Corporate expenses
(134.7
)
(32.5
)
(31.9
)
(39.0
)
(31.3
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
(84.4
)
(28.4
)
(17.6
)
(11.9
)
(26.4
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other
(41.2
)
(5.4
)
(5.3
)
(10.4
)
(20.2
)
Avnet operating income
$
281.4
$
118.0
$
87.7
$
57.2
$
18.5
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
4,662.5
$
1,194.4
$
1,161.0
$
1,101.5
$
1,205.7
EMEA
6,149.9
1,737.3
1,585.6
1,346.3
1,480.7
Asia
8,722.3
2,295.0
2,170.1
2,220.4
2,036.7
Avnet
$
19,534.7
$
5,226.7
$
4,916.7
$
4,668.2
$
4,723.1
_____________
* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Guidance Reconciliation
The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Low End of
High End of
Guidance Range
Guidance Range
Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
$
1.90
$
2.00
Amortization of intangibles and other (net of tax)