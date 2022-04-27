Avnet : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Avnet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Third quarter sales of $6.5 billion, up 32% year over year and 11% sequentially Diluted EPS of $1.84 and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.15 Electronic Components and Farnell operating margins increased to 4.4% and 14.9%, respectively PHOENIX - April 27, 2022- Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its third quarter ended April 2, 2022. Commenting on the Company's financial results, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher stated, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of sales and operating margin growth. Farnell achieved record operating margin as our continued investments in inventory breadth and e-commerce capabilities continue to pay off. Supported by increased sales, the Americas expanded operating margins for the fifth consecutive quarter. Growing demand for supply chain orchestration is driving strong financial performance across our global business. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, amid the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, we continue to anticipate a favorable demand environment and expect to sustain strong margins from our recently implemented operating improvements." Fiscal Third Quarter Key Financial Highlights: ● Sales of $6.5 billion, up from $5.9 billion sequentially and $4.9 billion in the prior year quarter. o On a constant currency basis, sales grew 35.7% year over year and 11.4% sequentially. ● GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.84, compared with $1.07 in the prior year quarter. o Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.15, compared with $0.74 in the prior year quarter. ● Farnell operating margins increased 123basis points sequentially to 14.9%. ● Electronic Components operating margins increased 92 basis points sequentially to 4.4%, supported by growth in EMEA and the Americas and better than expected results in Asia. ● Returned $25.6 million to shareholders in dividends, with the dividend payout increasing 23.8% year over year.

Key Financial Metrics ($ in millions, except per share data) Third Quarter Results (GAAP) Mar - 22 Mar - 21 Change Y/Y Dec - 21 Change Q/Q Sales $ 6,488.1 $ 4,916.7 32.0 % $ 5,865.2 10.6 % Operating Income 274.4 87.7 213.0 % 211.7 29.6 % Operating Income Margin 4.2 % 1.8 % 245 bps 3.6 % 62 bps Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.84 $ 1.07 72.0 % $ 1.50 22.7 % Third Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1) Mar - 22 Mar - 21 Change Y/Y Dec - 21 Change Q/Q Sales $ 6,488.1 $ 4,916.7 32.0 % $ 5,865.2 10.6 % Adjusted Operating Income 303.7 110.5 174.8 % 215.5 41.0 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 4.7 % 2.3 % 243 bps 3.7 % 101 bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 2.15 $ 0.74 190.5 % $ 1.51 42.4 % Segment and Geographical Mix Mar - 22 Mar - 21 Change Y/Y Dec - 21 Change Q/Q Electronic Components (EC) Sales $ 6,019.1 $ 4,520.6 33.2 % $ 5,424.3 11.0 % EC Operating Income Margin 4.4 % 2.6 % 178 bps 3.5 % 92 bps Farnell Sales $ 469.0 $ 396.1 18.4 % $ 440.9 6.4 % Farnell Operating Income Margin 14.9 % 6.0 % 886 bps 13.7 % 123 bps Americas Sales $ 1,627.2 $ 1,161.0 40.2 % $ 1,391.5 16.9 % EMEA Sales 2,185.7 1,585.6 37.9 % 1,840.8 18.7 % Asia Sales 2,675.2 2,170.1 23.3 % 2,632.9 1.6 % (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release. Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Ending on July 2, 2022 Guidance Range Midpoint Sales $6.0B - $6.4B $6.2B Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) $1.90 - $2.00 $1.95 (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release. The above guidance is based upon current market conditions and inventory availability, the current state of COVID restrictions and geopolitical events. The above guidance excludes amortization of intangibles, the possibility of increased COVID restrictions, any additional expense associated with the Russian-Ukraine conflict and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes an effective tax rate of between 21% and 25%. The above guidance assumes 99 million average diluted shares outstanding and currency exchange rates versus the U.S. Dollar as shown in the table below: Q4 Fiscal 2022 Q3 Fiscal Q4 Fiscal Guidance 2022 2021 Euro $1.08 $1.12 $1.20 GBP $1.30 $1.34 $1.40

Forward-Looking Statements This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like "believes," "projected", "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "should," "will," "may," "estimates" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company's future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: geopolitical events and military conflicts; pandemics and other health-related crises, including COVID-19; competitive pressures among distributors of electronic components; an industry down-cycle in semiconductors; relationships with key suppliers and allocations of products by suppliers; risks relating to the Company's international sales and operations, including risks relating to the ability to repatriate cash, foreign currency fluctuations, inflation, duties and taxes, and compliance with international and U.S. laws; risks relating to acquisitions, divestitures and investments; adverse effects on the Company's supply chain, operations of its distribution centers, shipping costs, third-party service providers, customers and suppliers, including as a result of issues caused by military conflicts, natural and weather-related disasters, pandemics and health related crisis, warehouse modernization and relocation efforts; risks related to cyber-attacks, other privacy and security incidents and information systems failures, including related to current or future implementations, integrations or upgrades; general economic and business conditions (domestic, foreign and global) affecting the Company's operations and financial performance and, indirectly, the Company's credit ratings, debt covenant compliance, liquidity and access to financing; constraints on employee retention and hiring; and legislative or regulatory changes affecting the Company's businesses.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made.

About Avnet As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Third Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended April 2, April 3, April 2, April 3, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Thousands, except per share data) Sales $ 6,488,143 $ 4,916,714 $ 17,938,055 $ 14,307,945 Cost of sales 5,675,110 4,348,364 15,752,295 12,712,262 Gross profit 813,033 568,350 2,185,760 1,595,683 Selling, general and administrative expenses 512,364 463,092 1,499,904 1,376,333 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses 26,261 - 26,261 - Restructuring, integration and other expenses - 17,574 5,272 55,943 Operating income 274,408 87,684 654,323 163,407 Other (expense) income, net (469) 4,779 858 (16,052) Interest and other financing expenses, net (25,914) (22,342) (70,388) (66,128) Income before taxes 248,025 70,121 584,793 81,227 Income tax expense (benefit) 64,608 (37,363) 139,237 (26,532) Net income $ 183,417 $ 107,484 $ 445,556 $ 107,759 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.86 $ 1.08 $ 4.50 $ 1.09 Diluted $ 1.84 $ 1.07 $ 4.44 $ 1.08 Shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 98,659 99,542 99,113 99,125 Diluted 99,486 100,247 100,296 100,013 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.21 $ 0.74 $ 0.63

AVNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) April 2, July 3, 2022 2021 (Thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,457 $ 199,691 Receivables 4,164,573 3,576,130 Inventories 3,680,821 3,236,837 Prepaid and other current assets 172,792 150,763 Total current assets 8,217,643 7,163,421 Property, plant and equipment, net 323,420 368,452 Goodwill 805,384 838,105 Intangible assets, net 15,975 28,539 Operating lease assets 245,149 265,988 Other assets 174,102 260,917 Total assets $ 9,781,673 $ 8,925,422 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 424,182 $ 23,078 Accounts payable 2,968,845 2,401,357 Accrued expenses and other 616,079 572,457 Short-term operating lease liabilities 56,682 58,346 Total current liabilities 4,065,788 3,055,238 Long-term debt 922,041 1,191,329 Long-term operating lease liabilities 216,609 239,838 Other liabilities 320,515 354,833 Total liabilities 5,524,953 4,841,238 Shareholders' equity 4,256,720 4,084,184 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,781,673 $ 8,925,422

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 (Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 445,556 $ 107,759 Non-cash and other reconciling items: Depreciation 65,719 67,462 Amortization 12,034 35,730 Amortization of operating lease assets 40,298 42,054 Deferred income taxes 1,423 11,510 Stock-based compensation 28,638 22,293 Impairments - 15,166 Other, net 47,667 7,558 Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested): Receivables (880,957) (405,700) Inventories (549,999) 63,017 Accounts payable 628,822 224,151 Accrued expenses and other, net 141,381 6,526 Net cash flows (used) provided by operating activities (19,418) 197,526 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net 57,400 - Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net - (232,347) Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt, net 117,982 (2,192) Repurchases of common stock (88,952) - Dividends paid on common stock (73,253) (62,400) Other, net (16,853) (11,455) Net cash flows used for financing activities (3,676) (308,394) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (33,679) (39,001) Acquisitions of assets and businesses - (18,371) Proceeds from liquidation of Company owned life insurance policies 84,343 - Other, net 724 6,201 Net cash flows provided (used) for investing activities 51,388 (51,171) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (28,528) 7,750 Cash and cash equivalents: - decrease (234) (154,289) - at beginning of period 199,691 477,038 - at end of period $ 199,457 $ 322,749

Non-GAAP Financial Information In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income before income taxes, (v) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document). There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company's results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company's results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as "constant currency." Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period. Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company's operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet's normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other. Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales. ​ Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings (loss) per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company's net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and

the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management's focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company's net profitability for the investing public. Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. Fiscal Quarters Ended Year to Date April 2, January 1, October 2, 2022* 2022* 2022* 2021* ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,499,904 $ 512,364 $ 501,363 486,178 Amortization of intangible assets and other (12,109) (3,074) (3,796) (5,239) Adjusted operating expenses 1,487,795 509,290 497,567 480,939 GAAP operating income $ 654,323 $ 274,408 $ 211,672 168,243 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 5,272 - - 5,272 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses 26,261 26,261 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other 12,109 3,074 3,796 5,239 Adjusted operating income 697,965 303,743 215,468 178,754 GAAP income before income taxes $ 584,793 $ 248,025 $ 191,779 144,990 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 5,272 - - 5,272 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses 26,261 26,261 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other 12,109 3,074 3,796 5,239 Other expenses 441 - - 441 Adjusted income before income taxes 628,876 277,360 195,575 155,942 GAAP income tax expense $ 139,237 $ 64,608 $ 40,958 33,672 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 1,012 - - 1,012 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses 6,836 6,836 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other 2,369 667 704 998 Other expenses 136 - - 136 Income tax (expense) benefit items, net (8,766) (8,613) 2,917 (3,070) Adjusted income tax expense 140,824 63,498 44,579 32,748 GAAP net income $ 445,556 $ 183,417 $ 150,821 111,318 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 4,260 - - 4,260 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax) 19,425 19,425 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 9,740 2,407 3,092 4,241 Other expenses (net of tax) 305 - - 305 Income tax expense (benefit) items, net 8,766 8,613 (2,917) 3,070 Adjusted net income 488,052 213,862 150,996 123,194 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.44 $ 1.84 $ 1.50 1.10 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.04 - - 0.04 Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax) 0.19 0.20 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 0.10 0.02 0.03 0.04 Other expenses (net of tax) 0.00 - - 0.00 Income tax expense (benefit) items, net 0.09 0.09 (0.03) 0.03 Adjusted diluted EPS 4.87 2.15 1.51 1.22 *May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Quarters Ended Fiscal Year July 3, April 3, January 2, October 3, 2021* 2021 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,874,831 $ 498,497 $ 463,092 $ 442,084 $ 471,158 Amortization of intangible assets and other (41,245) (5,370) (5,283) (10,417) (20,175) Adjusted operating expenses 1,833,586 493,127 457,809 431,667 450,983 GAAP operating income $ 281,408 $ 118,001 $ 87,684 $ 57,221 $ 18,502 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 84,391 28,449 17,574 11,948 26,420 Amortization of intangible assets and other 41,245 5,370 5,283 10,417 20,175 Adjusted operating income 407,044 151,820 110,541 79,586 65,097 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 172,929 $ 91,701 $ 70,121 $ 34,403 $ (23,297) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 84,391 28,449 17,574 11,948 26,420 Amortization of intangible assets and other 41,245 5,370 5,283 10,417 20,175 Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other 20,413 5,139 - 51 15,223 Adjusted income before income taxes 318,978 130,659 92,978 56,819 38,521 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) $ (20,185) $ 6,346 $ (37,363) $ 15,240 $ (4,408) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 17,468 6,172 4,118 2,577 4,601 Amortization of intangible assets and other 9,099 1,025 1,008 2,037 5,029 Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other 90 38 - 26 26 Income tax benefit (expense) items, net 41,275 4,091 50,682 (10,788) (2,710) Adjusted income tax expense 47,747 17,672 18,445 9,092 2,538 GAAP net income (loss) $ 193,114 $ 85,355 $ 107,484 $ 19,163 $ (18,889) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 66,923 22,277 13,456 9,371 21,819 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 32,146 4,345 4,275 8,380 15,146 Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other (net of tax) 20,323 5,101 - 25 15,197 Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (41,275) (4,091) (50,682) 10,788 2,710 Adjusted net income 271,231 112,987 74,533 47,727 35,983 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.93 $ 0.85 $ 1.07 $ 0.19 $ (0.19) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.67 0.22 0.13 0.09 0.22 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 0.32 0.04 0.04 0.09 0.15 Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other (net of tax) 0.20 0.05 - 0.00 0.15 Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (0.41) (0.04) (0.50) 0.11 0.03 Adjusted diluted EPS 2.71 1.12 0.74 0.48 0.36 *May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.

Organic Sales Organic sales is defined as sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and other items by adjusting Avnet's prior and current periods (if necessary) to include the sales of acquired businesses and exclude the sales of divested businesses as if the acquisitions and divestitures had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Additionally, fiscal 2021 sales are adjusted for the estimated impact of the extra week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the 14-week fiscal first quarter and the 53-week fiscal year. Organic sales in constant currency is defined as organic sales (as defined above) excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. As a result of declining sales due to the termination of the TI distribution agreement in December 2020, organic sales growth rates have also been adjusted to exclude sales of TI products. Reported sales were the same as organic sales for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022. The following table presents the reconciliation of reported sales to organic sales for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021. Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Sales Organic Estimated Organic As Reported Sales Sales Extra Organic Sales and Organic TI Sales Adj for TI As Reported Week in Sales TI Sales Adj for TI Q3-Fiscal Q3-Fiscal Q3-Fiscal Q3-Fiscal Fiscal Q3-Fiscal Q3-Fiscal Q3-Fiscal 2021 2021(1) 2021(1) 2021 2021(2) 2021 2021(1) 2021(1) (in millions) Avnet $ 4,916.7 $ 1.7 $ 4,915.0 $ 14,307.9 $ 306.0 $ 14,001.9 $ 292.2 $ 13,709.7 Avnet by region Americas $ 1,161.0 $ 0.4 $ 1,160.6 $ 3,468.1 $ 77.0 $ 3,391.1 $ 82.9 $ 3,308.2 EMEA 1,585.6 0.5 1,585.1 4,412.6 97.0 4,315.6 124.2 4,191.4 Asia 2,170.1 0.8 2,169.3 6,427.2 132.0 6,295.2 85.1 6,210.1 Avnet by segment EC $ 4,520.6 $ 1.7 $ 4,518.9 $ 13,245.1 $ 284.0 $ 12,961.1 $ 292.2 $ 12,668.9 Farnell 396.1 - 396.1 1,062.8 22.0 1,040.8 - 1,040.8 (1) Sales adjusted for the impact of the termination of the TI distribution contract. (2) The impact of the additional week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is estimated. The following table presents reported and organic sales growth rates for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to fiscal 2021. Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Organic Organic Sales Sales Sales Organic Sales As Reported Adj for TI As Reported Sales Adj for TI Sales Year-Year % Year-Year % Sales Year-Year % Organic Year-Year % Year-Year % As Reported Change in Change in As Reported Change in Sales Change in Change in Year-Year Constant Constant Year-Year Constant Year-Year Constant Constant % Change Currency Currency(1) % Change Currency % Change Currency Currency(1) Avnet 32.0 % 35.7 % 35.7 % 25.4 % 26.9 % 28.1 % 29.6 % 32.4 % Avnet by region Americas 40.2 % 40.2 % 40.2 % 23.3 % 23.3 % 26.1 % 26.1 % 29.3 % EMEA 37.9 47.6 47.7 30.9 35.0 33.8 38.0 42.1 Asia 23.3 24.5 24.5 22.7 23.3 25.3 25.9 27.6 Avnet by segment EC 33.2 % 36.9 % 36.9 % 25.1 % 26.7 % 27.9 % 29.5 % 32.5 % Farnell 18.4 21.8 21.8 28.4 28.6 31.2 31.3 31.3 (1) Sales growth rates excluding the impact of the termination of the TI distribution agreement.

Historical Segment Financial Information Fiscal 2022 Quarters Ended Fiscal Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Year to Date April 2, January 1, October 2, 2022* 2022* 2022 2021 (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 16,572.9 $ 6,019.1 $ 5,424.3 $ 5,129.5 Farnell 1,365.1 469.0 440.9 455.2 Avnet sales $ 17,938.1 $ 6,488.1 $ 5,865.2 $ 5,584.7 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 616.4 $ 265.0 $ 188.9 $ 162.4 Farnell 179.6 69.8 60.2 49.6 796.0 334.8 249.1 212.0 Corporate expenses (98.0) (31.1) (33.6) (33.3) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (5.3) - - (5.3) Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (26.3) (26.3) - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (12.1) (3.1) (3.8) (5.2) Avnet operating income $ 654.3 $ 274.4 $ 211.7 $ 168.2 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 4,277.6 $ 1,627.2 $ 1,391.5 $ 1,258.8 EMEA 5,774.1 2,185.7 1,840.8 1,747.6 Asia 7,886.4 2,675.2 2,632.9 2,578.3 Avnet sales $ 17,938.1 $ 6,488.1 $ 5,865.2 $ 5,584.7 * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding. Fiscal Year 2021 Quarters Ended Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fiscal Year July 3, April 3, January 2, October 3, 2021* 2021 2021 2021 2020 (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 18,030.5 $ 4,785.3 $ 4,520.6 $ 4,342.4 $ 4,382.2 Farnell 1,504.2 441.4 396.1 325.8 340.9 Avnet $ 19,534.7 $ 5,226.7 $ 4,916.7 $ 4,668.2 $ 4,723.1 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 454.8 $ 147.8 $ 118.6 $ 103.9 $ 84.4 Farnell 86.9 36.5 23.9 14.6 12.0 541.7 184.3 142.5 118.5 96.4 Corporate expenses (134.7) (32.5) (31.9) (39.0) (31.3) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (84.4) (28.4) (17.6) (11.9) (26.4) Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (41.2) (5.4) (5.3) (10.4) (20.2) Avnet operating income $ 281.4 $ 118.0 $ 87.7 $ 57.2 $ 18.5 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 4,662.5 $ 1,194.4 $ 1,161.0 $ 1,101.5 $ 1,205.7 EMEA 6,149.9 1,737.3 1,585.6 1,346.3 1,480.7 Asia 8,722.3 2,295.0 2,170.1 2,220.4 2,036.7 Avnet $ 19,534.7 $ 5,226.7 $ 4,916.7 $ 4,668.2 $ 4,723.1 * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.