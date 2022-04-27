Log in
    AVT   US0538071038

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
39.12 USD   +0.38%
05:49pAVNET : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:43pAvnet Earnings, Sales Jump in Fiscal Q3 -- Shares Surge in After-Hours Trading
MT
04:38pAVNET : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avnet : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

04/27/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Avnet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Third quarter sales of $6.5 billion, up 32% year over year and 11% sequentially

Diluted EPS of $1.84 and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.15

Electronic Components and Farnell operating margins increased to 4.4% and 14.9%, respectively

PHOENIX - April 27, 2022- Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its third quarter ended April 2, 2022.

Commenting on the Company's financial results, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher stated, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of sales and operating margin growth. Farnell achieved record operating margin as our continued investments in inventory breadth and e-commerce capabilities continue to pay off. Supported by increased sales, the Americas expanded operating margins for the fifth consecutive quarter. Growing demand for supply chain orchestration is driving strong financial performance across our global business. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, amid the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, we continue to anticipate a favorable demand environment and expect to sustain strong margins from our recently implemented operating improvements."

Fiscal Third Quarter Key Financial Highlights:

Sales of $6.5 billion, up from $5.9 billion sequentially and $4.9 billion in the prior year quarter.
o On a constant currency basis, sales grew 35.7% year over year and 11.4% sequentially.
GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.84, compared with $1.07 in the prior year quarter.
o Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.15, compared with $0.74 in the prior year quarter.
Farnell operating margins increased 123basis points sequentially to 14.9%.
Electronic Components operating margins increased 92 basis points sequentially to 4.4%, supported by growth in EMEA and the Americas and better than expected results in Asia.
Returned $25.6 million to shareholders in dividends, with the dividend payout increasing 23.8% year over year.

Key Financial Metrics

($ in millions, except per share data)

Third Quarter Results (GAAP)

Mar - 22

Mar - 21

Change Y/Y

Dec - 21

Change Q/Q

Sales

$

6,488.1

$

4,916.7

32.0

%

$

5,865.2

10.6

%

Operating Income

274.4

87.7

213.0

%

211.7

29.6

%

Operating Income Margin

4.2

%

1.8

%

245

bps

3.6

%

62

bps

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$

1.84

$

1.07

72.0

%

$

1.50

22.7

%

Third Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)

Mar - 22

Mar - 21

Change Y/Y

Dec - 21

Change Q/Q

Sales

$

6,488.1

$

4,916.7

32.0

%

$

5,865.2

10.6

%

Adjusted Operating Income

303.7

110.5

174.8

%

215.5

41.0

%

Adjusted Operating Income Margin

4.7

%

2.3

%

243

bps

3.7

%

101

bps

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$

2.15

$

0.74

190.5

%

$

1.51

42.4

%

Segment and Geographical Mix

Mar - 22

Mar - 21

Change Y/Y

Dec - 21

Change Q/Q

Electronic Components (EC) Sales

$

6,019.1

$

4,520.6

33.2

%

$

5,424.3

11.0

%

EC Operating Income Margin

4.4

%

2.6

%

178

bps

3.5

%

92

bps

Farnell Sales

$

469.0

$

396.1

18.4

%

$

440.9

6.4

%

Farnell Operating Income Margin

14.9

%

6.0

%

886

bps

13.7

%

123

bps

Americas Sales

$

1,627.2

$

1,161.0

40.2

%

$

1,391.5

16.9

%

EMEA Sales

2,185.7

1,585.6

37.9

%

1,840.8

18.7

%

Asia Sales

2,675.2

2,170.1

23.3

%

2,632.9

1.6

%

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Ending on July 2, 2022

Guidance Range

Midpoint

Sales

$6.0B - $6.4B

$6.2B

Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)

$1.90 - $2.00

$1.95

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.

The above guidance is based upon current market conditions and inventory availability, the current state of COVID restrictions and geopolitical events. The above guidance excludes amortization of intangibles, the possibility of increased COVID restrictions, any additional expense associated with the Russian-Ukraine conflict and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes an effective tax rate of between 21% and 25%. The above guidance assumes 99 million average diluted shares outstanding and currency exchange rates versus the U.S. Dollar as shown in the table below:

Q4 Fiscal

2022

Q3 Fiscal

Q4 Fiscal

Guidance

2022

2021

Euro

$1.08

$1.12

$1.20

GBP

$1.30

$1.34

$1.40

Today's Conference Call and Webcast Details

Avnet will host a quarterly webcast and teleconference today at 1:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update. The webcast can be accessed via Avnet's Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com.

Those who would still like to participate in the live call can dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, through July 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13726985.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like "believes," "projected", "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "should," "will," "may," "estimates" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company's future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: geopolitical events and military conflicts; pandemics and other health-related crises, including COVID-19; competitive pressures among distributors of electronic components; an industry down-cycle in semiconductors; relationships with key suppliers and allocations of products by suppliers; risks relating to the Company's international sales and operations, including risks relating to the ability to repatriate cash, foreign currency fluctuations, inflation, duties and taxes, and compliance with international and U.S. laws; risks relating to acquisitions, divestitures and investments; adverse effects on the Company's supply chain, operations of its distribution centers, shipping costs, third-party service providers, customers and suppliers, including as a result of issues caused by military conflicts, natural and weather-related disasters, pandemics and health related crisis, warehouse modernization and relocation efforts; risks related to cyber-attacks, other privacy and security incidents and information systems failures, including related to current or future implementations, integrations or upgrades; general economic and business conditions (domestic, foreign and global) affecting the Company's operations and financial performance and, indirectly, the Company's credit ratings, debt covenant compliance, liquidity and access to financing; constraints on employee retention and hiring; and legislative or regulatory changes affecting the Company's businesses.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Investor Relations Contacts

Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

Jeanne.Forbis@Avnet.com

AVNET, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Third Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 2,

April 3,

April 2,

April 3,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Thousands, except per share data)

Sales

$

6,488,143

$

4,916,714

$

17,938,055

$

14,307,945

Cost of sales

5,675,110

4,348,364

15,752,295

12,712,262

Gross profit

813,033

568,350

2,185,760

1,595,683

Selling, general and administrative expenses

512,364

463,092

1,499,904

1,376,333

Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses

26,261

-

26,261

-

Restructuring, integration and other expenses

-

17,574

5,272

55,943

Operating income

274,408

87,684

654,323

163,407

Other (expense) income, net

(469)

4,779

858

(16,052)

Interest and other financing expenses, net

(25,914)

(22,342)

(70,388)

(66,128)

Income before taxes

248,025

70,121

584,793

81,227

Income tax expense (benefit)

64,608

(37,363)

139,237

(26,532)

Net income

$

183,417

$

107,484

$

445,556

$

107,759

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.86

$

1.08

$

4.50

$

1.09

Diluted

$

1.84

$

1.07

$

4.44

$

1.08

Shares used to compute earnings per share:

Basic

98,659

99,542

99,113

99,125

Diluted

99,486

100,247

100,296

100,013

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.26

$

0.21

$

0.74

$

0.63

AVNET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

April 2,

July 3,

2022

2021

(Thousands)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

199,457

$

199,691

Receivables

4,164,573

3,576,130

Inventories

3,680,821

3,236,837

Prepaid and other current assets

172,792

150,763

Total current assets

8,217,643

7,163,421

Property, plant and equipment, net

323,420

368,452

Goodwill

805,384

838,105

Intangible assets, net

15,975

28,539

Operating lease assets

245,149

265,988

Other assets

174,102

260,917

Total assets

$

9,781,673

$

8,925,422

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term debt

$

424,182

$

23,078

Accounts payable

2,968,845

2,401,357

Accrued expenses and other

616,079

572,457

Short-term operating lease liabilities

56,682

58,346

Total current liabilities

4,065,788

3,055,238

Long-term debt

922,041

1,191,329

Long-term operating lease liabilities

216,609

239,838

Other liabilities

320,515

354,833

Total liabilities

5,524,953

4,841,238

Shareholders' equity

4,256,720

4,084,184

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,781,673

$

8,925,422

AVNET, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended

April 2, 2022

April 3, 2021

(Thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

445,556

$

107,759

Non-cash and other reconciling items:

Depreciation

65,719

67,462

Amortization

12,034

35,730

Amortization of operating lease assets

40,298

42,054

Deferred income taxes

1,423

11,510

Stock-based compensation

28,638

22,293

Impairments

-

15,166

Other, net

47,667

7,558

Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):

Receivables

(880,957)

(405,700)

Inventories

(549,999)

63,017

Accounts payable

628,822

224,151

Accrued expenses and other, net

141,381

6,526

Net cash flows (used) provided by operating activities

(19,418)

197,526

Cash flows from financing activities:

Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net

57,400

-

Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net

-

(232,347)

Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt, net

117,982

(2,192)

Repurchases of common stock

(88,952)

-

Dividends paid on common stock

(73,253)

(62,400)

Other, net

(16,853)

(11,455)

Net cash flows used for financing activities

(3,676)

(308,394)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(33,679)

(39,001)

Acquisitions of assets and businesses

-

(18,371)

Proceeds from liquidation of Company owned life insurance policies

84,343

-

Other, net

724

6,201

Net cash flows provided (used) for investing activities

51,388

(51,171)

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(28,528)

7,750

Cash and cash equivalents:

- decrease

(234)

(154,289)

- at beginning of period

199,691

477,038

- at end of period

$

199,457

$

322,749

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income before income taxes, (v) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company's results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company's results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as "constant currency." Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company's operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet's normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings (loss) per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company's net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and

the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management's focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company's net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Fiscal

Quarters Ended

Year to Date

April 2,

January 1,

October 2,

2022*

2022*

2022*

2021*

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

1,499,904

$

512,364

$

501,363

486,178

Amortization of intangible assets and other

(12,109)

(3,074)

(3,796)

(5,239)

Adjusted operating expenses

1,487,795

509,290

497,567

480,939

GAAP operating income

$

654,323

$

274,408

$

211,672

168,243

Restructuring, integration and other expenses

5,272

-

-

5,272

Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses

26,261

26,261

-

-

Amortization of intangible assets and other

12,109

3,074

3,796

5,239

Adjusted operating income

697,965

303,743

215,468

178,754

GAAP income before income taxes

$

584,793

$

248,025

$

191,779

144,990

Restructuring, integration and other expenses

5,272

-

-

5,272

Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses

26,261

26,261

-

-

Amortization of intangible assets and other

12,109

3,074

3,796

5,239

Other expenses

441

-

-

441

Adjusted income before income taxes

628,876

277,360

195,575

155,942

GAAP income tax expense

$

139,237

$

64,608

$

40,958

33,672

Restructuring, integration and other expenses

1,012

-

-

1,012

Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses

6,836

6,836

-

-

Amortization of intangible assets and other

2,369

667

704

998

Other expenses

136

-

-

136

Income tax (expense) benefit items, net

(8,766)

(8,613)

2,917

(3,070)

Adjusted income tax expense

140,824

63,498

44,579

32,748

GAAP net income

$

445,556

$

183,417

$

150,821

111,318

Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)

4,260

-

-

4,260

Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax)

19,425

19,425

-

-

Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)

9,740

2,407

3,092

4,241

Other expenses (net of tax)

305

-

-

305

Income tax expense (benefit) items, net

8,766

8,613

(2,917)

3,070

Adjusted net income

488,052

213,862

150,996

123,194

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

4.44

$

1.84

$

1.50

1.10

Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)

0.04

-

-

0.04

Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses (net of tax)

0.19

0.20

-

-

Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)

0.10

0.02

0.03

0.04

Other expenses (net of tax)

0.00

-

-

0.00

Income tax expense (benefit) items, net

0.09

0.09

(0.03)

0.03

Adjusted diluted EPS

4.87

2.15

1.51

1.22

*May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Quarters Ended

Fiscal Year

July 3,

April 3,

January 2,

October 3,

2021*

2021

2021

2021

2020

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

1,874,831

$

498,497

$

463,092

$

442,084

$

471,158

Amortization of intangible assets and other

(41,245)

(5,370)

(5,283)

(10,417)

(20,175)

Adjusted operating expenses

1,833,586

493,127

457,809

431,667

450,983

GAAP operating income

$

281,408

$

118,001

$

87,684

$

57,221

$

18,502

Restructuring, integration and other expenses

84,391

28,449

17,574

11,948

26,420

Amortization of intangible assets and other

41,245

5,370

5,283

10,417

20,175

Adjusted operating income

407,044

151,820

110,541

79,586

65,097

GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

$

172,929

$

91,701

$

70,121

$

34,403

$

(23,297)

Restructuring, integration and other expenses

84,391

28,449

17,574

11,948

26,420

Amortization of intangible assets and other

41,245

5,370

5,283

10,417

20,175

Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other

20,413

5,139

-

51

15,223

Adjusted income before income taxes

318,978

130,659

92,978

56,819

38,521

GAAP income tax expense (benefit)

$

(20,185)

$

6,346

$

(37,363)

$

15,240

$

(4,408)

Restructuring, integration and other expenses

17,468

6,172

4,118

2,577

4,601

Amortization of intangible assets and other

9,099

1,025

1,008

2,037

5,029

Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other

90

38

-

26

26

Income tax benefit (expense) items, net

41,275

4,091

50,682

(10,788)

(2,710)

Adjusted income tax expense

47,747

17,672

18,445

9,092

2,538

GAAP net income (loss)

$

193,114

$

85,355

$

107,484

$

19,163

$

(18,889)

Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)

66,923

22,277

13,456

9,371

21,819

Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)

32,146

4,345

4,275

8,380

15,146

Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other (net of tax)

20,323

5,101

-

25

15,197

Income tax (benefit) expense items, net

(41,275)

(4,091)

(50,682)

10,788

2,710

Adjusted net income

271,231

112,987

74,533

47,727

35,983

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

1.93

$

0.85

$

1.07

$

0.19

$

(0.19)

Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)

0.67

0.22

0.13

0.09

0.22

Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax)

0.32

0.04

0.04

0.09

0.15

Other expenses - equity investment impairments and other (net of tax)

0.20

0.05

-

0.00

0.15

Income tax (benefit) expense items, net

(0.41)

(0.04)

(0.50)

0.11

0.03

Adjusted diluted EPS

2.71

1.12

0.74

0.48

0.36

*May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.

Organic Sales

Organic sales is defined as sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and other items by adjusting Avnet's prior and current periods (if necessary) to include the sales of acquired businesses and exclude the sales of divested businesses as if the acquisitions and divestitures had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Additionally, fiscal 2021 sales are adjusted for the estimated impact of the extra week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the 14-week fiscal first quarter and the 53-week fiscal year. Organic sales in constant currency is defined as organic sales (as defined above) excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

As a result of declining sales due to the termination of the TI distribution agreement in December 2020, organic sales growth rates have also been adjusted to exclude sales of TI products.

Reported sales were the same as organic sales for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022. The following table presents the reconciliation of reported sales to organic sales for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sales

Organic

Estimated

Organic

As Reported

Sales

Sales

Extra

Organic

Sales

and Organic

TI Sales

Adj for TI

As Reported

Week in

Sales

TI Sales

Adj for TI

Q3-Fiscal

Q3-Fiscal

Q3-Fiscal

Q3-Fiscal

Fiscal

Q3-Fiscal

Q3-Fiscal

Q3-Fiscal

2021

2021(1)

2021(1)

2021

2021(2)

2021

2021(1)

2021(1)

(in millions)

Avnet

$

4,916.7

$

1.7

$

4,915.0

$

14,307.9

$

306.0

$

14,001.9

$

292.2

$

13,709.7

Avnet by region

Americas

$

1,161.0

$

0.4

$

1,160.6

$

3,468.1

$

77.0

$

3,391.1

$

82.9

$

3,308.2

EMEA

1,585.6

0.5

1,585.1

4,412.6

97.0

4,315.6

124.2

4,191.4

Asia

2,170.1

0.8

2,169.3

6,427.2

132.0

6,295.2

85.1

6,210.1

Avnet by segment

EC

$

4,520.6

$

1.7

$

4,518.9

$

13,245.1

$

284.0

$

12,961.1

$

292.2

$

12,668.9

Farnell

396.1

-

396.1

1,062.8

22.0

1,040.8

-

1,040.8

(1) Sales adjusted for the impact of the termination of the TI distribution contract.
(2) The impact of the additional week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is estimated.

The following table presents reported and organic sales growth rates for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to fiscal 2021.

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Organic

Organic

Sales

Sales

Sales

Organic

Sales

As Reported

Adj for TI

As Reported

Sales

Adj for TI

Sales

Year-Year %

Year-Year %

Sales

Year-Year %

Organic

Year-Year %

Year-Year %

As Reported

Change in

Change in

As Reported

Change in

Sales

Change in

Change in

Year-Year

Constant

Constant

Year-Year

Constant

Year-Year

Constant

Constant

% Change

Currency

Currency(1)

% Change

Currency

% Change

Currency

Currency(1)

Avnet

32.0

%

35.7

%

35.7

%

25.4

%

26.9

%

28.1

%

29.6

%

32.4

%

Avnet by region

Americas

40.2

%

40.2

%

40.2

%

23.3

%

23.3

%

26.1

%

26.1

%

29.3

%

EMEA

37.9

47.6

47.7

30.9

35.0

33.8

38.0

42.1

Asia

23.3

24.5

24.5

22.7

23.3

25.3

25.9

27.6

Avnet by segment

EC

33.2

%

36.9

%

36.9

%

25.1

%

26.7

%

27.9

%

29.5

%

32.5

%

Farnell

18.4

21.8

21.8

28.4

28.6

31.2

31.3

31.3

(1) Sales growth rates excluding the impact of the termination of the TI distribution agreement.

Historical Segment Financial Information

Fiscal 2022

Quarters Ended

Fiscal

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Year to Date

April 2,

January 1,

October 2,

2022*

2022*

2022

2021

(in millions)

Sales:

Electronic Components

$

16,572.9

$

6,019.1

$

5,424.3

$

5,129.5

Farnell

1,365.1

469.0

440.9

455.2

Avnet sales

$

17,938.1

$

6,488.1

$

5,865.2

$

5,584.7

Operating income:

Electronic Components

$

616.4

$

265.0

$

188.9

$

162.4

Farnell

179.6

69.8

60.2

49.6

796.0

334.8

249.1

212.0

Corporate expenses

(98.0)

(31.1)

(33.6)

(33.3)

Restructuring, integration and other expenses

(5.3)

-

-

(5.3)

Russian-Ukraine conflict related expenses

(26.3)

(26.3)

-

-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other

(12.1)

(3.1)

(3.8)

(5.2)

Avnet operating income

$

654.3

$

274.4

$

211.7

$

168.2

Sales by geographic area:

Americas

$

4,277.6

$

1,627.2

$

1,391.5

$

1,258.8

EMEA

5,774.1

2,185.7

1,840.8

1,747.6

Asia

7,886.4

2,675.2

2,632.9

2,578.3

Avnet sales

$

17,938.1

$

6,488.1

$

5,865.2

$

5,584.7

* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Fiscal Year 2021

Quarters Ended

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fiscal Year

July 3,

April 3,

January 2,

October 3,

2021*

2021

2021

2021

2020

(in millions)

Sales:

Electronic Components

$

18,030.5

$

4,785.3

$

4,520.6

$

4,342.4

$

4,382.2

Farnell

1,504.2

441.4

396.1

325.8

340.9

Avnet

$

19,534.7

$

5,226.7

$

4,916.7

$

4,668.2

$

4,723.1

Operating income:

Electronic Components

$

454.8

$

147.8

$

118.6

$

103.9

$

84.4

Farnell

86.9

36.5

23.9

14.6

12.0

541.7

184.3

142.5

118.5

96.4

Corporate expenses

(134.7)

(32.5)

(31.9)

(39.0)

(31.3)

Restructuring, integration and other expenses

(84.4)

(28.4)

(17.6)

(11.9)

(26.4)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other

(41.2)

(5.4)

(5.3)

(10.4)

(20.2)

Avnet operating income

$

281.4

$

118.0

$

87.7

$

57.2

$

18.5

Sales by geographic area:

Americas

$

4,662.5

$

1,194.4

$

1,161.0

$

1,101.5

$

1,205.7

EMEA

6,149.9

1,737.3

1,585.6

1,346.3

1,480.7

Asia

8,722.3

2,295.0

2,170.1

2,220.4

2,036.7

Avnet

$

19,534.7

$

5,226.7

$

4,916.7

$

4,668.2

$

4,723.1

* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Guidance Reconciliation

The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Low End of

High End of

Guidance Range

Guidance Range

Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

$

1.90

$

2.00

Amortization of intangibles and other (net of tax)

(0.02)

(0.03)

Income tax expense adjustments

0.45

0.35

GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance

$

2.33

$

2.32

Disclaimer

Avnet Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:47:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
